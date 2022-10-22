Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition

Must be really odd for him . Amazing result for us



Why? I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball. What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago