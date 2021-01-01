If you were to pick this team from scratch based on actually having more than one of two half decent performances this year wed have a keeper and two left backs and thats about it
Is it too early for our version of the green and gold protests until the owners buy some players?
Need a midfielder eh? What I was thinking during the game. Haha!!
Can we please stop shooting ourselves in the face within the first five minutes?
Never imagined that Fulham will be above us at any time in the season!
In our prime we used do to it to everyone. Dont cry when it gets reversed
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup Because I think its pretty clear whats going on You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason
Apart from our shitiness- leave it to Meslier - one of the worst keepers in the league to play a blinder. Because of course he did.
