Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #40 on: November 1, 2022, 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November  1, 2022, 06:49:56 pm
No, I don't think you grasp the scale of it. Not 'influenced by money', but "secret treaties that place the US as a property owned outright by the British royal family, the Pope and Jewish bankers", with the population themselves assets.

And not 'sitting on cures', but wonderous technology (that uses words like quantum and tesla) that can magically heal anything you or your loved ones might be suffering from (including THE VAX!)

I searched for something about the first part and found someone asking about it on Quora. This is one of the responses:

Spoilered for length, and I don't suggest watching the videos.

It's a total detachment from reality, but how do you pull people back from this? Historically, this level of mass delusion was only seen in smaller communities (such as cults), which usually ended in tragedies such as mass suicides.

Fuck me, that is insane
Fuck the Tories

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #41 on: November 1, 2022, 07:53:08 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on November  1, 2022, 06:33:16 pm
But the thinking that someone is sitting on a cure for cancer which would be worth fortunes so they can make money is of course absurd.  Of course in conspiracy world its always something already available for buttons. Like the ivermectin nonsense with covid.
The conspiracy theorist in work tried to tell one of the guys that there's a cure for autism.  He has a 19 year old son who's pretty far on the spectrum.  He just walked away and said " I'm not going to fall out with you".

She was radicalised on the Internet during covid. Doesn't even believe the weather forecast is real now.

Admittedly they are absolutely shite these days  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

« Reply #42 on: November 1, 2022, 08:32:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2022, 06:21:01 pm
There's also the CT that the big pharma's create diseases so they can make money from treating them rather than finding cures.

Well if you see addiction as a disease then yes because big pharma have been turning millions of people in the US into what we call smackheads .
A friend of mine in Ohio has three son's one of which he never talked about turns out he was in prison and he'd basically washed his hands of him 'black tar heroin, been caught three times' ( He sounds like Arthur from RDR2 ) 
I said " let me guess car crash, neck or back injury, prescribed Oxy "  when he cut me off  "How the fuck you know that "

Truth is in the US Oxycon has f *cked millions of peoples lives up...for profit and that was the Sackler family business model.   

Back to Crisis Actors not sure it counts but it was a crisis and the news guy was definitely acting...I recently watched a news video reporting on a approaching hurricane  The guy was struggling to remain upright whilst he battled fierce winds...
Then you see two people in the background casually walking down the street behind him   ;D

Quote from: rob1966 on November  1, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
This I can actually see why people would believe it. You can't look at our Government for example and what has gone on over the past 12 year and not wonder if it is actually wholly owned/ran/influenced by big business/the extremely rich, so its not a mad jump to think that the Governments are actually owned.

It's also quite understandable that people would believe that cures for illnesses are buried as there is such a huge amount of money to be made from selling the pills.

There is no question that there are groups of people who collude to influence governments. There is the classic old boys network in the UK that has undue influence. Rich Media owners influence public opinion and so on.

What there is zero evidence for, is the conspiracy theory that EVERYTHING is being controlled by shadowy forces. If it was they must be incredibly fucking useless. If the current shambles in this country alone is the result of a group having all of the power, all of the influence, control over everyone then their incompetence is staggering.

Its the constant double think required for conspiracy theories. They have absolute power and control but give themselves away to muppets on the internet with numerical puzzles and cryptic messages.

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on November  1, 2022, 08:32:40 pm
Well if you see addiction as a disease then yes because big pharma have been turning millions of people in the US into what we call smackheads .
A friend of mine in Ohio has three son's one of which he never talked about turns out he was in prison and he'd basically washed his hands of him 'black tar heroin, been caught three times' ( He sounds like Arthur from RDR2 ) 
I said " let me guess car crash, neck or back injury, prescribed Oxy "  when he cut me off  "How the fuck you know that "

Truth is in the US Oxycon has f *cked millions of peoples lives up...for profit and that was the Sackler family business model.   

Back to Crisis Actors not sure it counts but it was a crisis and the news guy was definitely acting...I recently watched a news video reporting on a approaching hurricane  The guy was struggling to remain upright whilst he battled fierce winds...
Then you see two people in the background casually walking down the street behind him   ;D



See my post above. Some companies in countries with poor regulation will do things like that. The tobacco companies did the same and others have been uncovered. That doesnt mean Big Pharma (a stupid phrase) ie, every pharmaceutical company in the world is working together or that medicines, vaccines and other medical treatments have not been an incredible benefit to humanity.

I saw the video youre talking about. Your reaction suggests youre susceptible to conspiracy thinking. My reaction when I saw it was thats interesting, theres clearly a really strong wind and the guy further down seems less affected by it. What are the possible reasons?. And there are a few possible answers. The most obvious is that the reporter was standing at a crossroads with the wind blowing along it for dramatic effect. The man walking to his car would have been more sheltered. Thats just one option but critically, I cant make a decision without more information. And besides, we know that there were massive storms in thy area. 

Your suggestion is that for some reason, rather than film a reporter in a storm that was actually happening, they decided to get massive fans and drenching sprays to mock up a storm and then not bother closing the set to people walking behind.

Occams razor is your friend. When some bellend posts an anomaly on Twitter or YouTube its invariably because theyre prejudiced to look for crisis actors or proof that it is an inside job and too stupid to imagine the alternative, mundane reason.

Theres a Panorama report about this with some utter c*nt who goes round to survivors of the Manchester Bombing because hes decided it didnt really happen and theyre all actors.
Quote from: Alan_X on November  2, 2022, 04:26:28 pm
.

Its the constant double think required for conspiracy theories. They have absolute power and control but give themselves away to muppets on the internet with numerical puzzles and cryptic messages.


I blame Dan Brown for the current state of the planet. Ooh... Here's a 1000 year old mystery, no one could ever unlo- got it, it's a fibonacci sequence! Sorted.

Oh, spoiler alert.
Quote from: Alan_X on November  2, 2022, 04:40:49 pm
See my post above. Some companies in countries with poor regulation will do things like that. The tobacco companies did the same and others have been uncovered. That doesnt mean Big Pharma (a stupid phrase) ie, every pharmaceutical company in the world is working together or that medicines, vaccines and other medical treatments have not been an incredible benefit to humanity.

I saw the video youre talking about. Your reaction suggests youre susceptible to conspiracy thinking. My reaction when I saw it was thats interesting, theres clearly a really strong wind and the guy further down seems less affected by it. What are the possible reasons?. And there are a few possible answers. The most obvious is that the reporter was standing at a crossroads with the wind blowing along it for dramatic effect. The man walking to his car would have been more sheltered. Thats just one option but critically, I cant make a decision without more information. And besides, we know that there were massive storms in thy area. 

Your suggestion is that for some reason, rather than film a reporter in a storm that was actually happening, they decided to get massive fans and drenching sprays to mock up a storm and then not bother closing the set to people walking behind.

I used the term big pharma because that was the phrase used in the comment I quoted ,it's not my phrase it's a yankee doodle phrase . Nor do I disagree with what you say about big pharma although I will say it could be beneficial to mankind in some cases if they did all work together and share information etc
But the bottom line is patents and money makes the world go around, they essentially compete with each other and guard their secrets for the benefit of their investors.
 
When working on Covid for example we'll of had numerous company's around the world, all spending time on the same 'failed' experiments. ( not really failures ) yet the sooner we learn what doesn't work, the sooner we get to what does work.

Crisis Actor I'm aware there are various reasons of why it might appear the way it does and I'm not going to bother applying critical thinking to such a trivial thing I'm just going to have a little laugh at the vid...Lighten up dude

"Your suggestion"  I 'll stop you right there Alan you're the only person to suggest this and it's nothing but projection with a bit of heuristic thinking to boot.

I know I've said it before Alan but you swim in some dark waters and maybe you shouldn't judge other people by what you find there. 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:31:25 am
I used the term big pharma because that was the phrase used in the comment I quoted ,it's not my phrase it's a yankee doodle phrase . Nor do I disagree with what you say about big pharma although I will say it could be beneficial to mankind in some cases if they did all work together and share information etc
But the bottom line is patents and money makes the world go around, they essentially compete with each other and guard their secrets for the benefit of their investors.
 
When working on Covid for example we'll of had numerous company's around the world, all spending time on the same 'failed' experiments. ( not really failures ) yet the sooner we learn what doesn't work, the sooner we get to what does work.

Crisis Actor I'm aware there are various reasons of why it might appear the way it does and I'm not going to bother applying critical thinking to such a trivial thing I'm just going to have a little laugh at the vid...Lighten up dude

"Your suggestion"  I 'll stop you right there Alan you're the only person to suggest this and it's nothing but projection with a bit of heuristic thinking to boot.

I know I've said it before Alan but you swim in some dark waters and maybe you shouldn't judge other people by what you find there.

Are you suggesting the allegations that the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing are actors is a trivial thing?

Wow. Seems this thread has gone full circle.
Quote from: Alan_X on November  2, 2022, 04:40:49 pm

I saw the video youre talking about. Your reaction suggests youre susceptible to conspiracy thinking. My reaction when I saw it was thats interesting, theres clearly a really strong wind and the guy further down seems less affected by it. What are the possible reasons?. And there are a few possible answers. The most obvious is that the reporter was standing at a crossroads with the wind blowing along it for dramatic effect. The man walking to his car would have been more sheltered. Thats just one option but critically, I cant make a decision without more information. And besides, we know that there were massive storms in thy area. 

Your suggestion is that for some reason, rather than film a reporter in a storm that was actually happening, they decided to get massive fans and drenching sprays to mock up a storm and then not bother closing the set to people walking behind.


The more accurate explanation is that the news companies went big on the potential destruction of the storm, which turned out to be not quite as bad as apocalyptically forecast, so the news reporter embellished the effects of the storm to make it seem more severe than it actually was.

I've been in few very strong storms and, whilst it does make it harder to walk/stand, you don't get pummelled like that reporters was 'being'.

It comes back to nothing more shadowy than the realisation that news companies are in it for the profit first and foremost, and that disaster sells. Just another form of clickbait.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:33:57 am
Are you suggesting the allegations that the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing are actors is a trivial thing?

Wow. Seems this thread has gone full circle.


I took BBR's comment to be about the vid of the news reporters in the storm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:33:57 am
Are you suggesting the allegations that the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing are actors is a trivial thing?

Wow. Seems this thread has gone full circle.
In less than 80 day's too. Not sure if serious but I think you might need a new net Howard  ;)
It got a plug a few years back on these boards, but for anyone interested in an account of Conspiracy Theory, its history and so on, I can recommend David Aaronovitchs Voodoo Histories - how conspiracy theory has shaped modern history.

Also informative is Gabriel Gatehouses The Coming Storm on BBC R4, which examines Qanon and other U.S based CT and its genesis, consequences and growth.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 03:50:49 pm
In less than 80 day's too. Not sure if serious but I think you might need a new net Howard  ;)

Can you translate this to something intelligible?

I genuinely cannot understand you - I take it the 80 days refers to the Jules Verne book but a new net?

Completely baffled. >:(
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:23:30 am

I took BBR's comment to be about the vid of the news reporters in the storm
Me too.
Wrong end of the stick been grabbed here I think.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:20:51 pm
It got a plug a few years back on these boards, but for anyone interested in an account of Conspiracy Theory, its history and so on, I can recommend David Aaronovitchs Voodoo Histories - how conspiracy theory has shaped modern history.
That might have been me - I know I've recommended it here in the past.
Quote
Also informative is Gabriel Gatehouses The Coming Storm on BBC R4, which examines Qanon and other U.S based CT and its genesis, consequences and growth.
I'll look it up. Thanks for posting the suggestion.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:36:00 pm
Can you translate this to something intelligible?
A qualcosa da intelligible ?

It now looks like youre fishing for something to be offended about Howard...Have you tried twitter or perhaps one of the Manc or Chelsea forums ? I'm sure you'll find what you're looking for. 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 05:02:05 pm
A qualcosa da intelligible ?

It now looks like youre fishing for something to be offended about Howard...Have you tried twitter or perhaps one of the Manc or Chelsea forums ? I'm sure you'll find what you're looking for.
Nah mate, Howard isn't like that at all; it's a genuine misunderstanding between yous  :wave
These 'genuine misunderstandings' would be a lot less prevalent if certain posters would stop waffling on or spouting nonsensical bollocks and actually said what they meant or answered a question properly. Seems to be a lot of it around on here at the minute with people with 'questionable' views to say the least
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
These 'genuine misunderstandings' would be a lot less prevalent if certain posters would stop waffling on or spouting nonsensical bollocks and actually said what they meant or answered a question properly. Seems to be a lot of it around on here at the minute with people with 'questionable' views to say the least
Abar 95% of the people who read this will be thinking "Does he mean me?"  :lmao
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
These 'genuine misunderstandings' would be a lot less prevalent if certain posters would stop waffling on or spouting nonsensical bollocks and actually said what they meant or answered a question properly. Seems to be a lot of it around on here at the minute with people with 'questionable' views to say the least
The Internet is full of people saying what they meant and as that particular conversation proved... It's irrelevant people will see, what they want to see .
Initially I thought Howard might be playing the part of Kathy Newman with the 'so you're saying ' type post. :D
Which was quite apt given the discussion was about 'big pharma' and a humourous 'crisis actor' weatherman vid.
And for all I know he still might be...
Remember it's a football forum and scousers have a world famous sense of humour.
