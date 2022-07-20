The hatred of Pelosi has nothing to do with trading stocks & shares, not when their hero Trump has done a hundred more dodgy and downright illegal things financially. Other than Biden she's the most high profile Democrat, she's been openly critical of Trump, and they've been brainwashed into thinking she's part of an evil cabal controlling the country, stealing elections, promoting CRT, trying to take their guns, trafficking children, etc etc.
You don't break into someone's house with a hammer and try to kill them because you have concerns over potential insider trading.