Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm »
thanks OP

i'm thinking of watching the spurs game instead - kin el did i just write that!

bah - i'll most probably watch us (through my fingers) and hope that halloween was yesterday

 :scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:50:18 pm »
Think Milner did the press conference yesterday which is usually a pretty good indication that he will be starting.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:42:02 pm
All the usual suspects playing for the U19s at 2PM so no Doak dreams tonight
Would have needed to have been registered at the start to have had a chnace
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:50:18 pm
Think Milner did the press conference yesterday which is usually a pretty good indication that he will be starting.

Most probably at RB, not CM.

Hope Hendo is rested for Spuds.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm »
It's a European match so...expecting at least 3-0 to the Reds... :P
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 01:13:03 pm
I see a lot of people hyping Napoli like crazy. Neil Atkinson on the Anfield Wrap even said they could win the Champions League. Of course they could, like every team in the competition. But what have they done to deserve such praise? They are definitely in form and are flying in the league, but we are talking about the Serie A. Our Champions League group isn't good enough to warrant such praise either. Have I missed something? If they end up winning the Champions League I will gladly eat my socks.

They will probably win tonight though but that's because we are shite at the moment.

The key thing for me is that they sold three of their best players to fund incoming transfers and the net spend was about zero plus they reduced their wage bill and the average age of their players. They are now a better team for it and have more speed and they attack in numbers.

We spent big with Nunez who will be a good player but we could have addressed our midfield issues by selling a couple and bringing in decent young players who can do the running for our ageing team. Instead we bring in a guy who was injured and somehow expect him to be the answer. We dont need big signings to sort our our midfield; just some shrewd business.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 01:13:03 pm
I see a lot of people hyping Napoli like crazy. Neil Atkinson on the Anfield Wrap even said they could win the Champions League. Of course they could, like every team in the competition. But what have they done to deserve such praise? They are definitely in form and are flying in the league, but we are talking about the Serie A. Our Champions League group isn't good enough to warrant such praise either. Have I missed something? If they end up winning the Champions League I will gladly eat my socks.

They will probably win tonight though but that's because we are shite at the moment.

They've just got the momentum behind them at the moment and we're the opposite. A lot of the halo is down to hammering a dreadful Liverpool on the night as well.

Napoli are a very hot and cold club as is Spaletti as a manager. They'll lose momentum after the World Cup and probably taper off. Given the Milan clubs are not doing much and Juve poor it's the best chance they'll have of a league title. They'll go out in Europe once they get City or Real or someone in the quarters if they win the next round.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm »
Napoli are top of a shit league and battered shit teams (including us in our current form) in their CL group. What's the fuss all about?  :P

Klopp will probably do a mix of first teamers and 2nd string depending on who really needs a rest
Probably will see Konate for a bit
Almost definitely Milner
Tsimikas? Unless injured I'm sure will get a run out

Would personally like to see VVD sit this one out too - just to get a bit of rest in his legs

Anything but a loss and i'd take it. Hope for a confidence boosting win
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 12:22:27 pm
The loss to Inter was under different circumstances form-wise to us today hence why it should be viewed differently. For me though the last of your points would be the very least acceptable scenario in the event of a loss.

The World Cup starts in a couple of weeks. It's too late to turn our form around now before that anyway. Just a case of hoping for the 2 league games we get good results but tonight won't make much difference.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:31:57 pm »
Thanks for stepping up at short notice with the OP Hazell. Much appreciated.

Really have no idea what to expect tonight in terms of first 11 or what our performance will be like. Ultimately were through anyway so its not one to get too worried about whatever happens. No new injuries would be nice mind

To me it makes sense to rest as many as possible for Sunday. I know some are arguing that we play stronger teams in these dead rubbers for the money, but missing out on the top 4 would be more costly surely.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:55:45 pm »
This is yet another game this season where I have not the first damn clue what to expect.  Could be a fine convincing win or we get our bums handed to us, or anythingin between.

As far as I'm concerned although of course I want a win, I'll take any result as long as nobody gets injured.

Above all - thank God for the win vs Ajax.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:55:45 pm
This is yet another game this season where I have not the first damn clue what to expect.  Could be a fine convincing win or we get our bums handed to us, or anything in between.
To be fair, dspite the poor form, we've only received one actual tonking - from Napoli.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:57:56 pm
To be fair, dspite the poor form, we've only received one actual tonking - from Napoli.
Yep which is why we could get rammed again tonight.  But given that they have nowt to play for it's likely they'll rest a few key guys.  Maybe.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 30, 2022, 05:11:14 pm
Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League Group Stage, Tuesday 1st November 2022, Anfield

vs


So Leeds was a bit rubbish eh? ....

Im going for a 3-0 victory, with Carvalho, Nunez and Firmino getting on the scoresheet and Van Dijk and Klopp tapping up Kvaratskhelia.

I'll take that Hazell ! Thanks for the OP. This is such a weird game. Probably best described as the game no-one wants to play in and less want to watch I'd say. For all that it's a chance to enjoy a Reds game without stress and they have been few and far between for what seems a long long time. (may that never change !).

No idea of the team, don't really care actually. No injuries and plenty of goals tonight.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Yep which is why we could get rammed again tonight.  But given that they have nowt to play for it's likely they'll rest a few key guys.  Maybe.

Don't think so, Spaletti is the King of the first half of the season. No Italian side has gone 6 wins in the group stage for decades (maybe ever). Think they'll go fairly strong and go to win.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm »
Napoli are fun to watch at the moment, really worth watching our fixture even if we'll probably play awful.

it's a genuine shame our two clubs don't get along. there's so much similar history there.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:08:27 pm »
We will need to leave Gomez out of that one. Napoli will put a big target on his head.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:08:13 pm
Napoli are class at the moment, really worth watching our fixture even if we'll probably play awful.

it's a genuine shame our two clubs don't get along. there's so much similar history there.
Do Napoli get on with anyone? They seem to love making enemies wherever they go.

Anyway, I hope it goes ok tonight. There was a lot of threatening anti-Napoli graffiti around the ground yesterday.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Do Napoli get on with anyone? They seem to love making enemies wherever they go.

i mean, they're not the only club that gets hate from the rest of their country  ;D. I believe they're friendly with a few clubs to be fair to them judging by the scarves of clubs i saw at one of their ultra bars i passed by once. italians obviously have a bit of a reputation and haven't quite realised that largely english fans (ignoring the chelsea-type clubs) aren't really the 'hooligans' of yesteryear.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Anyway, I hope it goes ok tonight. There was a lot of threatening anti-Napoli graffiti around the ground yesterday.

on this, it almost seemed like it was written by someone that's not a LFC fan, or at least not someone who goes to the match, it just seemed a bit odd.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:21:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:08:27 pm
We will need to leave Gomez out of that one. Napoli will put a big target on his head.

Better to leave him in. Character building and all that.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:21:48 pm »
Hopefully the kids game finishes soon so Doak can have a quick shower and get ready for the big boy match later tonight.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Better to leave him in. Character building and all that.

You could call it that. Id call it feeding him to the wolves. That Georgian winger and Osimhen would have him on toast.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:19:31 pm
i mean, they're not the only club that gets hate from the rest of their country  ;D. I believe they're friendly with a few clubs to be fair to them judging by the scarves of clubs i saw at one of their ultra bars i passed by once. italians obviously have a bit of a reputation and haven't quite realised that largely english fans (ignoring the chelsea-type clubs) aren't really the 'hooligans' of yesteryear.

on this, it almost seemed like it was written by someone that's not a LFC fan, or at least not someone who goes to the match, it just seemed a bit odd.
If they didn't act like such arseholes they could make a lot of friends here.

As was said earlier, it's not as though we have nothing in common.

Anyway, on the game, it's an odd one. On paper and going on form it looks like an easy away win. This being so, we might just win it. 😊
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:08:13 pm
Napoli are fun to watch at the moment, really worth watching our fixture even if we'll probably play awful.

it's a genuine shame our two clubs don't get along. there's so much similar history there.

Well if they didnt go around stabbing innocent fans the first time we went there, nearly fatally, there wouldn't be animosity.

We've had no problems in Milan or Florence. Them and Roma are just snide shithouses.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:09:47 pm
Do Napoli get on with anyone? They seem to love making enemies wherever they go.

Anyway, I hope it goes ok tonight. There was a lot of threatening anti-Napoli graffiti around the ground yesterday.

Walking through town then there was a heavy police presence which seemed a bit over the top and with riot gear. Much bigger than usual for CL games. Probably explains why.

Never noticed any Italian fans milling about.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:30:35 pm »
Don't really give a toot about the result tonight. A decent performance and no injuries would be good
And on to spurs.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:34:34 pm »
Bring on these bum slashers
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:40:58 pm »
Tonight is a free hit...a rear thing in football.  Why not try something different like 3-5-2 e.g. Gomez Konate VVD - Milney Hendo Jones Fabinho Tsimikas - Elliot Nunez
If it goes wrong so what and maybe we can learn something.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:00:08 pm »
                Alisson

Ramsey Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

Trent Thiago Fabinho Robertson

             Salah  Nunez

Sorted!
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:02:02 pm »
Would like to see some experimentation with the line-up/formation, but i think that's more for my own interest. I imagine anything like a 3-5-2 would need to be worked through on the training ground for ages before trying in a proper game.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:24:55 pm
Walking through town then there was a heavy police presence which seemed a bit over the top and with riot gear. Much bigger than usual for CL games. Probably explains why.

Never noticed any Italian fans milling about.
In town yesterday afternoon and evening there were quite a few Italians enjoying the city. No club colours. Just groups of decent people walking around or sat outside restaurants. I assume their idiots won't show until tonight.

Last time they were here there was loads of moody looking knobs in bubble jackets roaming around the city centre. I saw none of that yesterday.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:04:12 pm
In town yesterday afternoon and evening there were quite a few Italians enjoying the city. No club colours. Just groups of decent people walking around or sat outside restaurants. I assume their idiots won't show until tonight.

Last time they were here there was loads of moody looking knobs in bubble jackets roaming around the city centre. I saw none of that yesterday.

After the game a few years ago (Ali save in the last minute) about half an hour after the final whistle the police/stewards stopped us walking towards Anfield Road from the Main Stand. Said there was loads of them stood around with their belts off and tooled up looking to pick people off to attack and asked us divert our route back for our own safety.

We had just knocked them out the CL at least, there's no real edge on the game tonight. The dreadful weather will likely put off troublemakers as well, it's going to be pissing down all night.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm »
Would be interesting to see Ramsey get some minutes. Especially against Kvaratskhelia.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:22:29 pm »
Very nervous about this one. I hope Kvaravastkhelia has a bad game. If he's a beast, I hope our "scouting team" are watching.
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:22:29 pm
Very nervous about this one. I hope Kvaravastkhelia has a bad game. If he's a beast, I hope our "scouting team" are watching.

He looks the part. They've got pace and runners from midfield. Something we've struggled massively with this year
