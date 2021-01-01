« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread  (Read 3909 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:51:54 pm
Kelleher, Rhys Williams and Clarkson started the game and Koumetia played the second half.

He went stronger than most would have liked but he's going to pick a team that are competitive in the game. We'd have got battered over there with a team of kids. It's not Shrewsbury at home.

It didn't matter if we got battered. We had first place sewn up no matter the result and we ended up losing Jota to a long term injury and I think someone else as well, would have to google it again. And to say he picked a "competitive team" is an understatement. It was basically first XI after all the subs were made barring Koumetio and Kelleher.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,994
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:57:38 pm
It didn't matter if we got battered. We had first place sewn up no matter the result and we ended up losing Jota to a long term injury and I think someone else as well, would have to google it again. And to say he picked a "competitive team" is an understatement. It was basically first XI after all the subs were made barring Koumetio and Kelleher.

I thought we went way too strong in that game but Jota was a squad player at the time, not first choice, so you could see why he played him. Salah played 90 minutes which was mad.

It was frustrating that we'd treat dead rubber CL games with more priority than early domestic cup matches but we won both domestic cups last season and rested plenty in Milan for the final game last season. I thought we went way too weak for Leicester in the quarters and got battered a bit in the first half but turned it around with the cavalry off the bench at half time. If we put that kind of side out tomorrow we'd be slaughtered.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm
I thought we went way too strong in that game but Jota was a squad player at the time, not first choice, so you could see why he played him. Salah played 90 minutes which was mad.

It was frustrating that we'd treat dead rubber CL games with more priority than early domestic cup matches but we won both domestic cups last season and rested plenty in Milan for the final game last season. I thought we went way too weak for Leicester in the quarters and got battered a bit in the first half but turned it around with the cavalry off the bench at half time. If we put that kind of side out tomorrow we'd be slaughtered.

And yet Jota's injury could have cost us a CL spot. People so focused on our CB issues then seem to forget that we didn't really leak goals but stopped scoring them. A lot of our losses were 1-0 where we just couldn't muster anything offensively.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,994
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:16:49 pm
And yet Jota's injury could have cost us a CL spot. People so focused on our CB issues then seem to forget that we didn't really leak goals but stopped scoring them. A lot of our losses were 1-0 where we just couldn't muster anything offensively.

Yes but if we rested Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah it would have left us with one senior forward in the squad. We weren't going to put a youth team out for a CL game. You can argue we should have done (if we got battered we got battered) but it wasn't going to happen.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,742
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 pm »
Way I see this game is third on the list of priorities after any league game and the Derby game.

Purely because I'm not comfortable that we are going to rest all that many players for an essentially meaningless game tomorrow, whereas we would be for Derby, and so could give starts to those that need it - the likes of Clark, Bacjetic and Ramsey, complemented with more experienced players like Kelleher and Carvalho .

As others have said, Firmino and Thiago have been playing a lot of extended minutes in games - so they have to start from the bench. Was forced to miss a rare game at the weekend, a bout of luck maybe - so don't know who else played what minutes but I'd essetially err on playing an u15 player over one of the guys who might be at slightest risk of being close to a red line.

Sidenote really is depressing that we had a larger squad last season for three league subs but now with widespread five subs across competitions we've shed a few mid-low paid squad players and lack older youth players on low contracts that can do a job physically (the likes of Solanke/K Stewart etc)
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:06:54 pm »
Haven't been this less excited for a match in a good many years now. 

Just, for God's sake, don't get any more injuries.  And, maybe let's get some match action to some of the youngsters or guys who haven't run much yet.  Jones, Ramsey, Bacjetic, Carvalho...  Would be a great match for Ox to get some time if only he could play.

Do we have anyone who can spell VVD without also risking an injury to a likely important player? 
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,467
  • kopite
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 12:40:08 pm
These kinds of puns have been brewing on here for some time.

Maybe the tea lady with urn a starting place for the next game if she plays well.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm »
think both Salah and Nunez have to play together. Just to improve the chemistry, between the two..
Seems like there're playing as individuals at the moment..
Hope we see Ramsey too..and Ox

I don't think Napoli will be at full strength either. So its a chance to win and earn £2.4Million for the Midfielder kitty..
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm
Maybe the tea lady with urn a starting place for the next game if she plays well.

That's a load of bull.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:18:32 pm »
We should go strong tomorrow and dont throw in the towel.  Consider it a second leg and we need a 4 goal win.  Impossible?  Get the result and it gives everyone a massive boost.  Time to rediscover our high tempo game and for the crowd to rediscover its voice. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,094
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
It's not really about winning though, we need to win by 4 or more.

Regardless of our result, if Tottenham get knocked out, it'll be a good day, as Ice Cube might say.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 07:06:54 pm
Haven't been this less excited for a match in a good many years now. 

Just, for God's sake, don't get any more injuries.  And, maybe let's get some match action to some of the youngsters or guys who haven't run much yet.  Jones, Ramsey, Bacjetic, Carvalho...  Would be a great match for Ox to get some time if only he could play.

Do we have anyone who can spell VVD without also risking an injury to a likely important player? 

Top place still to play for. Why throw in the towel? 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm »
I don't think we have enough bodies to put out a rotated team anyway, the regulars will start.
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,450
  • Not Italian
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:20:43 pm
Regardless of our result, if Tottenham get knocked out, it'll be a good day, as Ice Cube might say.
Why does Ice Cube hate Tottenham so much?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,094
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm
Why does Ice Cube hate Tottenham so much?

He's a normal human being.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,578
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm
think both Salah and Nunez have to play together. Just to improve the chemistry, between the two..
Seems like there're playing as individuals at the moment..
Hope we see Ramsey too..and Ox

I don't think Napoli will be at full strength either. So its a chance to win and earn £2.4Million for the Midfielder kitty..

Going to be hard to sneak Ox on as he's not even registered for the group stage.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:13:43 pm
Going to be hard to sneak Ox on as he's not even registered for the group stage.

oh yeah... ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,994
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:17:48 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm
I don't think we have enough bodies to put out a rotated team anyway, the regulars will start.

Ramsey, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones and Carvalho can all come in from the weekend if needed.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 