Author Topic: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home  (Read 1315 times)

Offline Byrnee

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: SOHC on Yesterday at 04:31:22 pm
A number of reasons over many years, most recently the large amounts of money she and her husband have made in stock trades while pretty clearly having privileged information. And currently trying to hold up legislation to ban stock trading by members of congress. Most in the US that consider themselves left of the Democratic party despise her as well but her husband being attacked in his home is obviously not on.

Ironically many of the Republican "law and order" types will applaud this.

Sigh

Come on then let's hear the proof. Pretty clearly? Insider trading is a criminal offence and if you think she and her husband have broken the law I assume you have some pretty compelling evidence. The floor is yours.

(And how you believe that most people in the US are to the left of the Democratic party is beyond me when they can't even get the most progressive politicians to win Primaries let alone Presidential elections.)
At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Iska

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 10:20:03 am
Come on then let's hear the proof.
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.
Offline Byrnee

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.

You've just quoted the American version of the Sun as proof. He lost money on this transaction, so he did a hell of a job insider trading.

The shares expired at this time and as the bill was approaching they sold before it passed to avoid conflict of interest.

This is literally GOP misinformation spread by the far right and far left who despise Pelosi, it seems, in equal measure.

And you don't think the GOP would be hounding her out of office if they had any proof of this? She's the devil incarnate to them.

Do better
Offline TSC

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didnt think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.

Not to detract from any wrongdoing, but just pointing out the source is owned by Murdoch, not exactly a bastion of objectivity.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didn’t think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.
Well, perhaps. But you should cite a better source than the New York Post.

It appears that the Pelosis have broken no laws. But, obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices.

But this discussion is bit off the topic at hand. Unless, of course, the trading in stocks by the Pelosis somehow mitigates against the violent attack (or attempted murder) upon them. (I don't suppose anyone here is actually arguing this).
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
The hatred of Pelosi has nothing to do with trading stocks & shares, not when their hero Trump has done a hundred more dodgy and downright illegal things financially. Other than Biden she's the most high profile Democrat, she's been openly critical of Trump, and they've been brainwashed into thinking she's part of an evil cabal controlling the country, stealing elections, promoting CRT, trying to take their guns, trafficking children, etc etc.

You don't break into someone's house with a hammer and try to kill them because you have concerns over potential insider trading.
Offline Iska

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:57:15 am
Do better
Seriously?  Youre defending this on the basis that one deal didnt actually turn a profit, and youre telling me to do better?  Jiminy puts the issue well enough:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:01:02 pm
obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices
and shes on record defending it: We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that..  Thats what SOHC was pointing out, I really dont know what position you think youre taking here.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
The point was do not post links from rags owned by that c*nt.

And yeah you should fucking know better.
Offline Iska

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Great argument there.  How about this then, I dont think Murdoch is involved in this publication: https://jacobin.com/2021/12/house-speaker-paul-stocks-insider-trading-wealth
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:39:14 pm
Great argument there.  How about this then, I dont think Murdoch is involved in this publication: https://jacobin.com/2021/12/house-speaker-paul-stocks-insider-trading-wealth


It's not an argument,it's a fact and you should fucking know better.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Oh and I won't be clicking on any of your random links,there's no telling what hole you would send us down.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:25:11 pm
Seriously?  You’re defending this on the basis that one deal didn’t actually turn a profit, and you’re telling me to ‘do better’?  Jiminy puts the issue well enough:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:01:02 pm
obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices.
I am unsure of how my comment is a defense for using the NYP as a source for your argument.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:57:05 am
https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/the-pelosis-trading-individual-stocks-must-stop/

I didn’t think that was even controversial?  Amazed anybody would defend this.
Well, perhaps. But you should cite a better source than the New York Post.

It appears that the Pelosis have broken no laws. But, obviously, there is a general problem with members of Congress trading in stocks while at the same time passing legislation which affect prices.

But this discussion is bit off the topic at hand. Unless, of course, the trading in stocks by the Pelosis somehow mitigates against the violent attack (or attempted murder) upon them. (I don't suppose anyone here is actually arguing this).
And as I also pointed out, none of this mitigates the apparent premeditated attempted murder of the Pelosis.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Is someone trying a bit of whataboutism in here?

A nice bit of classic deflection, it seems.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Husband of Nancy Pelosi, attacked at San Francisco home
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:48:58 pm
Is someone trying a bit of whataboutism in here?

A nice bit of classic deflection, it seems.
It does tend to read like, 'yeah, but they traded in stocks while Nancy was passing legislation, so they deserve whatever they had/have coming to them'. My previous giving the benefit of the doubt is waning.
