Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Match Day Commentary
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Author
Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 (Read 1104 times)
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,799
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:20:31 pm
35 corner to the reds
Its crossed back in by Robbo, Thiago knocks it back across goal at the back post and someone it misses everyone!
Wow
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,799
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 08:22:29 pm
36 break by Leeds and we just manage to clear up
All very jittery though
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,931
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 08:23:04 pm
Leeds managing to smother us effectively in the midfield and we're spending plenty of time running in circles.
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,724
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 08:23:29 pm
Klopp not happy.
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,799
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 08:24:14 pm
39 good break by the reds, Mo in the middle shoots form the edge of the D and the keeper saves
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,799
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 08:25:40 pm
40 corner to the reds
Keeper punches clear and Elliot shoots over form 20 yards out
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,931
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 08:27:32 pm
Oliver's positioning in this game is pretty poor - seems to be obstructing quite often.
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,724
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 08:28:33 pm
We need to stop getting frustrated Robbo could have been booked there.
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,931
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 08:29:13 pm
Leeds player is a twat - Robbo gets the lecture - sheesh
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,761
Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 08:29:39 pm
Robbo been brilliant again tonight.
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,799
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 08:30:06 pm
44 Robbo beats one then tow, and his cross is deflected and just avoids going in the top corner.
Corner
Cleared well by Leeds
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,724
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 08:30:14 pm
Wow, what a ball that was.
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,724
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 08:31:20 pm
So open again.
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,799
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 08:31:29 pm
45 pressure by the reds, crosses left and right but we cant quite get a man free to hit it.
Leeds break but its 5 vs 1 and the shot is tame
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
