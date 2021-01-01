I see a lot of people hyping Napoli like crazy. Neil Atkinson on the Anfield Wrap even said they could win the Champions League. Of course they could, like every team in the competition. But what have they done to deserve such praise? They are definitely in form and are flying in the league, but we are talking about the Serie A. Our Champions League group isn't good enough to warrant such praise either. Have I missed something? If they end up winning the Champions League I will gladly eat my socks.



They will probably win tonight though but that's because we are shite at the moment.



The key thing for me is that they sold three of their best players to fund incoming transfers and the net spend was about zero plus they reduced their wage bill and the average age of their players. They are now a better team for it and have more speed and they attack in numbers.We spent big with Nunez who will be a good player but we could have addressed our midfield issues by selling a couple and bringing in decent young players who can do the running for our ageing team. Instead we bring in a guy who was injured and somehow expect him to be the answer. We dont need big signings to sort our our midfield; just some shrewd business.