If you ignore the League Cup 4th round, we have 43 days between games. Using the rule of 2 days of training required for every day off, the players not going to the world cup will probably get around 2 weeks off. So it might look something like this:



Sat 12 Nov: Southampton

Sun 13 Nov  Sun 27 Nov: Holiday

Mon 28 Nov  4 Dec: 1 week training at Kirkby

Mon 5 Dec  18 Dec: 2 week training camp in Dubai with a friendly or two

Mon 19 Dec - 25 Dec: Training at Kirkby and assuming we beat Derby, League Cup 4th round on Tue/Wed 20/21 December

Monday 26 December: Aston Villa



I would think that where possible we'll try to give a week off to those players who go to the world cup so those that that get knocked out at the group stages will join us in Dubai and be ready for Aston Villa. In terms of the players, it looks like this:



Didnt qualify: Kelleher, Ramsay, Robertson, Tsimikas, Keita, Salah, Diaz

Retired/probably not selected/injured: Adrian, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Thiago, Jones, Ox, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota,

Likely to go: Alisson, Trent, van Djik, Fabinho, Henderson, Nunez, Firmino



We have a decent contingent of players who won't be going away. So the gap might turn out to be very valuable to Klopp. There is probably enough regulars there from day 1 that allows Klopp to do some meaningfully work on shape, patterns of play, pressing traps, etc. Its also going to be another great opportunity for a couple of youngsters to train in a strong group. Could see something like the following on the training pitch emulating the 1st eleven vs 2nd eleven matches that we do before game day.





Kelleher





Ramsay Konate Matip Robertson





Keita Milner Thiago





Elliott Salah Diaz









Adrian





Mabaya Phillips Gomez Tsimikas





Ox Bajcetic Jones





Clark Cannonier Carvalho

