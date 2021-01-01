Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
5
[
6
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break (Read 13456 times)
twootuurtlediivvaas
RAWK Diva
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,282
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 06:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on
Today
at 06:50:35 pm
Who are we playing?
Lyon 11 Dec then Milan 16 Dec
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 54,934
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 06:55:09 pm »
Lyon and AC Milan.
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 54,934
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 06:58:28 pm »
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
5
[
6
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2