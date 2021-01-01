We've totally lost our way. Saw us in the flesh for the first time this season and its even more stark how utterly broken this team is. Gomez rightly getting a lot of stick but VVD is just strolling around casually and aimlessly at times. And I know some won't like this but thiago is all beauty but no substance. He's hoodwinked a good few with his silky style but he created nothing. What good is a delicious pass when 99% of the time it's backwards, sideways or into a player surrounded by 3 opponents.