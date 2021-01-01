« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm
35 corner to the reds

Its crossed back in by Robbo, Thiago knocks it back across goal at the back post and someone it misses everyone!


Wow
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:22:29 pm
36 break by Leeds and we just manage to clear up


All very jittery though
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm
Leeds managing to smother us effectively in the midfield and we're spending plenty of time running in circles.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:23:29 pm
Klopp not happy.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm
39 good break by the reds, Mo in the middle shoots form the edge of the D and the keeper saves
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:25:40 pm
40 corner to the reds


Keeper punches clear and Elliot shoots over form 20 yards out
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm
Oliver's positioning in this game is pretty poor - seems to be obstructing quite often.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:28:33 pm
We need to stop getting frustrated Robbo could have been booked there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #48 on: Today at 08:29:13 pm
Leeds player is a twat - Robbo gets the lecture - sheesh
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm
Robbo been brilliant again tonight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm
44 Robbo beats one then tow, and his cross is deflected and just avoids going in the top corner.

Corner

Cleared well by Leeds
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm
Wow, what a ball that was.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:31:20 pm
So open again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm
45 pressure by the reds, crosses left and right but we cant quite get a man free to hit it.

Leeds break but its 5 vs 1 and the shot is tame
