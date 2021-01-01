My worry is Klopp. Not necessarily his decision making or tactics but whether at this juncture if he's wondering if he has the energy to regenerate it all. That is one thing we can pretty much all agree on in that the squad needs significant surgery and it can't or won't be an overnight fix. Jurgen has been here for 7 years now and forget about the new contract last year, that doesn't bind him to anything if things aren't working out or he feels it is time to call it a day.



Over the past 18 months or so big decisions taken within the club have the wrong ones and that is something to ponder. For years we nailed everything, and it seems as if now we are a shadow on and off the pitch (contract renewals for aging players, lack of investment in the market, slightly odd decisions for the players we have bought). Standing still takes you backwards and unfortunately we are no longer the force of old and this is not temporary.



I don't know where we go from here. Top 4 isn't gone but the season is just a shitshow now and the World Cup isn't necessarily going to help.

