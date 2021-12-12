« previous next »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:37:59 pm
https://twitter.com/brunoandrd/status/1589525449885253633

Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino seemingly all in the 26 man squad.

Does that get knocked down to 22/23?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:34 pm
Does that get knocked down to 22/23?

You're allowed to have 26 players if you want to these days.
Quote from: Samie on November  5, 2022, 05:13:51 pm
Konate might go now. Varane is out.

No he isn't

I think the only people getting call up are as follows

Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Fabinho, Henderson, Firmino, Nunez

Thiago hasn't been called up at all, Manager doesnt seem to rate him in his system. Konate is probably on the cusp but having been out for injury I doubt he gets called up. French CBs will probably be Varane, Kounde, Upamecano, L. Hernandez, Kimpembe, Saliba and he might even only take 5 as Pavard can play RB and CB in which case even less of a chance Konate makes it

Trent wouldn't have gone if Walker and James didnt pick up bad injuries right before, but Trippier will start

I think the only people who will get lots of minutes during this WC is Alisson, Virgil and Nunez. I looked at all the top 6 teams including Newcastle and we have the least amount of players getting minutes at this WC by a long shot. Chelsea are the most fucked they have like 11 or 12 who will play regularly at the WC and like 15 going. Man City are not far behind them in that regard.

I don't think Fabinho will see many minutes and doubt he starts a game unless they qualify from groups a game early, same with Firmino. Henderson will probably get sub appearances but is probably going more for his experience and Trent perhaps will be used as a weapon to bring on when chasing a game maybe but again don't think he will see many minutes.
Elliot should be in the England squad.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:37:59 pm
https://twitter.com/brunoandrd/status/1589525449885253633

Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino seemingly all in the 26 man squad.

I just looked at this, wtf is Tite doing LOL. Hes bringing 10 forwards...10!!!!!
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 04:10:19 pm
I just looked at this, wtf is Tite doing LOL. Hes bringing 10 forwards...10!!!!!

Martinelli made it over Firmino.
I think its a good point that players who get to a semi final or final and even win it will be affected. Think about it as a player and you loose the final then getting back on it a week later and be expected to perform. As they aint going to be able to go and sit on the beach for 2 weeks processing it.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:14:30 pm
Martinelli made it over Firmino.

Gutting for Bobby especially considering his form this year but we'll benefit from it in the 2nd half of the season. We'll have to wait and see what happens with Trent, Konate, and Thiago, but looks like Klopp will have a strong squad to work with during the break. Might be just what we need. In his final season at Dortmund I think they were in the relegation zone going into the winter break but really picked up in the 2nd half of the season and finished 7th.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 04:10:19 pm
I just looked at this, wtf is Tite doing LOL. Hes bringing 10 forwards...10!!!!!
With a 26-man squad he can afford to.  Realistically only about 18 players will see any game time unless there's a dead rubber at the end of the group stages.

It's a shame for Bobby as it's his last chance of going to another World Cup.  Selfishly though I'm glad and disappointed that Fabinho is going, particularly as he seems unlikely to play at all.

Hopefully Allison has a good tournament and comes back full of confidence.  Unless his form drops off a cliff then he'll be their first choice throughout.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on November  5, 2022, 05:12:24 pm
We will have the following players training with us.

GK : Adrian, Kelleher, Davies
Defenders : Robertson, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Ramsay, Tsimikas
Midfield : Thiago. Elliott, Carvalho , Milner, Bajcetic, Jones , Ox
Forwards : Salah, Diaz, Jota

Training where? Salah has sold out and is taking the blood money to commentate for BeIN or some shite.
Feel bad for Bobby, if anything his form %100 warranted him going but Tite has never rated him even when he was in his peak form

But one less player going is nice
On the contrary I think Thiago will be called up. Koke is still out with an injury, Llorrente has just returned to full fitness and Soler is not playing regularly at PSG. Other than the obvious selections of Busquets, Rodri, Pedri and Gavi, I think he might be selected given the 3 extra spaces this year.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:37:51 pm
Training where? Salah has sold out and is taking the blood money to commentate for BeIN or some shite.

Training in Dubai.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:37:59 pm
https://twitter.com/brunoandrd/status/1589525449885253633

Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino seemingly all in the 26 man squad.
Bobby isn't.
when does England name their squad?
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 04:02:34 pm
Elliot should be in the England squad.
he may get to go but just for the experience, prepping him for the next go-around.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:37:59 pm
https://twitter.com/brunoandrd/status/1589525449885253633

Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino seemingly all in the 26 man squad.
Sky currently saying Bobby has been left out..
I was going to have Brazil as my team for the world cup, but that eejit of a coach has left out Bobby and will play Ederson ahead of Ali probably. F*ck 'em.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:04:51 pm
he may get to go but just for the experience, prepping him for the next go-around.

Not a chance

If Southgate is playing a 5-2-3 as suspected he will do then no chance Elliot gets in as he can't play in a double pivot and there is way too much attacking talent. Maddison probably won't even go but you think Elliot might?
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:29:11 pm
Gutting for Bobby especially considering his form this year but we'll benefit from it in the 2nd half of the season. We'll have to wait and see what happens with Trent, Konate, and Thiago, but looks like Klopp will have a strong squad to work with during the break. Might be just what we need. In his final season at Dortmund I think they were in the relegation zone going into the winter break but really picked up in the 2nd half of the season and finished 7th.

Sorry for Bobby but I don't want any of our players there, it's a shitshow of a tournament anyway.

I suppose it'll only take an injury to someone for him to get in though so I wouldn't say we've lucked out there yet, just look at the England RB situation.

Mo was fucked after coming back from AFCON last season so would be good to have all our forwards kept fresh bar Nunez who hasn't played a lot of football anyway this season.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 06:53:30 pm
Not a chance

If Southgate is playing a 5-2-3 as suspected he will do then no chance Elliot gets in as he can't play in a double pivot and there is way too much attacking talent. Maddison probably won't even go but you think Elliot might?
did you read what I posted ffs?

I said he might go just for the experience.

at every WC/big tournament - one or two young up-and-coming players are called up, but the manager has little or no intent of playing them.  IIRC it happened with Bellingham at one point.

and yeah, Maddison may well go (I don't give a shite if he does or not).
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:13:25 pm
I was going to have Brazil as my team for the world cup, but that eejit of a coach has left out Bobby and will play Ederson ahead of Ali probably. F*ck 'em.

Alisson 100% Brazil number 1.
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 06:13:25 pm
I was going to have Brazil as my team for the world cup, but that eejit of a coach has left out Bobby and will play Ederson ahead of Ali probably. F*ck 'em.

....and you have a problem with that?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:21:31 pm
did you read what I posted ffs?

I said he might go just for the experience.

at every WC/big tournament - one or two young up-and-coming players are called up, but the manager has little or no intent of playing them.  IIRC it happened with Bellingham at one point.

and yeah, Maddison may well go (I don't give a shite if he does or not).

I get what you mean, but little to zero chance Elliott goes. I think in a normal World Cup this probably happens (Trent in 2018 is a great example). But this is such a tight turnaround of a tournament, Southgate will stick to the players he knows mostly.
