I guess Im the only one who doesnt get whats so wrong with the team.



Too many of thse players have mostly been shit all season, there must be some belief they can find the rhythm that Klopp constantly talks about, and that includes Van Djik and Thiago, neither of them have been on top of their game bar 1 or 2 glimpses, same for Fab, who REALLY needs to get his shit together. And only way that will happen is by playing.



I know the medical department is seen in a poor light by some here, but they surely arent letting players play who shouldnt be playing, so whats the big deal?



A player could (and probably will) get injured this week in training.



