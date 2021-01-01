« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #680 on: Today at 01:58:00 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
If you were to pick this team from scratch based on actually having more than one of two half decent performances this year wed have a keeper and two left backs and thats about it

Bobby
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #681 on: Today at 01:04:13 am
Is it too early for our version of the green and gold protests until the owners buy some players?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #682 on: Today at 01:05:14 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:04:13 am
Is it too early for our version of the green and gold protests until the owners buy some players?

Shall we wave Evertons eviction notice about ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #683 on: Today at 01:05:18 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:50:28 am
Need a midfielder eh?  :D  :D What I was thinking during the game. Haha!!


what a player him and Origi never got a fair shot. Used to piss me off. His Newcastle performance? And the infamous Barca one was elite level.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4' Salah 14' Sommerville 89'
Reply #684 on: Today at 01:06:48 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 12:30:45 am
Can we please stop shooting ourselves in the face within the first five minutes?
In our prime we used do to it to everyone. Don’t cry when it gets reversed
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #685 on: Today at 01:07:15 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:02:35 am
Never imagined that Fulham will be above us at any time in the season!
Must have missed the first game of the season, when they were well on top of us for much of it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #686 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:06:48 am
In our prime we used do to it to everyone. Dont cry when it gets reversed

What point id that making ?

I dont care about other teams ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #687 on: Today at 01:09:42 am
No matter what anyone says, being outran by 11km in a 90 minute game of football is a joke, this is a team that was built on intensity and endurance.

1 km per player, that's 33 30 metre sprints less per player which is astonishing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #688 on: Today at 01:09:52 am
You don't simply beat Ajax Amsterdam (away game) in the middle of Johan Cruijff Arena and qualify into the Champions League last-16 then lose to fucking bottom Leeds United a few days later at Anfield.

I just can't believe this. It's almost impossible.  :butt  :butt  :mindblown :mindblown
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #689 on: Today at 01:12:37 am
We've totally lost our way.  Saw us in the flesh for the first time this season and its even more stark how utterly broken this team is. Gomez rightly getting a lot of stick but VVD is just strolling around casually and aimlessly at times.  And I know some won't like this but thiago is all beauty but no substance.   He's hoodwinked a good few with his silky style but he created nothing.  What good is a delicious pass when 99% of the time it's backwards, sideways or into a player surrounded by 3 opponents.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #690 on: Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #691 on: Today at 01:16:39 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason
Do you think our players are gassed, tired or lack of fitness?

Salah alone has been played almost every - single - game... Bloody hell.

They can't be that shit or lack of motivation, mate...  :'(  :'(
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #692 on: Today at 01:20:17 am
Apart from our shitiness- leave it to Meslier - one of the worst keepers in the league to play a blinder.

Because of course he did.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #693 on: Today at 01:21:01 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:20:17 am
Apart from our shitiness- leave it to Meslier - one of the worst keepers in the league to play a blinder.

Because of course he did.

Did not think he did much out of the ordinary, our finishing was absolute piss.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #694 on: Today at 01:26:06 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason

Today was extreme but being outrun has been the norm for a good while now. Was evident last season too
