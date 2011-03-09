Well if you see addiction as a disease then yes because big pharma have been turning millions of people in the US into what we call smackheads .

A friend of mine in Ohio has three son's one of which he never talked about turns out he was in prison and he'd basically washed his hands of him 'black tar heroin, been caught three times' ( He sounds like Arthur from RDR2 )

I said " let me guess car crash, neck or back injury, prescribed Oxy " when he cut me off "How the fuck you know that "



Truth is in the US Oxycon has f *cked millions of peoples lives up...for profit and that was the Sackler family business model.



Back to Crisis Actors not sure it counts but it was a crisis and the news guy was definitely acting...I recently watched a news video reporting on a approaching hurricane The guy was struggling to remain upright whilst he battled fierce winds...

Then you see two people in the background casually walking down the street behind him







See my post above. Some companies in countries with poor regulation will do things like that. The tobacco companies did the same and others have been uncovered. That doesnt mean Big Pharma (a stupid phrase) ie, every pharmaceutical company in the world is working together or that medicines, vaccines and other medical treatments have not been an incredible benefit to humanity.I saw the video youre talking about. Your reaction suggests youre susceptible to conspiracy thinking. My reaction when I saw it was thats interesting, theres clearly a really strong wind and the guy further down seems less affected by it. What are the possible reasons?. And there are a few possible answers. The most obvious is that the reporter was standing at a crossroads with the wind blowing along it for dramatic effect. The man walking to his car would have been more sheltered. Thats just one option but critically, I cant make a decision without more information. And besides, we know that there were massive storms in thy area.Your suggestion is that for some reason, rather than film a reporter in a storm that was actually happening, they decided to get massive fans and drenching sprays to mock up a storm and then not bother closing the set to people walking behind.Occams razor is your friend. When some bellend posts an anomaly on Twitter or YouTube its invariably because theyre prejudiced to look for crisis actors or proof that it is an inside job and too stupid to imagine the alternative, mundane reason.Theres a Panorama report about this with some utter c*nt who goes round to survivors of the Manchester Bombing because hes decided it didnt really happen and theyre all actors.