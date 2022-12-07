« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break  (Read 18156 times)

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #240 on: December 7, 2022, 10:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  7, 2022, 09:57:23 pm
We could've gone down to Aussie land where it's summer now. Training on the Gold Coast.  :D

One word. Spiders.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #241 on: December 8, 2022, 09:02:33 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  7, 2022, 10:33:19 pm
One word. Spiders.

Well yeah exactly, they've hospitalised tens of thousands of people in Australia. It'd be abhorrent to align ourselves with such a vicious country.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #242 on: December 8, 2022, 10:16:49 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 08:57:26 pm
Cyprus  :thumbup

But sure you focus on the important stuff mate.

Juventus has some kind of facility in Paphos

Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  7, 2022, 09:38:22 pm
They were worried about bumping into Rob.

Fuck off you :no

I'm not there til Feb anyway, so they are safe. They're in more danger from me when they go the Trafford Centre ;)
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #243 on: December 8, 2022, 11:02:04 am »
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #244 on: December 8, 2022, 11:37:09 am »
Day 3





Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #245 on: December 8, 2022, 11:41:37 am »
^^

I don't even recognise who that middle one is 🤷😯
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #246 on: December 8, 2022, 11:41:38 am »
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #247 on: December 8, 2022, 01:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2022, 11:37:09 am

a rabona with your weaker foot?  jesus, I can hardly stand on mine.  :)
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #248 on: December 8, 2022, 07:31:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1600928201085181952

Quote
Jürgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders 🆚 Mo Salah and Thiago.


A competitive game of Padel that you won't want to miss.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #249 on: December 8, 2022, 09:16:14 pm »
Did we sign Vin Diesel?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 07:30:49 am »
I'm honestly of the opinion now that they should just call the season off. This World Cup has taken the wind out of the sails of it.

Going to Anfield on the 30th and not sure I can be even arsed. The season has fizzled out. Can't see how they can get that back after such a long, shite, pointless break.

Not sure if it's just me being a miseryguts, or if everyone else is thinking the same? Football is fucked. With this new break actually happening, I think it's only a matter of time before the final 'crunch games' are played around the world in different countries with a 'play off' for the top places. That would make a bundle of cash for the TV Stations and the League and the Clubs and the only downside is that fans that actually go get fucked. I imagine that for people that watch it on TV, they will love the idea.

Once that genie is released then I think as time goes on the 'Super Sunday' type games will likely be start to be looked at as cash cows for them to dine on.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:28:56 am »
They're not going to call the season off.

But yeah, its just a very odd season. I wont ever not be excited at the prospect of us playing, and more so now a lot of our players have had a break (since they looked fucking knackered in the first bit of the season). What the last six weeks, and the rest of the season, should be teaching clubs and players (and other fans who didnt know before) is how damaging the ruling parties are for football. FIFA in particular but UEFA too are doing their level best to ruin a pretty basic sport.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 am »
Really looking forward to the season starting again. The World Cup break hasn't dampened my enthusiasm whatsoever. Counting down the days until the LC game against City and will be watching the friendly matches against Lyon and Milan.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 03:59:29 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:30:49 am
I'm honestly of the opinion now that they should just call the season off. This World Cup has taken the wind out of the sails of it.

Going to Anfield on the 30th and not sure I can be even arsed. The season has fizzled out. Can't see how they can get that back after such a long, shite, pointless break.

Not sure if it's just me being a miseryguts, or if everyone else is thinking the same? Football is fucked. With this new break actually happening, I think it's only a matter of time before the final 'crunch games' are played around the world in different countries with a 'play off' for the top places. That would make a bundle of cash for the TV Stations and the League and the Clubs and the only downside is that fans that actually go get fucked. I imagine that for people that watch it on TV, they will love the idea.

Once that genie is released then I think as time goes on the 'Super Sunday' type games will likely be start to be looked at as cash cows for them to dine on.

Nope, looking forward to it restarting. This W/C has been shite, but I'm buzzing to see how we do with the majority having had a decent rest. Two cups to defend, Real in the CL, fight to get top 4, Bellingham signing ;)
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm »
Jürgen Klopp discusses Dubai camp, Lyon, season restart and more

Jürgen Klopp has been delighted with the work produced by Liverpools players on and off the pitch so far during their Dubai training camp.

The Reds collective preparations for the restart of the 2022-23 season began in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and has seen the squad go through a number of high-intensity sessions in sun-drenched surroundings.

Away from the workouts, team meetings have been frequently held in the evening, as Klopp and his coaching staff look to get the team primed in the best possible shape for when the competitive action returns on December 22 away at Manchester City in the League Cup. 

Liverpoolfc.com sat down with the boss ahead of his side's Dubai Super Cup opener with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday  read on for the exclusive chat


Jürgen, how did you and your staff approach this trip to Dubai? Did you view it as pre-season almost all over again, or is it slightly different? 

No, it's a proper pre-season. Yes, with different aspects because we were not together for two-and-a-half weeks, around about. But the boys had nine sessions in these two-and-a-half weeks just not with us, so it means the physical part is more or less done. What you do in a pre-season usually, you have to invest a lot of effort in that. We don't do it here, we started pretty quickly with tactical things, we have meetings every day. I enjoy it a lot, to be honest. The training looks really good  you are here as well, you can see that. It's high intense, we have long sessions and use each minute to get in the best possible shape, because we know we have a very intense second part of the season ahead of us. I'm really looking forward to it. In the first part of the season, a lot of things were really difficult. But in the end, we came kind of [within] touching distance, punching distance  whatever you want to call it  and that's the basis we want to use now.


All managers in the lead-up to the World Cup sort of said, 'We don't know what to expect, we don't know how to deal with this, it's a different challenge.' Have you been pleasantly surprised with what you've got from the players here in this camp? 

No, that didn't really change, to be honest  that we don't know how to deal. So, the players who are not at the World Cup, it's no problem. They have some days off and then they come back and we train again and then we play again. This was never the problem. The problem is what are you doing with the players who are at the World Cup, especially long at the World Cup. So, everybody will have a week off, I would say, after a game. That means it will go into the season, so we will see. Friday is a big night for Liverpool  you can go through and then I think they play, for sure, another two games and that means they are long at the World Cup. Who goes out [on Friday] will probably be ready for the start of the season, these kind of things. So you never know.

But then you have to see because the World Cup is different for all the players as well. Virg played then hopefully all the games, Ibou a little bit, Hendo a lot, Trent not that much, these kind of things, and Fabinho played a game, Alisson all the games. So it's different and difficult to really deal with it but that's what we have to see when the boys are coming back. We have to talk to them and then we will see and we have to assess pretty much everything. And from there we go. But the challenge is that you play and have the first competitive game four days after the final  but we know it now long enough and that's all fine. So we have a group here together and this is the group we will go [with] in the first game. And then from there we will see who is available and who is ready. 

Is one of the positives of this trip away another chance to do the 'other' things? Time together both on the field and off the field, that kind of bonding... 

Yeah, you have to use it all the time. And because we have so many young players with us as well, it's very important to bring them closer. They did incredibly well, Stefan did incredibly well, so many really showed up, to be 100 per cent honest, and others still have to adapt. For example, young Calvin had no pre-season with us, now this is his first pre-season. He was long out, very important for him to get to know everybody and all these of things. Ben Doak looks really promising, now he's here with us. So all these kind of things are really interesting. Bobby Clark, really interesting player, obviously here with us  like the others as well. But they showed already, 'OK, looks good, have them here. Then all the other boys, have them here, it's very important.'

A training camp always has to be used for togetherness. It would be silly if we just go here and then you train and go in the room and go for food and go in the room again. That makes no sense because the main strength you get over the years [is] from your bond, from togetherness, from how much you want to do it for each other  and that's what we use here as well, that's clear. You cannot just go on the training pitch six hours a day and say, 'That's it, let's start playing football.' We need to find reasons why this makes more sense for us to win than for others, and that always happens not [only] on the training pitch but very much off the pitch.


How is your squad looking ahead of the Lyon game? 

Its all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here. Whats not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good. From a coaching point of view, it's really good fun to be together with them, to see them. We all want to strike back  that's the reality. We don't accept things like this. But it's difficult in a season to change things because you play every three days and if you have a problem then you try to sort it and then you create another problem  that happens very often. We came through a difficult spell and now I think we are sixth in the table or whatever  yes, there's some distance but I don't know where it will end up but I want to see us fighting for each inch, to be honest. That's what we try to create here.

We are really busy here with the boys. They have time off, of course, but every night so far we had an analyse meeting, team meeting where we showed the boys how different things should look. It's not like in school where you think, 'Oh my God, what is he talking about?' So, it's our football and the atmosphere in these meetings I love really because I can see the eyes of the boys [that] we are really onto it. On the pitch, you saw it yourself, it looks sharp, it looks intense, highest focus, everybody shows up, everybody wants to get better and better and better. I love that. So far it's really good. How it always is when you have an outside sport, light helps and obviously we have perfect circumstances. It's warm but it's not too warm, and the light is another push for us  that's why we are here. 

Just finally, you've got a different format for these cup games  you'll have penalties to come no matter what. That'd be quite nice in the Premier League when you've got Caoimhin to throw on... 

[Laughs] I don't need it for the Premier League! But here it was clear, we had an idea for this tournament and then we need to find a way because it makes no sense that we play three games, it makes no sense that we play Arsenal, so we had four teams and now we play Lyon and AC Milan  Arsenal is doing the same. And if you don't play all the games, how can we find, in the end, a winner as well? So it helps if you give four points instead of three. I think it's a nice idea and now we give it a try. [On Thursday] because of our meetings, we couldn't see the full game. I saw the last 25 minutes a little bit and will have a further look. Arsenal, what I've heard, were really good in that game. And now we will have our start on Sunday and it's good. So we will use all the boys pretty much we have here and the boys who are available. And then the first one who will join us from the World Cup will be Darwin. And then we will see who is available for the second and then we go home, and a few days later we play Manchester City. So, exciting

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-discusses-dubai-camp-lyon-season-restart-and-more
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 07:03:12 pm »
So fingers crossed after tomorrow we will have Ali, Fabinho, Trent, Hendo (or Konate) and VVD back in time for Villa on Boxing day.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:03:12 pm
So fingers crossed after tomorrow we will have Ali, Fabinho, Trent, Hendo (or Konate) and VVD back in time for Villa on Boxing day.

Right. Great to have the Brazilians back. I dont think anyone thought they werent getting to the final.
I would like England to win it but think France will beat them so that will just leave Konate.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:04:10 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:44:50 pm
Right. Great to have the Brazilians back. I dont think anyone thought they werent getting to the final.
I would like England to win it but think France will beat them so that will just leave Konate.
I was shocked to learn that Brazil went out today... I don't know how the WC is going, not seen a fucking minute of it, but it's been good for Liverpool so far for the reasons you said. One or two more will be guaranteed to be back tomorrow, what's not to like about the WC?!...
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #258 on: Today at 08:26:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:04:10 am
I was shocked to learn that Brazil went out today... I don't know how the WC is going, not seen a fucking minute of it, but it's been good for Liverpool so far for the reasons you said. One or two more will be guaranteed to be back tomorrow, what's not to like about the WC?!...
It's certainly going well for us so far. Nunez, Virgil, Ali and Fab all coming home, Trent and Hendo not getting too many minutes, and Konate playing an average of 50% of games. No injuries yet either...

I think England will get outclassed tonight and Mbappe will rip the defence to pieces. Hopefully Trent and Hendo are on a plane home tomorrow, and I think we'll get a France vs Argentina final.

I know many have downgraded their expectations to getting top 4 and going for the cups, but we really have no idea what this 6 weeks will do for each team's rhythm, fitness, fatigue, or team cohesion. It sounds like Jurgen is (typically) focusing on team bonding, communication, and tactics as much as fitness - all things which he knows how to embed better than anyone. City still have Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Grealish, Philips, Foden, Stones, Walker, and Alvarez out there, and even if they don't play every game, they're not with the City squad and will all get less rest than over 90% of our players. Also, being coached by different managers using different tactics and fitness programmes is fine during a summer tournament, but I think it could be disruptive mid-season.

As we've seen in previous years, it only takes a couple of results for the tide to turn, and we've chased down bigger gaps before to challenge for titles. Not getting carried away, but if we get a midfielder in January and reintegrate Jota/Diaz as soon as possible, then it's still game on as far as I'm concerned.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #259 on: Today at 09:04:45 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:26:41 am
It's certainly going well for us so far. Nunez, Virgil, Ali and Fab all coming home, Trent and Hendo not getting too many minutes, and Konate playing an average of 50% of games. No injuries yet either...

I think England will get outclassed tonight and Mbappe will rip the defence to pieces. Hopefully Trent and Hendo are on a plane home tomorrow, and I think we'll get a France vs Argentina final.

I know many have downgraded their expectations to getting top 4 and going for the cups, but we really have no idea what this 6 weeks will do for each team's rhythm, fitness, fatigue, or team cohesion. It sounds like Jurgen is (typically) focusing on team bonding, communication, and tactics as much as fitness - all things which he knows how to embed better than anyone. City still have Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Grealish, Philips, Foden, Stones, Walker, and Alvarez out there, and even if they don't play every game, they're not with the City squad and will all get less rest than over 90% of our players. Also, being coached by different managers using different tactics and fitness programmes is fine during a summer tournament, but I think it could be disruptive mid-season.

As we've seen in previous years, it only takes a couple of results for the tide to turn, and we've chased down bigger gaps before to challenge for titles. Not getting carried away, but if we get a midfielder in January and reintegrate Jota/Diaz as soon as possible, then it's still game on as far as I'm concerned.

True but the issue now is we effectively have three attackers until Feb at the earliest and considering Jota will need some time to build fitness we could be looking at deep into it. Thats 2, almost 3 months and thats far too long for Nunez, Salah and Firmino.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #260 on: Today at 09:29:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:45 am
True but the issue now is we effectively have three attackers until Feb at the earliest and considering Jota will need some time to build fitness we could be looking at deep into it. Thats 2, almost 3 months and thats far too long for Nunez, Salah and Firmino.
Our issue isn't scoring goals and rarely has been under Jurgen.

Our issues are midfield, lack of cohesion, game management, lack of pressing, conceding first, and many of our best players under-performing. Those are the sorts of issues I hope will be ironed out over this period.

Bobby, Mo and Nunez are in decent form and the least of our worries at the moment.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #261 on: Today at 09:35:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:45 am
True but the issue now is we effectively have three attackers until Feb at the earliest and considering Jota will need some time to build fitness we could be looking at deep into it. Thats 2, almost 3 months and thats far too long for Nunez, Salah and Firmino.

Yep, we got a worrying glimpse at Forest at what happens when one of the remaining 3 goes down, especially if it's Darwin as he's basically all our energy up top at this point.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
I wonder if other teams are giving their players a week off after the world cup. If so, Villa would be without Martinez when we play them. Yesterday really worked out well for us.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #263 on: Today at 11:10:35 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:29:57 am
Our issue isn't scoring goals and rarely has been under Jurgen.

Our issues are midfield, lack of cohesion, game management, lack of pressing, conceding first, and many of our best players under-performing. Those are the sorts of issues I hope will be ironed out over this period.

Bobby, Mo and Nunez are in decent form and the least of our worries at the moment.

It isnt but i dont see how 3 players for basically 2 to 3 months for 3 positions is going to be good for us. We have a lot of football, a lot of key games and will run them 3 into the ground.
