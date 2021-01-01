Way I see this game is third on the list of priorities after any league game and the Derby game.



Purely because I'm not comfortable that we are going to rest all that many players for an essentially meaningless game tomorrow, whereas we would be for Derby, and so could give starts to those that need it - the likes of Clark, Bacjetic and Ramsey, complemented with more experienced players like Kelleher and Carvalho .



As others have said, Firmino and Thiago have been playing a lot of extended minutes in games - so they have to start from the bench. Was forced to miss a rare game at the weekend, a bout of luck maybe - so don't know who else played what minutes but I'd essetially err on playing an u15 player over one of the guys who might be at slightest risk of being close to a red line.



Sidenote really is depressing that we had a larger squad last season for three league subs but now with widespread five subs across competitions we've shed a few mid-low paid squad players and lack older youth players on low contracts that can do a job physically (the likes of Solanke/K Stewart etc)