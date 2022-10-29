« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Last pub on Scottie Road to close  (Read 334 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« on: October 29, 2022, 10:50:23 am »
One for all you townies > :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63145686

I never ventured North of Dale Street but Im sure many other posters will have memories.

And, Im pretty sure the Globe is the only surviving pub in Park Road as well.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« Reply #1 on: October 29, 2022, 11:00:48 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 29, 2022, 10:50:23 am
One for all you townies > :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63145686

I never ventured North of Dale Street but Im sure many other posters will have memories.

And, Im pretty sure the Globe is the only surviving pub in Park Road as well.

I read this earlier and although I'm not from the area it makes me sad to see how communities have been ripped apart and the area allowed to become derelict and wasteland.

I used to regularly drive along the dock road between Bootle and the city for work and wondered why so many beautiful and historical buildings couldn't be repurposed, especially the big Victorian warehouse type buildings.

Such a shame and no doubt they've been bulldozed now 😔
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« Reply #2 on: October 29, 2022, 12:01:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 29, 2022, 11:00:48 am
I read this earlier and although I'm not from the area it makes me sad to see how communities have been ripped apart and the area allowed to become derelict and wasteland.

I used to regularly drive along the dock road between Bootle and the city for work and wondered why so many beautiful and historical buildings couldn't be repurposed, especially the big Victorian warehouse type buildings.

Such a shame and no doubt they've been bulldozed now 😔

You can buy a luxury apartment in one of those warehouses;

https://www.tobaccowarehouse.co.uk/
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,294
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« Reply #3 on: October 29, 2022, 01:58:44 pm »
The Crown Vaults is still open.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« Reply #4 on: November 3, 2022, 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: stoz on October 29, 2022, 01:58:44 pm
The Crown Vaults is still open.

The Crown Vaults in Kirkdale Road? ;D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:32:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 29, 2022, 12:01:36 pm
You can buy a luxury apartment in one of those warehouses;

https://www.tobaccowarehouse.co.uk/

There was a place down there that I visited to see one of my trainees who worked there, some sort of Customs place for wine merchants. 

I can't remember the name of it now, I just remember it being packed to the rafters with alcohol ☺️

I also had trainees in the offices at P&O.  Christ was that a scary place to drive through!

All that area back in the 90s looked abandoned and desolate, hardly a soul anywhere yet it must have been packed with workers just a few decades earlier.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Last pub on Scottie Road to close
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:44:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  3, 2022, 10:12:47 pm
The Crown Vaults in Kirkdale Road? ;D

It runs into Scottie Road, maybe he means Eagle Vaults, which is on Scottie Road and looked open a week or so ago
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 