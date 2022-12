I'm sure you have Google maps - can you share some suggestions with us?



Where we could have held a mid-pre season training camp in a country which doesn't have appalling human rights abuses...? But decent weather and facilities? Really? I dunno Red Berry. North Korea.Its a shit decision. It doesnt mean we need to start whataboutting or suggesting the club or manager can never speak out on anything again but the fact remains...its not a good call. To say we've chosen it to stay close to our players at the WC is ridiculous, particularly considering those players are all likely to shoot off elsewhere on a short break before they rejoin the squad anyway (as Darwin has).