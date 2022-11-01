« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread  (Read 1056 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,089
Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« on: Yesterday at 05:11:14 pm »
Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League Group Stage, Tuesday 1st November 2022, Anfield

vs


So Leeds was a bit rubbish eh? Wrote the majority of this before last night so I am aware it doesn't necessarily chime in with how we're all feeling at the moment.  But at least this game isnt as huge as it might have appeared after the first group game, with four wins in a row over Rangers and Ajax meaning we're already through.

The first game though, was possibly our worst performance under Klopp (although the way the game went we've seen in numerous other games this season) and definitely a shocking night for all of those in red. In some respects, it shouldnt have been a surprise, under Klopp, weve always found it difficult away to them and the game in 2018 in particular was pretty woeful and nearly as bad as the one this season but them only scoring in the last minute meant it wasnt as headline grabbing a result.

Weve been better against them at Anfield though, winning 2 and drawing 1, including the win in the must-win reverse game in 2018 - one which lest we forget we had to win 1-0 or by 2 clear goals or we were out but we were the better side and should have been out of sight by the time Alisson made that save from Milik. Tied with the West Brom goal for my favourite Alisson moment.


The other victory of course came in 2010 when Steven Gerrard came off the bench to score hat-trick in the Europa League. Lovely stuff but be warned, the
video below contains shots of the Owl (for Hodgson fans) and John Henry (for FSG fans).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRscxCIVbCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRscxCIVbCA</a>

Alas, this iteration of Napoli is far superior than any weve faced before, top of Serie A at the time of writing, won all of their Champions League group matches and playing some of the most exciting football in Europe. And in Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, theyve got two of the most talked about players in Europe. Other smart acquisitions like Kim and Raspadori has turned them into one of the best sides around this season.

Still, like us theyre through and just need to avoid a 3-0 defeat or worse (I think) to finish top so whether theyll be going all out personnel wise or intensity wise Im not 100% sure (they probably will). Personally, Im not that bothered and am just happy to be through, and would rather Klopp rest as many players as possible. Thats not really what he does though and his history suggests hell play a bit of a mixed team with a number of regulars and some other fringe players. With that in mind, Id like to see Kelleher start (for the minutes and experience but really just to give Alisson a bit of a rest) and Konate coming back means theres no reason to not play him. Likewise its an opportunity for Jones to play and hopefully perform in (some of the criticism he got after the Forest game was really harsh IMO) and Im looking forward to seeing Carvalho getting a chance up front (either centrally or off the left). Its an opportunity to give Ramsey his debut as well, either from the start (unlikely) or off the bench. We really need a long term back up/competition for Alexander-Arnold and hopefully Ramsey will provide that.

Whatever, its a game we as fans can go into without many nerves which is a rare treat this season - obviously theres always the risk of injuries but Im fairly relaxed about those as well as I expect well pick a few :P.

Im going for a 3-0 victory, with Carvalho, Nunez and Firmino getting on the scoresheet and Van Dijk and Klopp tapping up Kvaratskhelia.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,731
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:13:04 pm »
Be interesting to see what line up Napoli actually go with, not just us.  They've qualified, they're flying high in the league at home, and they know we'd have to score a lot of goals to finish above them.

Might see them rest a few.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:13:43 pm »
Fucking hell, this is the last thing we need; the opposition that is.
Logged
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,985
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:17:26 pm »
Both of us are through that's all that matters.

Napoli are probably best team in Europe right now, we're not beating them by 4 clear goals to top the group.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm »
Would say rest everyone but we'll likely lose at Tottenham regardless so who knows. Keep Thiago out as we have nothing in midfield without him for Sunday but other than that not really arsed.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,509
  • SPQR
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:17:26 pm
Both of us are through that's all that matters.

Napoli are probably best team in Europe right now, we're not beating them by 4 clear goals to top the group.

Nevermind beating them, I'd take not losing by 4 clear goals. They're on an amazing run of form, full of energy and have players who can hurt us all over the place. They're everything we're currently not but used to be. Just get this game out of the way and focus on Spurs.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:21:19 pm »
I am usually the biggest optimist when it comes to the Reds. Struggling to be optimistic right now and I think the most important thing is to try and avoid a hammering on Tuesday.
Logged

Offline DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:50:24 pm »
They are an exciting side and remind me of us c. 2018.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm »
Play the kids. Dont care about the score. Rest the few first team players we have.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:06:10 pm »
We need to win by 4 to finish top.

Play the kids.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,438
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:07:25 pm »
Play the kids.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm »
Could do with a pick-me-up and solid performance here. Hopefully Europe can be a tonic for us this season, as has so often been the case for Liverpool in seasons where our league form has been patchy.

I want us to go strong and restore some confidence amongst our big players.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm »
We'll play a strong team cause £2.5m is at stake and when we get an injury we'll all lament why we played such a strong team in such a meaningless game.

I'd like to see starts for Kelleher, Ramsey, Phillips, Bajcetic, Carvalho and Frauendorf all start.

VVD badly needs a rest, Fab and Hendo both need a rest. Bobby needs a rest. We need to see Ramsey get some minutes and why not give Bajcetic a go in midfield. ATM the can't do a worse job than Hendo or Fab in that role.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm
We'll play a strong team cause £2.5m is at stake and when we get an injury we'll all lament why we played such a strong team in such a meaningless game.

I'd like to see starts for Kelleher, Ramsey, Phillips, Bajcetic, Carvalho and Frauendorf all start.

VVD badly needs a rest, Fab and Hendo both need a rest. Bobby needs a rest. We need to see Ramsey get some minutes and why not give Bajcetic a go in midfield. ATM the can't do a worse job than Hendo or Fab in that role.

"Where's the Ajax and Rangers money, John?"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:42:46 pm »
I don't care about the result. We should just not get hammered.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm
Play the kids. Dont care about the score. Rest the few first team players we have.
Play the tea lady.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,575
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm »
Referee
Tobias Stieler GER

Assistant referees
Christian Gittelmann GER
Mark Borsch GER

Fourth official
Martin Petersen GER

Video Assistant Referee
Bastian Dankert GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Fedayi San SUI



Tobias Stieler has ref'd us once. 01/12/20 v Ajax, we won 1-0.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,960
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 pm »
Doak and Baj will be fun to watch.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm »
Will be there to cheer on the team. Great opportunity to bounce back up the fucking reds
Logged
YNWA

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,985
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm
We'll play a strong team cause £2.5m is at stake and when we get an injury we'll all lament why we played such a strong team in such a meaningless game.

I'd like to see starts for Kelleher, Ramsey, Phillips, Bajcetic, Carvalho and Frauendorf all start.

VVD badly needs a rest, Fab and Hendo both need a rest. Bobby needs a rest. We need to see Ramsey get some minutes and why not give Bajcetic a go in midfield. ATM the can't do a worse job than Hendo or Fab in that role.

I don't think Klopp's picking a team with prize money factoring it, but he has got to pick a team that will be competitive in the game and not get embarrassed.

For that reason i'd keep Ali in goal because he's saved us from a few hidings this season and will likely be busy with the other changes made. I'd give Ramsey a game, it's a chance to bring Konate in, next to either Gomez or Phillips and then Tsimikas at left back.

Chance to give Bajcetic a start along with probably Jones and Milner in midfield (no other options if we want to rest players, maybe go with Thiago or Henderson).

I'd keep Nunez in the side and rest Salah and Firmino. Carvalho on the left and give one of the under 23s a start on the right.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,259
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 pm »
Yeah I echo the shouts to ring the changes. We need to win by 4 clear goals to go top and have in theory already qualified so its a meaningless game , and considering the attitude of some of our regular starters right now, it could end ugly for us
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm »
Not sure about playing the kids. We need confidence and consistency not a drubbing by Naples. Im sure we will play a full strength team and go for it.  I mean why not. Keeping players for the weekend premier league game means fk all now. Hi But given we lost to two relegation candidates (one who got spanked today), I dont see a win. But maybe the smell of the European cup will change things.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,625
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Not sure it matters who we play as no amount of rest is fixing this team, they look fucked no matter what we try. Maybe try one of the kids in midfield in the hopes they perform so well that the coaches stop trying the same thing over and over expecting it to work, maybe if Fabinho loses his place in the team to an 18 year old he'll wake up finally.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm »
I'd make wholesale changes and revert to a 433.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
Id like to see some of the kids and fringe players start the match but I think Klopp will go strong. He doesnt usually go with what we here would like to see. But I really hope he starts Konate. Hoping Ramsey starts but can see Milner starting there. Im at a loss as to pick midfield. Thiago and Elliot I suppose and Hendo. Fab needs a rest. Front 3 same as against Leeds because thats all we have. Im not my usual optimistic self of a win but the scoreline really doesnt matter  does it? Id just like to see a good performance. Were down but not out. Just give us a good performance and shush some of the doubters for a while. A win would be great, a draw will be okay and a defeat will be disappointing but not the end of the world. Just give me something to get excited about.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
how much do we need to win by to top the group?
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
how much do we need to win by to top the group?
4-0
Logged
YNWA

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm »
Play the kids and Danny Murphy/
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
Jay Spearing could do with some game time.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm »
I forgot we need to play a strong team to ensure FSG get a bit more money by winning a match in the champions league.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm
I forgot we need to play a strong team to ensure FSG get a bit more money by winning a match in the champions league.
I would just like us to play a strong team to win the game. Fuck this play the kids shite like it doesn't matter
Logged
YNWA

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,089
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm
I would just like us to play a strong team to win the game. Fuck this play the kids shite like it doesn't matter

Playing kids against a strong Napoli team wouldnt do their confidence any good either.

Our kids that is.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
  • kopite
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:44:10 pm
Play the tea lady.

Well it is a cup game, so she might have bags of confidence!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,079
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
Well it is a cup game, so she might have bags of confidence!
Play her on the wing and shell leaf the defenders trailing in her wake
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm »
Is it worth it...?? Play our strongest team for the chance of winning 4-0?

IF we have even a guaranteed 80% chance to do it, why not I would say. Given that Napoli "might" field a weaker team.

p/s: If it's their strongest eleven then God helps us.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm »
I'm not altogether sure that finishing first guarantees a better opponent in the knockout stage this time, especially when country separation is factored in.

So the choice is to either play a reduced side to give them experience, while resting and regrouping to try to win some much needed Prem points OR to play a strong team in the hope that top spot might be achievable (it's a long shot) and then of course there's the prize money on offer, which isn't to be sneezed at (25x winning last season's League Cup, just for this one CL game).

Personally I would play the kids and fringe players.

Prem points are more important to us at this stage. Ideally by the time of the World Cup break we won't be too far off top four, then we can lick our wounds and think about putting a much better second half of the season together.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,630
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm »
Thanks Hazell for the OP.

Im not sure what the teams will be for this. Napoli may rest a lot of their players as they can still top the group if they get beaten by 3 goals or less. I think topping the group will be their aim as that gives, in theory, an easier game in the knockout round.

We dont want to pickup any injuries plus we have to score at least 4 so we may also decide to field a weaker team. However we do need to use the game to try out some new things rather than just aimlessly throwing a random team out.

Many people are saying that Napoli are one of the strongest teams in Europe and looking at their squad they havent spent a lot. That gives me hope that we can rebuild our team especially our midfield. They lost a fair number of their better players and brought in some unknown players and have become arguably stronger. They brought their average age down from about 28 to 25 and shed a lot off their wage bill. They have some great attacking players who hunt in packs.

We need to do something similar. Offload players who arent good enough and bring in good young players. Napoli have shown that you dont need 100s of millions to build a good team. Surely we can replicate this and stop buying crocks. Ok I know things arent as easy as this but we need to stop clinging onto players who are no longer good enough.

Thiago is good enough to dictate play when we have the ball and give him two strong runners to compliment him.

Sorry Im wandering off topic a bit but Napoli has shown that there is value in the market and you dont need to pay huge amounts.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:07 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,630
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:30:01 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
Play her on the wing and shell leaf the defenders trailing in her wake

I think you are milking the puns or maybe sugar coating them.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,017
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:10:14 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
...... Ideally by the time of the World Cup break we won't be too far off top four .....

Unless I'm missing something, we will be doing well to not be in the bottom half of the table.

Top four is just a pipe dream for us this season.

Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,470
Re: Liverpool vs Napoli - Pre-match thread
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:14:20 am »
The only players I'm arsed about resting are Gomez, because he seemingly can't string together 3 decent performances in a week; Thiago, because he's too precious and injury-prone; and Bobby, because of the idea that relative freshness is the reason he's the only outfield player to meet or exceed expectations this season. I thought maybe Caomhin, but he can have the Derby game.

Ali
TAA - Konaté - VVD - Tsimi
Elliott - Baj - Hendo
Mo - Darwin - Ox

Ox to come off for Carvalho early 2nd half, Robbo for Tsimi on the hour or thereabouts, the rest I don't give a shit
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 