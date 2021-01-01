« previous next »
Kelleher, Rhys Williams and Clarkson started the game and Koumetia played the second half.

He went stronger than most would have liked but he's going to pick a team that are competitive in the game. We'd have got battered over there with a team of kids. It's not Shrewsbury at home.

It didn't matter if we got battered. We had first place sewn up no matter the result and we ended up losing Jota to a long term injury and I think someone else as well, would have to google it again. And to say he picked a "competitive team" is an understatement. It was basically first XI after all the subs were made barring Koumetio and Kelleher.
It didn't matter if we got battered. We had first place sewn up no matter the result and we ended up losing Jota to a long term injury and I think someone else as well, would have to google it again. And to say he picked a "competitive team" is an understatement. It was basically first XI after all the subs were made barring Koumetio and Kelleher.

I thought we went way too strong in that game but Jota was a squad player at the time, not first choice, so you could see why he played him. Salah played 90 minutes which was mad.

It was frustrating that we'd treat dead rubber CL games with more priority than early domestic cup matches but we won both domestic cups last season and rested plenty in Milan for the final game last season. I thought we went way too weak for Leicester in the quarters and got battered a bit in the first half but turned it around with the cavalry off the bench at half time. If we put that kind of side out tomorrow we'd be slaughtered.
I thought we went way too strong in that game but Jota was a squad player at the time, not first choice, so you could see why he played him. Salah played 90 minutes which was mad.

It was frustrating that we'd treat dead rubber CL games with more priority than early domestic cup matches but we won both domestic cups last season and rested plenty in Milan for the final game last season. I thought we went way too weak for Leicester in the quarters and got battered a bit in the first half but turned it around with the cavalry off the bench at half time. If we put that kind of side out tomorrow we'd be slaughtered.

And yet Jota's injury could have cost us a CL spot. People so focused on our CB issues then seem to forget that we didn't really leak goals but stopped scoring them. A lot of our losses were 1-0 where we just couldn't muster anything offensively.
And yet Jota's injury could have cost us a CL spot. People so focused on our CB issues then seem to forget that we didn't really leak goals but stopped scoring them. A lot of our losses were 1-0 where we just couldn't muster anything offensively.

Yes but if we rested Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah it would have left us with one senior forward in the squad. We weren't going to put a youth team out for a CL game. You can argue we should have done (if we got battered we got battered) but it wasn't going to happen.
Way I see this game is third on the list of priorities after any league game and the Derby game.

Purely because I'm not comfortable that we are going to rest all that many players for an essentially meaningless game tomorrow, whereas we would be for Derby, and so could give starts to those that need it - the likes of Clark, Bacjetic and Ramsey, complemented with more experienced players like Kelleher and Carvalho .

As others have said, Firmino and Thiago have been playing a lot of extended minutes in games - so they have to start from the bench. Was forced to miss a rare game at the weekend, a bout of luck maybe - so don't know who else played what minutes but I'd essetially err on playing an u15 player over one of the guys who might be at slightest risk of being close to a red line.

Sidenote really is depressing that we had a larger squad last season for three league subs but now with widespread five subs across competitions we've shed a few mid-low paid squad players and lack older youth players on low contracts that can do a job physically (the likes of Solanke/K Stewart etc)
