well the people in charge clearly believes they need to play.



The drama in here is next level. THAT is what is insane, not that lineup. Like properly barking mad. A bunch of fans with no idea about the fitness, or levels or whatever with these players, saying what the manager should actually doing becuse what he is doing is wrong.



Of course someone will get injured tonight, and it’ll be full on ‘i told you so’, despite the fact someone could get injured at any point, be it training, of the first miniute of the next league game.



Of course they feel differently otherwise they would have played a different team.I'm not freaking out or causing DRAMA!!! I'm just trying to figure out why we have gone so strong with players that have played almost every game this season, in a game that's effectively a dead rubber.