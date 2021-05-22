Nunez and Firmino should have buried their chances but that would have only papered over the cracks. Although we hammered Ajax, they were more comfortable on the ball and held onto it better than us. Tonight Leeds did the same. They had much less possession but they were sharper when they had it and they were quicker to the ball than us. They wanted the ball more than us. They defended much better than we did and got their blocks and tackles in. VVD tends to drop back away from the ball instead of getting a tackle in.



Im at a loss as to how to fix things. Diaz has been a big loss as has Jota. However we are far too slow to the loose ball.