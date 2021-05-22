« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread  (Read 7893 times)

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
That line up, in a diamond midfield, not very good on paper.

Nice to see Konate back.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
Anyone got the Napoli team, and how strong have they gone?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:50:39 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 06:49:36 pm
He's fit, available and better than the others maybe? Not milners fault that.

The man has been over the hill for at least two seasons.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,418
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:50:39 pm »
I guess Im the only one who doesnt get whats so wrong with the team.

Too many of thse players have mostly been shit all season, there must be some belief they can find the rhythm that Klopp constantly talks about, and that includes Van Djik and Thiago, neither of them have been on top of their game bar 1 or 2 glimpses, same for Fab, who REALLY needs to get his shit together.  And only way that will happen is by playing.

I know the medical department is seen in a poor light by some here, but they surely arent letting players play who shouldnt be playing, so whats the big deal?

A player could (and probably will) get injured this week in training. 

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:51:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:50:00 pm
Anyone got the Napoli team, and how strong have they gone?

Full strength.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:52:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:50:00 pm
Anyone got the Napoli team, and how strong have they gone?

Meret
Östigard
Min-Jae
Olivera
Di Lorenzo
Lobotka
Ndombélé
Anguissa
Politano
Osimhen
Kvaratskhelia

Theyve gone STRONG
Logged

Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,083
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:52:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:50:39 pm
The man has been over the hill for at least two seasons.

Agreed but isn't the fact that he's playing alot more an indictment of the quality and fitness of the other players?
Logged
Football is a lie

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:53:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:50:00 pm
Anyone got the Napoli team, and how strong have they gone?

They've strength coming out their tabs, especially up front. Blokes like Simeone and Raspadori are subs and they have been scoring goals at an unbelievable rate. Whoever we faced would really test us.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,116
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:52:20 pm
Meret
Östigard
Min-Jae
Olivera
Di Lorenzo
Lobotka
Ndombélé
Anguissa
Politano
Osimhen
Kvaratskhelia

Theyve gone STRONG

We should have played the kids and let them get thrashed against a full strength Napoli team.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,003
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:26:55 pm
Strange playing all the old players that look knackered, no pace apart from Mo either. Hopefully Thiago doesn't get injured.

Normally when we put a really weak side out in the cup (or that pre-season friendly) you feel a bit sorry for the kids who've turned up. You feel more sorry for them that's it's the same old and slow players, including those who need a rest.

There's nothing interesting in that side, even Nunez left out. No young players getting a chance. But we'll play Derby next week and put the reserves out, which is fine, but there's a trophy at stake, this is a nothing game.

Klopp did have to go quite strong because we need to be competitive in the game against a side really on form, but it's such an uninspiring line up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,320
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:53:20 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,579
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:39 pm
I guess Im the only one who doesnt get whats so wrong with the team.

It's technically a dead rubber, we'd need to win by 4 goals to finish top. Some of these players have played every single game.

Why play our strongest team minus Nunez?
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:53:50 pm »
Starting Virg and Salah here is beyond lunacy.
Logged

Online thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
First loss of the season incoming...
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:39 pm
I guess Im the only one who doesnt get whats so wrong with the team.

Too many of thse players have mostly been shit all season, there must be some belief they can find the rhythm that Klopp constantly talks about, and that includes Van Djik and Thiago, neither of them have been on top of their game bar 1 or 2 glimpses, same for Fab, who REALLY needs to get his shit together.  And only way that will happen is by playing.

I know the medical department is seen in a poor light by some here, but they surely arent letting players play who shouldnt be playing, so whats the big deal?

A player could (and probably will) get injured this week in training. 



I think its seen as a game where there isnt a huge amount riding on it given were through and a good chance to rest the better players. You get an injury to the aforementioned in this and it feels like something that could have been avoided then we have even less strong options to put into the team in the next big game and those that follow
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • RedOrDead
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:54:35 pm »
Take it chamberlain is injured again. Not even in the squad  :-X

£120k+ a week that man is on a week. The quicker him and keita clear £250k in wages the better
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,747
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 06:55:14 pm »
Logged

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,770
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:54:35 pm
Take it chamberlain is injured again. Not even in the squad  :-X

£120k+ a week that man is on a week. The quicker him and keita clear £250k in wages the better

Keita and him not in CL Squad due our brilliant medical team 😜
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,418
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 06:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:53:28 pm
It's technically a dead rubber, we'd need to win by 4 goals to finish top. Some of these players have played every single game.

Why play our strongest team minus Nunez?

Im guessing you didnt read the rest of that post them or you wouldnt ask me to say exactly what I just said in it again.

And that was me speculating by the way, unlike many, I am no expert! Just putting it out there.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,744
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 06:55:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:54:35 pm
Take it chamberlain is injured again. Not even in the squad  :-X

£120k+ a week that man is on a week. The quicker him and keita clear £250k in wages the better

He's not in the CL squad.  Same as Keita.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:56:06 pm »
Surprised at that line up in a dead rubber game, when protecting players from injury is our current number one priority.

If the intention is to play some of them into form, I hope it doesn't end up playing them into the treatment room. We really need to win every competitive game before the World Cup and stay injury free. This isn't a competitive game in my view.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,747
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #221 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:54:35 pm
Take it chamberlain is injured again. Not even in the squad  :-X

£120k+ a week that man is on a week. The quicker him and keita clear £250k in wages the better

He isn't in the CL squad.

Noones answered my Q on Henderson - has he got a knock/illness? Or something else?

Did we know he wouldn't be in squad?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,991
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm »
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,759
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:56:25 pm
He isn't in the CL squad.

Noones answered my Q on Henderson - has he got a knock/illness? Or something else?

Did we know he wouldn't be in squad?
He was training on his own, away from the physical stuff, yesterday. Probably a minor knock.
Logged
AHA!

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 06:57:43 pm »
Playing into form doesn't hold much weight. Considering we've played alright in 4 games in this tournament and can barely buy a performance in the league. I suspect Klopp is just worried about a thrashing.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,003
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:53:50 pm
Starting Virg and Salah here is beyond lunacy.

We can't be complaining about fatigue or too many games on Sunday now if Spurs turn us over.

We really don't do ourselves any favours.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 06:58:25 pm »
I'm tipping us to win this. 2-1
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,579
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #227 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:55:26 pm
Im guessing you didnt read the rest of that post them or you wouldnt ask me to say exactly what I just said in it again.

And that was me speculating by the way, unlike many, I am no expert! Just putting it out there.

No I read the rest of the post, but in a game where you don't technically need to win and you risk injury, playing players that are out of form doesn't need to happen. Specially against a strong Napoli team.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,969
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #228 on: Today at 06:58:55 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 06:54:04 pm
First loss of the season incoming...

We've lost several games already.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,781
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:56:06 pm
Surprised at that line up in a dead rubber game, when protecting players from injury is our current number one priority.

If the intention is to play some of them into form, I hope it doesn't end up playing them into the treatment room. We really need to win every competitive game before the World Cup and stay injury free. This isn't a competitive game in my view.

Winning CL games is probably the one way Klopp is guaranteed to get some transfer funds.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,969
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #230 on: Today at 07:00:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:55:26 pm
He's not in the CL squad.  Same as Keita.

Yes - but you know what?

I WANT TO BE FUCKING MAD ABOUT IT EVEN THOUGH I HAD NO IDEA AND IT COULD HAVE BEEN SOLVED WITH A BIT OF BASIC RESEARCH!
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #231 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:57:43 pm
Playing into form doesn't hold much weight. Considering we've played alright in 4 games in this tournament and can barely buy a performance in the league. I suspect Klopp is just worried about a thrashing.
A thrashing is a very real possibility if we put out a weakened team; I mean it is a possibility regardless given Napoli's recent form and our poor run. I suppose if looking optimistically, we could hope they have a bad night, we get 1-0 or 2-0 up, get the crowd behind us and pull off a bizarre result given our recent form. Let's face it, the Champions League throws up some bloody odd results!
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #232 on: Today at 07:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:58:19 pm
We can't be complaining about fatigue or too many games on Sunday now if Spurs turn us over.

We really don't do ourselves any favours.

It's a pointless waste of energy.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,178
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #233 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:45:49 pm
yes thats it, hes given up and is now actively trolling some fans.
;D

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:50:39 pm
I guess Im the only one who doesnt get whats so wrong with the team.

Too many of thse players have mostly been shit all season, there must be some belief they can find the rhythm that Klopp constantly talks about, and that includes Van Djik and Thiago, neither of them have been on top of their game bar 1 or 2 glimpses, same for Fab, who REALLY needs to get his shit together.  And only way that will happen is by playing.

I know the medical department is seen in a poor light by some here, but they surely arent letting players play who shouldnt be playing, so whats the big deal?

A player could (and probably will) get injured this week in training.
No, you're not alone. It's as expected. Not Kloppo's fault that others' expectations (and demands) are different.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,692
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #234 on: Today at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:58:25 pm
I'm tipping us to win this. 2-1

And then get battered about 4-0 at the weekend in a game that actually matters.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,579
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #235 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:00:51 pm
A thrashing is a very real possibility if we put out a weakened team; I mean it is a possibility regardless given Napoli's recent form and our poor run. I suppose if looking optimistically, we could hope they have a bad night, we get 1-0 or 2-0 up, get the crowd behind us and pull off a bizarre result given our recent form. Let's face it, the Champions League throws up some bloody odd results!

So what if the kids play and get thrashed? What does it change in the standings in the table?

Or the kids could have a blinder and a great time and win 3-0.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #236 on: Today at 07:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:01:22 pm
And then get battered about 4-0 at the weekend in a game that actually matters.
We'll beat Spurs if we score first, a BIG if! Worth noting that we have won all 6 games this season where we have scored first.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,095
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #237 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:52:20 pm
Meret
Östigard
Min-Jae
Olivera
Di Lorenzo
Lobotka
Ndombélé
Anguissa
Politano
Osimhen
Kvaratskhelia

Theyve gone STRONG

Interesting that some managers tend to go strong even when they've qualified. Klopp does it obviously and Spalletti's done it today. I'd prefer us playing more of a mixture of players but there's various reasons why they wouldn't want to.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,418
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #238 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:58:41 pm
No I read the rest of the post, but in a game where you don't technically need to win and you risk injury, playing players that are out of form doesn't need to happen. Specially against a strong Napoli team.

well the people in charge clearly believes they need to play.

The drama in here is next level. THAT is what is insane, not that lineup. Like properly barking mad.  A bunch of fans with no idea about the fitness, or levels or whatever with these players, saying what the manager should actually doing becuse what he is doing is wrong.

Of course someone will get injured tonight, and itll be full on i told you so, despite the fact someone could get injured at any point, be it training, of the first miniute of the next league game.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,003
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #239 on: Today at 07:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:57:43 pm
Playing into form doesn't hold much weight. Considering we've played alright in 4 games in this tournament and can barely buy a performance in the league. I suspect Klopp is just worried about a thrashing.

If we're that terrified of Napoli then just park the bus and don't leave gaps all over the place. Goals we concede are self inflicted.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 