Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League Group Stage, Tuesday 1st November 2022, Anfield



So Leeds was a bit rubbish eh? Wrote the majority of this before last night so I am aware it doesn't necessarily chime in with how we're all feeling at the moment. But at least this game isnt as huge as it might have appeared after the first group game, with four wins in a row over Rangers and Ajax meaning we're already through.The first game though, was possibly our worst performance under Klopp (although the way the game went we've seen in numerous other games this season) and definitely a shocking night for all of those in red. In some respects, it shouldnt have been a surprise, under Klopp, weve always found it difficult away to them and the game in 2018 in particular was pretty woeful and nearly as bad as the one this season but them only scoring in the last minute meant it wasnt as headline grabbing a result.Weve been better against them at Anfield though, winning 2 and drawing 1, including the win in the must-win reverse game in 2018 - one which lest we forget we had to win 1-0 or by 2 clear goals or we were out but we were the better side and should have been out of sight by the time Alisson made that save from Milik. Tied with the West Brom goal for my favourite Alisson moment.The other victory of course came in 2010 when Steven Gerrard came off the bench to score hat-trick in the Europa League. Lovely stuff but be warned, thevideo below contains shots of the Owl (for Hodgson fans) and John Henry (for FSG fans).Alas, this iteration of Napoli is far superior than any weve faced before, top of Serie A at the time of writing, won all of their Champions League group matches and playing some of the most exciting football in Europe. And in Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, theyve got two of the most talked about players in Europe. Other smart acquisitions like Kim and Raspadori has turned them into one of the best sides around this season.Still, like us theyre through and just need to avoid a 3-0 defeat or worse (I think) to finish top so whether theyll be going all out personnel wise or intensity wise Im not 100% sure (they probably will). Personally, Im not that bothered and am just happy to be through, and would rather Klopp rest as many players as possible. Thats not really what he does though and his history suggests hell play a bit of a mixed team with a number of regulars and some other fringe players. With that in mind, Id like to see Kelleher start (for the minutes and experience but really just to give Alisson a bit of a rest) and Konate coming back means theres no reason to not play him. Likewise its an opportunity for Jones to play and hopefully perform in (some of the criticism he got after the Forest game was really harsh IMO) and Im looking forward to seeing Carvalho getting a chance up front (either centrally or off the left). Its an opportunity to give Ramsey his debut as well, either from the start (unlikely) or off the bench. We really need a long term back up/competition for Alexander-Arnold and hopefully Ramsey will provide that.Whatever, its a game we as fans can go into without many nerves which is a rare treat this season - obviously theres always the risk of injuries but Im fairly relaxed about those as well as I expect well pick a fewIm going for a 3-0 victory, with Carvalho, Nunez and Firmino getting on the scoresheet and Van Dijk and Klopp tapping up Kvaratskhelia.