LFC Squad - World Cup Break

Scottymuser

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 01:35:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:40:30 pm
Lovren made the Croatia squad, and Coates made the Uruguay squad too, mate. www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG ;D

Aspas is in the 55-man Spain squad - he may not make the 26-man squad announced tomorrow - but could be worth keeping an eye out for as well.

Mane may yet make the Senegal squad - an injured player can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team's 1st match; and there's rumours of him still being included in the squad at this point (+ rumours of witch doctors etc)... the squad is announced tomorrow.

Coach-wise, Rigobert Song is the managing Cameroon.

Edit: Ex-Red midfielder Marko Grujić made the Serbia squad too - https://twitter.com/Neymarrubio95/status/1591052214227054595

Aspas did not make the final 26-man Spanish squad (nor did Thiago).




Ex-Reds at the World Cup

Ward, Wilson, N Williams, Allen, Suarez, Coates, Sterling, Coady, Minimino, Shaqiri, Lovren, Grujic, Mignolet. (13 in total).

And also Rigobert Song as coach of Cameroon.



^ 4 Welshies!!!  :thumbup

The Spanish squad is odd - the top scoring Spaniards in La Liga are Borja (8 goals, not going), Aspas (7 goals, not going), Joselu (7 goals, not going), Mendez (6 goals, not going), Mortata (5 goals, is going),Sergio Leon (5 goals, not going) and Baena (4 goals,. not going).  Instead they are taking Torres (2 goals), Pino (1 goal), Asensio (1 goal), Nico Williams (3 goals) and Fati (3 goals).  And then Olmo at Leipzig (1 goal) and Sarrabia at PSG (0 goals).  Makes Southgate's favouritism look like picking perfectly on form.  They are also not taking Rodrigo from Leeds (7 goals), Brahim Fiax at Milan (4 goals and has been really good for them when played).  So thats 9 players with at least 4 goals in the top 5 leagues to choose from (and 46 combined), and they are taking 1 (the worst of them in Morata); and are instead taking 7 players with 11 goals *between them*. 

Boaty McBoatface

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 01:35:23 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:28:19 pm
Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench

Not a bad thing for us, mind you

That's down to nationalities and manager preference rather than individual quality. Barring injuries, the vast majority of our first team squad would go if their country qualified.

2 of 3 keepers would go. (Ali, Kweev)

Barring Gomez, our back line would all go. (Robbo, Virg, Trent, Joel*, Ibou, Kostas)

In midfield we're light with only Hendo, Fabinho and Keita. Although how Thiago doesn't get picked is a mystery.

4 of 5 attackers would go. (Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota). And Bobby should be going instead of the pigeon.

(*chosen to retire)
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 01:47:43 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:28:19 pm
Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench

Not a bad thing for us, mind you

Of the 7 going I dont think any of Trent, Hendo, Konate and Fab will start many, if any games.

Alisson, Virg and I think Nunez probably the only first choice players.

Garlicbread

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 02:27:56 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:09:39 pm
So it's just Alisson, Trent, Konate, van Djik, Fabinho, Henderson, and Nunez.

Jota and Arthur will miss it through injury but it should be a pretty strong training camp in Dubai and squad for the Milan friendly with Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, and Diaz. Will be a great opportunity for a couple of youngsters to join a camp with a strong squad.

I would suspect Firmino and Gomez are waiting in the wings if potential injuries happen before the WC starts. So might be something keep an eye on. Maybe Thiago too.
Bread

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 02:37:05 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:42:17 am
Thiago not in, shit for him but awesome news for us

Good for us, but I do worry about the mental health of some of these international managers. A few midfielders in that Spain midfield not fit to lace Thiago's boots.
SamLad

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 02:37:10 pm
where did "Kweev" come from all of a sudden?
Dazzer23

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 02:45:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:37:10 pm
where did "Kweev" come from all of a sudden?

I'm pretty sure that's what all the staff and players call him
JackWard33

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us
El Lobo

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:26:01 pm
Quote
MIDFIELDERS: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

Its not bad....but yeah absolutely bizarre that you wouldnt take Thiago, particularly when you've got that sort of depth so can use him sparingly if you want.
Fromola

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:26:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us

I remember in 2010 Maradona leaving out Zanetti and Cambiasso who were still at their peak and just won the treble with Inter.
rawcusk8

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:45:19 pm
Any details around the friendly games the non World Cup participants will be playing? Are they behind closed doors friendlies?
JackWard33

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:49:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:26:22 pm
I remember in 2010 Maradona leaving out Zanetti and Cambiasso who were still at their peak and just won the treble with Inter.

Great shout I remember that too  also as a total aside I fucking loved Zanetti what a player and never got the hype he deserved
Scottymuser

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:49:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us

Why?  I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball.  What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.

Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.

If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:52:17 pm
Klopp confirming players eliminated from the WC early will go straight to the Dubai training camp. Wasn't sure if everyone would get a week off, guess those who go all the way to the semis may get some additional time off however.

Anyway, we are in the training camp in Dubai - thats around the corner [from Qatar], so if somebody has to leave the tournament early they can join us immediately. Thats one of the reasons why we go there.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-discusses-man-city-cup-tie-selection-decisions-and-world-cup-impact
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:55:44 pm
I think most of our players will stay there till the QF. Although you can argue only three (Alisson, VVD and Nunez) will play a major role in the tournament, the other four will mostly be impact subs at best.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 03:56:32 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us
Robert Pires being left out in 2006 because of his horoscope still takes the cake.
DelTrotter

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 04:12:14 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:49:56 pm
Why?  I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball.  What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.

Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.

If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago

Damn, sounds like Thiago is really shit. Hopefully we can get rid and get Koke.
Scottymuser

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 04:16:59 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:56:32 pm
Robert Pires being left out in 2006 because of his horoscope still takes the cake.

I forgot that one.  You could say a few French players have definitely missed squads due to conflicts with manager - Benzema was left out of multiple tournaments (slightly understandably due to, you know, squad cohesion and all that); Cantona (as much as we hate him) at his peak in 96 had fallen out with management and retired; Wassim Ben Yedder missed 2018 (and now 2022) and is probably the most under rated striker in the world but Deschamps doesnt seem to like him; Nasri missed 2014 as Deschamps had fallen out with him; Trezeguet got left out of Euro 2008 (for freaking Bafetembis Gomis of all people) after a 20 goal season for Juve back in Serie A (and promptly retired from internationals); there are probably more examples as well
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 04:21:11 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:49:56 pm
Why?  I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball.  What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.

Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.

If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago

Doesn't track back that aggressively? Is not a progressive passer?

Smells like a steaming pile of shite to me.
