The guy is a dickhead, but the amount of social media and mainstream media hate is getting a bit fucking ridiculous. Guy has done more positive to the world than the shills in the media and governments who are slamming him. Omg he might have said something that is a bit controversial. Let’s cancel the bloke.



Meanwhile has has changed the landscape of the EV world, changed the space world, and in reality made twitter more accountable.

This rush for censorship is getting a bit of out of hand. We are asking for companies to censor more stuff than china and Russia, or at least going down that path way.



You make Musk seem like some kind of altruist; he's a self-absorbed, self-promoting, selfish c*nt. And Teslar and SpaceX both existed before he became involved with them. And in the case of both of those companies (Teslar in particular), his continued leadership might be the ruination of them.I'm no fan of 'cancel culture'. But if you are against censorship, you then surely support the ability (or 'right') for people to call on companies to disassociate themselves with arseholes and various c*nts - yes? And this is a particularly peculiar argument to make in relation to Musk's Twitter, which he uses as his personal global platform to both silence critics (through new algorithms to downgrade voices of critics/media); and to attack his personal targets by unfairly using his elevated voice on the platform by virtue of him being the CEO, and by (again) altering algorithms to elevate his feed so that everyone must take notice of boring drivel.I understand your general point about cancel culture, but it is nobbled by your poor example.