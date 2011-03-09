« previous next »
Author Topic: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home  (Read 2210 times)

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: SOHC on October 28, 2022, 04:31:22 pm
A number of reasons over many years, most recently the large amounts of money she and her husband have made in stock trades while pretty clearly having privileged information. And currently trying to hold up legislation to ban stock trading by members of congress. Most in the US that consider themselves left of the Democratic party despise her as well but her husband being attacked in his home is obviously not on.

Ironically many of the Republican "law and order" types will applaud this.

Sigh

Come on then let's hear the proof. Pretty clearly? Insider trading is a criminal offence and if you think she and her husband have broken the law I assume you have some pretty compelling evidence. The floor is yours.

(And how you believe that most people in the US are to the left of the Democratic party is beyond me when they can't even get the most progressive politicians to win Primaries let alone Presidential elections.)
At The End Of The Storm I

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Byrnee on October 29, 2022, 10:20:03 am
Come on then let's hear the proof.
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.

You've just quoted the American version of the Sun as proof. He lost money on this transaction, so he did a hell of a job insider trading.

The shares expired at this time and as the bill was approaching they sold before it passed to avoid conflict of interest.

This is literally GOP misinformation spread by the far right and far left who despise Pelosi, it seems, in equal measure.

And you don't think the GOP would be hounding her out of office if they had any proof of this? She's the devil incarnate to them.

Do better
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.

Not to detract from any wrongdoing, but just pointing out the source is owned by Murdoch, not exactly a bastion of objectivity.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didn’t think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.
Well, perhaps. But you should cite a better source than the New York Post.

It appears that the Pelosis have broken no laws. But, obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices.

But this discussion is bit off the topic at hand. Unless, of course, the trading in stocks by the Pelosis somehow mitigates against the violent attack (or attempted murder) upon them. (I don't suppose anyone here is actually arguing this).
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
The hatred of Pelosi has nothing to do with trading stocks & shares, not when their hero Trump has done a hundred more dodgy and downright illegal things financially. Other than Biden she's the most high profile Democrat, she's been openly critical of Trump, and they've been brainwashed into thinking she's part of an evil cabal controlling the country, stealing elections, promoting CRT, trying to take their guns, trafficking children, etc etc.

You don't break into someone's house with a hammer and try to kill them because you have concerns over potential insider trading.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Byrnee on October 29, 2022, 11:57:15 am
Do better
Seriously?  Youre defending this on the basis that one deal didnt actually turn a profit, and youre telling me to do better?  Jiminy puts the issue well enough:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 29, 2022, 12:01:02 pm
obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices
and shes on record defending it: We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that..  Thats what SOHC was pointing out, I really dont know what position you think youre taking here.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
The point was do not post links from rags owned by that c*nt.

And yeah you should fucking know better.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Great argument there.  How about this then, I dont think Murdoch is involved in this publication: https://jacobin.com/2021/12/house-speaker-paul-stocks-insider-trading-wealth
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 12:39:14 pm
Great argument there.  How about this then, I dont think Murdoch is involved in this publication: https://jacobin.com/2021/12/house-speaker-paul-stocks-insider-trading-wealth


It's not an argument,it's a fact and you should fucking know better.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Oh and I won't be clicking on any of your random links,there's no telling what hole you would send us down.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 12:25:11 pm
Seriously?  You’re defending this on the basis that one deal didn’t actually turn a profit, and you’re telling me to ‘do better’?  Jiminy puts the issue well enough:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 29, 2022, 12:01:02 pm
obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices.
I am unsure of how my comment is a defense for using the NYP as a source for your argument.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 29, 2022, 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didn’t think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.
Well, perhaps. But you should cite a better source than the New York Post.

It appears that the Pelosis have broken no laws. But, obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices.

But this discussion is bit off the topic at hand. Unless, of course, the trading in stocks by the Pelosis somehow mitigates against the violent attack (or attempted murder) upon them. (I don't suppose anyone here is actually arguing this).
And as I also pointed out, none of this mitigates the apparent premeditated attempted murder of the Pelosis.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Is someone trying a bit of whataboutism in here?

A nice bit of classic deflection, it seems.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 29, 2022, 12:48:58 pm
Is someone trying a bit of whataboutism in here?

A nice bit of classic deflection, it seems.
It does tend to read like, 'yeah, but they traded in stocks while Nancy was passing legislation, so they deserve whatever they had/have coming to them'. My previous giving the benefit of the doubt is waning.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Some crazy far right asshole breaks into Nancy Pelosis house and attempted to kill her husband with a hammer,  and people are seriously saying well its because they sold stock

Youre having a fucking laugh.

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Have the Pelosis done some shady stuff in what might be considered a moral or legal grey area? Perhaps.

Is it anything like the lies and grift perpetrated by some on the right? Certainly not.

Does it warrant someone breaking into their home and trying to murder them with a hammer? Hell no.

Did that someone try to murder them because of aforementioned alleged shady stuff? Probably not.

Did they do it because they worship the ground the great orange snowflake walks on and Nancy was mean to him? Probably.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Chakan on October 29, 2022, 01:04:16 pm
Some crazy far right asshole breaks into Nancy Pelosis house and attempted to kill her husband with a hammer,  and people are seriously saying well its because they sold stock

Youre having a fucking laugh.

No, this spun off of a comment I made directly responding to a poster asking what people's beef is with Pelosi (which is how I took it anyway) and not justifying the sick act of violence against Paul Pelosi. Nobody on here is saying well its because they sold stock but I'm pretty sure you're aware of that.

Anyway, I'll decline the floor thanks. Carry on.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October 28, 2022, 09:05:39 pm
Crime is out of control in America. The whole drug crisis is tearing their streets apart.

Nah,it really isn't.Fox and in general news organizations like to scare people.There are some shitty bits but there always has been,.But now everyone has a cell phone camera and can they get some kinda thrill about posting stuff for all to see.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Hadn't violent crime rates being steadily declining for many years, even though the Trump presidency? Might be a covid blip in there, but the opioid crisis has been there for a while.

Having said that, there's no doubt the political climate is the most volatile and potentially violent it's been in my lifetime, and there's every chance this could have been a senior republican attacked, and the right wingers would be crowing that this shows The Left were the real danger all along. Which is unfair, because there is no equivalence between Trump labelling individuals or groups as Enemies of the People for having the gall to disapprove of him, and Democrats calling Trumpism a Threat to Democracy because he actively tried to subvert an election and most of the party are happy to encourage the delusion as long as it keeps them in the inner circle. In my mind there is no doubt that the racist Tea Party backlash to Obama's rise, followed by the populist, insurrectionist megalomania of the Trump presidency, is the driving force behind the current climate, even if inequalities driven by both parties provided the fuel, and even though the reaction to Trump has often been counterproductive. But, as long as you have a few nutters on either side, it's easy to keep your mob energised, and it's hard to break through the shield of whataboutism.

Anyway, I'm still giggling at the idea of a hammer wielding lunatic expressing his disconcertment with the legal-but-morally-ambiguous share market activities of a couple of wealthy geriatrics.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 29, 2022, 05:48:32 pm

Nah,it really isn't.Fox and in general news organizations like to scare people.There are some shitty bits but there always has been,.But now everyone has a cell phone camera and can they get some kinda thrill about posting stuff for all to see.

The absolute basis of conservatism is Fear: conservatives feel it about all manner of things & conservative politicians stoke it to their benefit.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
And now this:

Quote
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as theyre taking the Paul Pelosi situation. They simply dont care about you.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:16:51 am
And now this:

Somebody put a bullet through his head FFS
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 29, 2022, 12:42:53 pm
Oh and I won't be clicking on any of your random links,there's no telling what hole you would send us down.
You could at least look it up before embarrassing yourself even further:
Quote
Jacobin is a leading voice of the American left, offering socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture. The print magazine is released quarterly and reaches 75,000 subscribers, in addition to a web audience of over 3,000,000 a month.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 06:40:57 pm
Disgusting human.

Speaking of disgusting humans

 https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/2022/10/30/santa-monica-observer-offline-after-elon-musk-tweet/

Took three days for Musk to start spreading baseless lies since taking ownership, the Pelosi family deserve some privacy and respect after this, not the world's richest edgy teen deflecting with a dash of homophobia
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Musk retweeting a conspiracy theory about the incident is absolutely disgusting, what a specimen of shite he is.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Remarkable how unhinged Musk has become. He makes Donald Trump look reasonable and dignified in comparison - maybe that's the plan?
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Dinesh D'Souza was tweeting this shite yesterday. And, already, Musk follows suit. Twitter is lining up to be a disaster. Musk seems incapable of restraining himself. And I doubt the other investors will be able to do anything to rein him in. And all this will affect his other businesses too. Looks like we'll be getting through a lot of popcorn over the coming months.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:32:39 pm
Remarkable how unhinged Musk has become. He makes Donald Trump look reasonable and dignified in comparison - maybe that's the plan?
Megalomaniacs tend to share similarities. The only difference is that Musk legitimately is a billionaire.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: SOHC on October 28, 2022, 04:31:22 pm
A number of reasons over many years, most recently the large amounts of money she and her husband have made in stock trades while pretty clearly having privileged information. And currently trying to hold up legislation to ban stock trading by members of congress. Most in the US that consider themselves left of the Democratic party despise her as well but her husband being attacked in his home is obviously not on.

Ironically many of the Republican "law and order" types will applaud this.

No offence but the insurrectionists looking for Nancy Pelosi on Jan 6th weren't there because of stock trades. She's a hate figure for the right because she stands up to Trump. That's it.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.

New York Post? Fucking hell.
Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on October 29, 2022, 12:25:11 pm
Seriously?  Youre defending this on the basis that one deal didnt actually turn a profit, and youre telling me to do better?  Jiminy puts the issue well enough:and shes on record defending it: We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that..  Thats what SOHC was pointing out, I really dont know what position you think youre taking here.

Insider trading has fuck all to do with the attempted assassination of Nancy Pelosi.
