LFC Squad - World Cup Break

LFC Squad - World Cup Break
October 31, 2022, 12:43:56 pm
Obviously we're desperate for a reset and rethink during the World Cup break so lets see what players Klopp will have to work with

Definitely not going

GK - Adrian, Kelleher

DEF - Matip (retired from Cameroon squad), Robertson, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers

Midfield - Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Clark, Arthur (depending on fitness)

Striker - Salah, Diaz (depending on fitness)

Question marks

Trent (because Southgate is a c*nt)
Gomez (depends on if his Leeds game hasn't bombed his chances)
Konate (depends on fitness)
Carvalho (with Jota out he is now in with a shout in Portugal)
Jota (obviously out but doesn't sound like a season ender)
Thiago (didn't make the Spain squad for the Nations League but still has a chance)

So there can be a squad that could be cobbled out of that.

So first thing. Do we give those players a break? Recharge and come back after the world cup or do they treat it like a Pre-Season? Can we work with that squad? Work on a system that gets the most out of those players so that going into the Villa game on 26th December we use that spine with a mix of those come back early from Qatar?

I guess what I'm saying is that if we went into Villa with this team

Kelleher

Milner, Matip, Gomez/Konate, Robertson

Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones,

Elliott Salah, Diaz

But working to a system that they spend the entire world cup working on, would you panic?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #1 on: October 31, 2022, 12:52:17 pm
Can't we do both?

Couple of weeks off for those not struggling with fitness then in for a mini pre season.

It's a 6wk break isn't it?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #2 on: October 31, 2022, 12:53:47 pm
Honestly though Scotland had qualified up until yesterday so great that Robbo is getting a rest.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #3 on: October 31, 2022, 12:57:04 pm
I think you can move Konate and Carvalho to definitely not going, France and Portugal are stacked in those positions. And Gomez hasn't played for England for over two years, again feels pretty unlikely he'll go. Thiago feels unlikely too considering he rarely plays. So I think potentially you could be looking at only Alisson, Trent, VVD, Hendo, Fab and Nunez going and only Alisson, VVD and Nunez playing a significant amount. And Trent/Fab will be interesting to see if they even get into the squad.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #4 on: October 31, 2022, 01:24:17 pm
Just give them all a 6 week break and turn up a couple of days before Boxing Day. Jurgen should get a 4 week break. The rest of the coaching staff and medical team no break and told to work their arses off to find out what went wrong.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #5 on: October 31, 2022, 04:42:22 pm
If you ignore the League Cup 4th round, we have 43 days between games. Using the rule of 2 days of training required for every day off, the players not going to the world cup will probably get around 2 weeks off. So it might look something like this:

Sat 12 Nov: Southampton
Sun 13 Nov  Sun 27 Nov: Holiday
Mon 28 Nov  4 Dec: 1 week training at Kirkby
Mon 5 Dec  18 Dec: 2 week training camp in Dubai with a friendly or two
Mon 19 Dec - 25 Dec: Training at Kirkby and assuming we beat Derby, League Cup 4th round on Tue/Wed 20/21 December
Monday 26 December: Aston Villa

I would think that where possible we'll try to give a week off to those players who go to the world cup so those that that get knocked out at the group stages will join us in Dubai and be ready for Aston Villa. In terms of the players, it looks like this:

Didnt qualify: Kelleher, Ramsay, Robertson, Tsimikas, Keita, Salah, Diaz
Retired/probably not selected/injured: Adrian, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Thiago, Jones, Ox, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota,
Likely to go: Alisson, Trent, van Djik, Fabinho, Henderson, Nunez, Firmino

We have a decent contingent of players who won't be going away. So the gap might turn out to be very valuable to Klopp. There is probably enough regulars there from day 1 that allows Klopp to do some meaningfully work on shape, patterns of play, pressing traps, etc. Its also going to be another great opportunity for a couple of youngsters to train in a strong group. Could see something like the following on the training pitch emulating the 1st eleven vs 2nd eleven matches that we do before game day.


                              Kelleher


Ramsay          Konate          Matip          Robertson


              Keita          Milner          Thiago


              Elliott          Salah          Diaz




                               Adrian


Mabaya          Phillips          Gomez          Tsimikas


                  Ox          Bajcetic          Jones


             Clark          Cannonier          Carvalho
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #6 on: October 31, 2022, 04:47:05 pm
No fan of Southgate but i'd happily buy him a pint if he doesn't select any of our lads, although Henderson will go and Trent will probably get in as right backs keep getting injured. Gomez possibly.

Same with Enrique and Thiago.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm
Im pretty certain Trent will go. Both James and Walker are out I think so that only leaves Trippier and Trent.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm
Im pretty certain Trent will go. Both James and Walker are out I think so that only leaves Trippier and Trent.
Walker is back in training now.

I hope Trent doesn't go, he could do with a month's rest, mentally and physically.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
Mo is doing some punditry for BeIn Sports so I assume he must know he's getting some holiday time to do that in.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:05:04 am
Our training camp for non world cup players is in Dubai anyway. I reckon it will be a bit more relaxed than a full on pre season tour.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Reply #11 on: Today at 01:08:24 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:05:04 am
Our training camp for non world cup players is in Dubai anyway. I reckon it will be a bit more relaxed than a full on pre season tour.

I hope we schedule back to back games.  :(
