Konate might go now. Varane is out.



No he isn'tI think the only people getting call up are as followsAlisson, Trent, Virgil, Fabinho, Henderson, Firmino, NunezThiago hasn't been called up at all, Manager doesnt seem to rate him in his system. Konate is probably on the cusp but having been out for injury I doubt he gets called up. French CBs will probably be Varane, Kounde, Upamecano, L. Hernandez, Kimpembe, Saliba and he might even only take 5 as Pavard can play RB and CB in which case even less of a chance Konate makes itTrent wouldn't have gone if Walker and James didnt pick up bad injuries right before, but Trippier will startI think the only people who will get lots of minutes during this WC is Alisson, Virgil and Nunez. I looked at all the top 6 teams including Newcastle and we have the least amount of players getting minutes at this WC by a long shot. Chelsea are the most fucked they have like 11 or 12 who will play regularly at the WC and like 15 going. Man City are not far behind them in that regard.I don't think Fabinho will see many minutes and doubt he starts a game unless they qualify from groups a game early, same with Firmino. Henderson will probably get sub appearances but is probably going more for his experience and Trent perhaps will be used as a weapon to bring on when chasing a game maybe but again don't think he will see many minutes.