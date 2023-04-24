« previous next »
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1240 on: April 24, 2023, 03:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 24, 2023, 03:54:15 pm
I wonder for how much someone like LeBron James could sue? :D


A full Bellingham  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1241 on: April 24, 2023, 05:17:24 pm »
Musk will avoid any issues over this by reversing course.

yet again.  :)
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1242 on: April 24, 2023, 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 24, 2023, 05:17:24 pm
Musk will avoid any issues over this by reversing course.

yet again.  :)


Like a bank robber returning the money  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1243 on: April 24, 2023, 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 24, 2023, 05:20:35 pm

Like a bank robber returning the money  ;D

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1244 on: April 25, 2023, 02:11:23 am »
I really hope the whole thing crashes and burns. Im blocking any advertisers and blue ticks now. Although it might say more about me since I dont just stop using twitter.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1245 on: May 17, 2023, 01:45:22 pm »
Anyone else quite alarmed at how openly this fella is embracing the far right? For anyone that has been lucky enough to have not had to pay attention to the these dickheads "Soros" anything is a thinly veiled way of talking about Jewish people, him saying he thinks Soros hates humanity is pretty unnerving
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1246 on: May 17, 2023, 01:49:31 pm »
saw a bit of his CNBC interview yesterday.  he's looking more like a lunatic each week, and is basically bragging about being a Right Wing Nut Job.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1247 on: May 17, 2023, 03:03:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 28, 2022, 10:45:08 am
Hes an incredible engineer and software engineer he really is

And I think hes being genuine when he says he did them for the betterment of mankind


In the spirit of Tepid dragging people's Curtis Jones posts up...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1248 on: May 17, 2023, 03:11:59 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 17, 2023, 03:03:35 pm
In the spirit of Tepid dragging people's Curtis Jones posts up...
He is fucking nuts and has conspiracy theorist tendencies !
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1249 on: May 17, 2023, 03:18:49 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 17, 2023, 03:03:35 pm
In the spirit of Tepid dragging people's Curtis Jones posts up...

Look up a thread called "The Wife"
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1250 on: May 17, 2023, 03:25:38 pm »
You know you are a right-wing fascist when you are running the defence for the Nazis.

Man has been conning people for decades now. It turns out he is also tit to his employees and everyone else.

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1251 on: May 17, 2023, 03:32:00 pm »
saw a piece yesterday about Twitter controls falling apart.  for example if you searched for "kittens" yesterday you got presented with tons of videos of kittens being tortured .... one was placed in a blender ffs.

the guy who used to manage those kind of filters at Twitter said the multiple layers of checks they put in place to keep that stuff off the site have been set aside.  unclear if it was due to shit-poor controls, or a conscious decision (free speech, right!) or hacking.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1252 on: May 17, 2023, 03:35:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 03:11:59 pm
He is fucking nuts and has conspiracy theorist tendencies !
one of the recent gun murderers in the US (so many these days, I can't recall which one) had tons of social media showing him with swastika tattoos, links to hate groups etc. 

Musk defends the guy saying "there's no proof he's a white supremacist".
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1253 on: May 17, 2023, 03:36:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 03:11:59 pm
He is fucking nuts and has conspiracy theorist tendencies !

I'm not sure "tendencies" is quite strong enough, there's a strong argument that he is the single biggest propogater of conspiracy theories in human history given his reach on social media
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1254 on: May 17, 2023, 03:41:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 03:35:04 pm
one of the recent gun murderers in the US (so many these days, I can't recall which one) had tons of social media showing him with swastika tattoos, links to hate groups etc. 

Musk defends the guy saying "there's no proof he's a white supremacist".

And engaging (thus significantly boosting) with people calling it a false flag
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1255 on: May 17, 2023, 06:48:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 17, 2023, 03:35:04 pm
one of the recent gun murderers in the US (so many these days, I can't recall which one) had tons of social media showing him with swastika tattoos, links to hate groups etc. 

Musk defends the guy saying "there's no proof he's a white supremacist".


Racists have to stick together.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1256 on: May 17, 2023, 07:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on May 17, 2023, 03:36:37 pm
I'm not sure "tendencies" is quite strong enough, there's a strong argument that he is the single biggest propogater of conspiracy theories in human history given his reach on social media
Hes oddly very naive 

He wont accept critique of Sandy Hook victims on twitter (and quite rightly too), but doesnt do the same for similar issues ..
Its not free speech, its utterly selective on his whims 
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1257 on: May 17, 2023, 07:36:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 07:07:24 pm
Hes oddly very naive 

He wont accept critique of Sandy Hook victims on twitter (and quite rightly too), but doesnt do the same for similar issues ..
Its not free speech, its utterly selective on his whims 

This could also be because some of victims from Sandy Hook sued Alex Jones and won.

Putting it down to naivety is wrong. Sure naïve people occasionally get things wrong, but usually they will do some research and correct themselves when presented with facts. He seems to double down. Surely he is aware of the evidence on why the mass shooter was a white nationalist.

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1258 on: May 17, 2023, 07:44:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 07:07:24 pm
Hes oddly very naive 

He wont accept critique of Sandy Hook victims on twitter (and quite rightly too), but doesnt do the same for similar issues ..
Its not free speech, its utterly selective on his whims 

I don't give him the benefit of the doubt of being naive anymore, he is, obviously, extremely tech literate, the story he shared about Nancy Pelosi's husband being attacked by his gay lover rather than a RW nutter wasn't just a dodgy story on Fox or whatever it was a literal fake news website, I don't believe that he posted that remotely thinking it was genuine
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1259 on: May 17, 2023, 09:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on May 17, 2023, 07:44:07 pm
I don't give him the benefit of the doubt of being naive anymore, he is, obviously, extremely tech literate, the story he shared about Nancy Pelosi's husband being attacked by his gay lover rather than a RW nutter wasn't just a dodgy story on Fox or whatever it was a literal fake news website, I don't believe that he posted that remotely thinking it was genuine
Musk causally accused that rescue diver of being a paedophile without a shred of evidence simply because the diver dismissed Musk's ridiculous offer of a patched-together rescue-sub for those trapped school kids which almost certainly would not have worked and could have been dangerous. Musk is not a man. He's a c*nt.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1260 on: May 17, 2023, 10:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on May 17, 2023, 07:36:38 pm
This could also be because some of victims from Sandy Hook sued Alex Jones and won.

Putting it down to naivety is wrong. Sure naïve people occasionally get things wrong, but usually they will do some research and correct themselves when presented with facts. He seems to double down. Surely he is aware of the evidence on why the mass shooter was a white nationalist.


He did that before the court case to be fair to him

The white nationalist thing is indefensible though its just wrong
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1261 on: May 17, 2023, 11:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on May 17, 2023, 07:44:07 pm
I don't give him the benefit of the doubt of being naive anymore, he is, obviously, extremely tech literate, the story he shared about Nancy Pelosi's husband being attacked by his gay lover rather than a RW nutter wasn't just a dodgy story on Fox or whatever it was a literal fake news website, I don't believe that he posted that remotely thinking it was genuine

He is a shit stain of a man, can't wait for him to fuck off into space but only get 400 meters up from the pad.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1262 on: May 17, 2023, 11:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on May 17, 2023, 07:36:38 pm
This could also be because some of victims from Sandy Hook sued Alex Jones and won.

Putting it down to naivety is wrong. Sure naïve people occasionally get things wrong, but usually they will do some research and correct themselves when presented with facts. He seems to double down. Surely he is aware of the evidence on why the mass shooter was a white nationalist.

Exactly. He backs down on anything that his lawyers warn him on. Like Sandy hook and lambasting a disabled worker.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1263 on: May 19, 2023, 05:56:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 17, 2023, 11:06:22 pm
He is a shit stain of a man, can't wait for him to fuck off into space but only get 400 meters up from the pad.

He's been a dickhead for a while now, the far right approaching antisemitic stuff is new,

https://12ft.io/proxy?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theatlantic.com%2Fideas%2Farchive%2F2023%2F05%2Felon-musk-george-soros-anti-semites%2F674072%2F

A day after this was published he replied with an Ancelotti emoji to a far right account saying Soros was hearding up Jewish people in WW2, what he actually says on twitter is already bad, the stuff he is replying to and thus significantly boosting is very dark indeed.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1264 on: May 19, 2023, 05:59:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 17, 2023, 10:50:17 pm
He did that before the court case to be fair to him

The white nationalist thing is indefensible though its just wrong
White South African 70s-Born Male In 'Being A Bit Of A Nationalist Twat' Shocker. Absolute c*nt of a human being. Should be nowhere near any position where he's responsible for the wellbeing of other people, let alone tens of thousands of employees...


*disclaimer - of course, not every man born in the 70s in SA is a c*nt - but this one definitively defines being one.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1265 on: May 19, 2023, 05:59:47 pm »
The Guy is a product of white supremacy where his family pillaged mines and enriched themselves during Apartheid.

Is it any wonder he has far right views.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1266 on: May 19, 2023, 06:17:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on May 19, 2023, 05:59:30 pm
White South African 70s-Born Male In 'Being A Bit Of A Nationalist Twat' Shocker. Absolute c*nt of a human being. Should be nowhere near any position where he's responsible for the wellbeing of other people, let alone tens of thousands of employees...


*disclaimer - of course, not every man born in the 70s in SA is a c*nt - but this one definitively defines being one.

Just a point of order i'm a South African 70's born male ;)
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1267 on: May 25, 2023, 05:47:01 am »
Self inflicted woound.

Quote
Failure to launch: Twitter glitches deal double blow to Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis
What liberals may have feared as the alliance of two anti-woke villains, turned out to have the menace of a damp dishcloth

The screen kept saying Preparing to launch. But this wasnt one of Elon Musks space rockets that soars through the stratosphere and settles into a comfortable orbit. This was one that blew up on the pad in a dazzling ball of flame.

The eccentric billionaire had invited Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, to the somewhat niche Twitter Spaces  a dedicated audio streaming feature on the social media platform  to announce his run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

For Musk it looked like an easy win in his effort to make Twitter the public square, especially one that attracts rightwing blowhards and steal a march on Fox News. For DeSantis it seemed like a chance to make a bit of political history, show off his tech savvy and poke his rival Donald Trump, once the undisputed world tweeting champion.
Even better, DeSantis could hold court in an audio only format without having to meet and greet real people, famously not his strength. But what liberals may have feared as the ultimate alliance of two anti-woke supervillains proved to carry all the menace of a damp dishcloth.

Once people had got beyond the What is Twitter Spaces? stage, they were greeted with blank windows, broken snatches of conversation and other technical glitches.

The site creaked and buckled under the demand of more than half a million users.

Moderator David Sacks, a Republican donor and friend of Musk, tried to find a silver lining: Weve got so many people here we are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign.

The debacle was a fresh blow to the credibility of Musk, whose Tesla brand has lost its shine of late and who, having laid off dozens of Twitter staff, seemed to be on the end of divine retribution from the tech gods.



It was an even bigger political disaster for DeSantis, who has built the entire theory of his candidacy around the idea that he is an efficient chief executive of Florida who pays attention to detail. Even Trump used to be able to put out 280 characters on Twitter, admittedly often in a seemingly random order.

Comedian Trevor Noah once likened DeSantis to Terminator 2, an upgrade on the Trump model that was more efficient and more lethal. But here was the robot in meltdown with smoke pouring out of its ears.

Soon, with delicious irony, the phrase Failure to Launch was trending on Twitter itself, while one headline observed: Rons Desaster. Both Trump and Joe Biden seized on the flop to score points and raise funds. A Trump campaign spokesperson said: Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And thats just the candidate!

After nearly half an hour of malfunctions, DeSantis finally got going. He declared: I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback. But by then thousands of people had given up and tuned out.

The governor went to have a dig at Trump. Government is not entertainment, he said. Its not about building a brand or virtue signaling.

Predictably he griped about coronavirus pandemic measures and the media. An unhealthy chunk of the conversation was devoted to promoting Twitter. The governor said: I think what was done with Twitter was really significant for the future of our country.

And improbably at the end he said of crash prone Twitter Spaces: This is a great platform.

The sorry experience did little to suggest that Musk knows how to run a social media platform or that DeSantis is capable of governing a global superpower armed with nuclear weapons.

Perhaps their sole consolation is that they had both been upstaged in the evening news bulletins by the death of rocknroller Tina Turner at the age of 83. They could have done worse than fill their long silences with her posthumous plea: We Dont Need Another Hero.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/24/ron-desantis-elon-musk-twitter-campaign-launch-glitch
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1268 on: May 25, 2023, 03:50:28 pm »
The robot said that they haven't banned any books apart from pornography & inappropriate ones, went straight to the Christian excuse & called it a hoax   ;D


America is proper fucked if the Republicans take the WH.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1269 on: May 25, 2023, 05:21:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 25, 2023, 03:50:28 pm
The robot said that they haven't banned any books apart from pornography & inappropriate ones, went straight to the Christian excuse & called it a hoax   ;D


America is proper fucked if the Republicans take the WH.

along with the rest of us, esp the poor people in Ukraine.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1270 on: May 25, 2023, 07:58:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 25, 2023, 03:50:28 pm
The robot said that they haven't banned any books apart from pornography & inappropriate ones, went straight to the Christian excuse & called it a hoax   ;D


America is proper fucked if the Republicans take the WH.
Yeahits terribly worrying

Quote from: SamLad on May 25, 2023, 05:21:20 pm
along with the rest of us, esp the poor people in Ukraine.
Remember what they did to the Kurds under trump?  Dire.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1271 on: May 25, 2023, 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 25, 2023, 07:58:06 pm
Yeahits terribly worrying
Remember what they did to the Kurds under trump?  Dire.

They didnt do that well under Bush Senior either.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1272 on: May 26, 2023, 11:26:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 25, 2023, 05:47:01 am
Self inflicted woound.
This whole set-piece and DeSantis making efforts to praise Twitter despite the embarrassing technical issues is almost certainly a sign that his campaign will be putting a lot of effort into Twitter (mis)information.  Without any of the fail safes of the previous election it's going to be an utter shit-show on the platform.  Presumably Trump will need to reach out beyond the Truth Social echo chamber.

In other Musk news, Neuralink have approval for human testing:
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-65717487
Elon Musk's brain-chip firm says it has received approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to conduct its first tests on humans.

The billionaire's Neuralink implant company wants to help restore people's vision and mobility by connecting brains with computers.

It says it does not have immediate plans to start recruiting participants. Mr Musk's previous ambitions to begin tests came to nothing.
I look forward to Musk and his disciples claiming he invented "brain-to-computer interfaces" (just don't look here https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65689580 or here https://www.insider.com/brain-computer-interface-what-is-it-how-does-it-work-2022-9)
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1273 on: May 26, 2023, 02:28:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 26, 2023, 11:26:05 am
In other Musk news, Neuralink have approval for human testing:I look forward to Musk and his disciples claiming he invented "brain-to-computer interfaces"
can't be true .... so many ppl on Twitter know for a FACT that it's Bill Gates who does that !
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1274 on: May 26, 2023, 04:00:07 pm »
Muskites are so weird theyll volunteer in their droves for this.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1275 on: May 26, 2023, 05:02:50 pm »
All the reward with none of the risk.



Quote
DeSantis signs law protecting Elon Musk's space flight company  a day after Twitter campaign launch

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that loosens regulations on space flight a day after he announced his presidential campaign in an event hosted by Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

Twitter's CEO Musk is also the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, which launches from Florida -- and the new bill would shield space flight companies from being sued for accidents that kill or injure crew members, reported Rolling Stone.

"DeSantis signed into law CS/SB 1318  Spaceflight Entity Liability along with 27 other bills," the magazine reported. "The law exempts 'spaceflight entity from liability for injury to or death of a crew resulting from spaceflight activities under certain circumstances.'

SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket ever built last month from its privately owned spaceport in South Texas, but the craft exploded over the Gulf of Mexico, sending chunks of concrete and metal into sensitive habitat below and setting of a 35-acre fire on state park lands near the launch site.

Environmental groups and cultural heritage nonprofits have sued Federal Aviation Administration over the explosion, saying the agency failed to conduct a thorough environmental review.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 09:20:12 am »
The guy is a dickhead, but the amount of social media and mainstream media hate is getting a bit fucking ridiculous. Guy has done more positive to the world than the shills in the media and governments  who are slamming him. Omg he might have said something that is a bit controversial. Lets cancel the bloke.

Meanwhile has has changed the landscape of the EV world, changed the space world, and in reality made twitter more accountable.

This rush for censorship is getting a bit of out of hand. We are asking for companies to censor more stuff than china and Russia, or at least going down that path way.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 09:50:06 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:20:12 am
The guy is a dickhead, but the amount of social media and mainstream media hate is getting a bit fucking ridiculous. Guy has done more positive to the world than the shills in the media and governments  who are slamming him. Omg he might have said something that is a bit controversial. Lets cancel the bloke.

Meanwhile has has changed the landscape of the EV world, changed the space world, and in reality made twitter more accountable.

This rush for censorship is getting a bit of out of hand. We are asking for companies to censor more stuff than china and Russia, or at least going down that path way.

If you're concerned about censorship, Musk is not your friend.

https://english.elpais.com/international/2023-05-24/under-elon-musk-twitter-has-approved-83-of-censorship-requests-by-authoritarian-governments.html

Under Elon Musk, Twitter has approved 83% of censorship requests by authoritarian governments

Quote
The social network has restricted and withdrawn content critical of the ruling parties in Turkey and India, among other countries, including during electoral campaigns

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a tumultuous $44 billion deal completed last October, the social network has turned down very few requests for content restriction or censorship from countries like Turkey and India, which have recently passed laws limiting freedom of speech and the press. Although the billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla presents himself as a free speech absolutist, the social network he controls has bowed to hundreds of government orders during his first six months at the helm, according to data provided by the company to a public audit that tracks pressure from governments or judges on online platforms. The most recent example was the blocking of accounts critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, two days before the elections held in Turkey last Sunday.

In India, which is immersed in an autocratic drift that for months has been choking the media, journalists and critical voices, Twitter has also seconded government bans. To justify the consent, Musk said: The rules in India for what can appear on social media are quite strict, and we cant go beyond the laws of a country, and in doing so put his staff at risk, he added. If we have a choice of either our people going to prison or us complying with the laws, we will comply with the laws. This justification came after Twitter removed content related to a BBC documentary that was highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was blocked in January by the Indian government.

Musk said that he was unaware what exactly happened over the content situation in India, but it seems certain that New Delhi ordered Twitter to remove all publications that included images or links to the video of the documentary, which questioned the leadership of the Hindu nationalist Modi during the Gujarat riots of 2002, when he was chief minister of that state, and in which at least 1,000 Muslims lost their lives (a figure activists put at 2,500). Among the content removed by Twitter were comments by a local parliamentarian.

According to the NGO Reporters Without Borders, press freedom in India has declined drastically, falling eight points over the past year to place the country 150th in the international ranking. This has led to incidents such as the search of two local BBC offices after the documentary was blocked in a raid by tax authorities. In Turkey, most of the national media is controlled by the government and the opposition has accused the Erdogan administration of attempting to rein in social networks, the last stronghold of critical voices.

Twitters acquiescence to autocratic or non-liberal regimes is not an exaggeration by critics of the social network. The data, which the public audit receives automatically, speaks for itself. Since Musks takeover, the company has received 971 requests from governments (compared to only 338 in the six-month period from October 2021 to April 2022), fully acceding to 808 of them and partially acceding to 154. In the year prior to Musk taking control, Twitter agreed to 50% of such requests, in line with the compliance rate indicated in the companys last transparency report (none have been published since October 2022). Following the change of ownership, that figure has risen to 83%, according to the analysis of the data by the technology information portal Rest of World.

By free speech, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people, Musk wrote on Twitter in April 2022. The tycoons syllogism in denouncing censorship beyond the law  taking those established for granted  could be considered to run against any logical reasoning, but, thus far, it is the most complex formulation on the matter. Musk has also said that it is better to censor a few than to close Twitter for all, reserving the role of arbitrator in the manner of a Roman emperor, with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down gesture. Or, in his own words: New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

On May 12, two days before Turkeys elections, Twitters global governance account announced that, in response to legal process and to ensure Twitter remains available to the people of Turkey, we have taken action to restrict access to some content in Turkey today in the country, which nonetheless remained visible to the rest of the world. The statement did not specify which accounts would be blocked or for what reason. According to critics, the measure affected profiles denouncing corruption in Erdogans and his partys entourage, some pro-Kurdish accounts and others making critical comments about the 2016 coup. In moves similar to those in Russia against NGOs, or in Hungary with public universities, Ankara has urged state agencies to fight foreign influence in the media. In February, following the devastating earthquake that struck the southeast of the country and neighboring Syria, access to Twitter was briefly cut off. In the past, Wikipedia has been banned, although the government later reversed its decision.

The day before a critical election in Turkey, Twitter appears to be acquiescing to the demands of the countrys autocratic ruler, Erdogan, and is censoring speech on the platform. Given Twitters total lack of transparency, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that Musks promises of free speech have again fallen away, tweeted Democrat Adam B. Schiff, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. For Musk, free speech seems to be a slogan rather than a principle, although his credentials are becoming increasingly clear: from initial and remotely Democratic positions, in November Musk called for Republican support in the midterm elections in the United States.

The Facebook precedent and hate speech

Twitter is entering the slimy role of the networks in distorting public opinion and acting as vectors of disinformation, something that the cutback of moderation and control mechanisms on Musks network, for the sake of austerity, may contribute to fostering. Facebook, overshadowed today by Metas multiverse bet, has barely recovered from the revelation that, for the sole purpose of growth, it had tolerated hate messages that inflamed conflicts and even extermination campaigns against minorities such as the Rohingya in Myanmar. Facebook is a dark precedent of what a Twitter in freefall could look like, a platform without moderation mechanisms and owned by an iteration of Musk who is increasingly in thrall to the Republicans and their deregulatory policies, in a global scenario marked by the war in Ukraine and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. The fact that negative and hateful messages multiplied after Musk took control of Twitter is an indicator of storm clouds.

Modi, like Erdogan in Turkey, is seeking to revalidate his mandate for a third time in next years elections: the common denominator of autocrats. Jair Bolsonaro  another world leader who supposedly benefited from Twitter  also tried to do for a second time but failed. According to the data, Brazil is the fourth most-favored country in terms of Twitters acquiescence, behind Germany, which is a surprise inclusion on the list but whose presence is related to a law passed in 2017 to limit the online dissemination of hate speech.

For months, Musk has maintained that his platform would not censor on behalf of the U.S. government, something that, he claimed without providing any details, he had done in the past. In November, he promised that Twitter would not censor truthful information about anything. That same month, he called for a revolution against online censorship in America. In December, he inquired whether Schiff had approved hidden state censorship in direct violation of the Constitution of the United States. In April, he tweeted as a parable: Do not censor, lest you be censored.

This months-long crusade culminated in the release of the so-called Twitter archives, a set of leaked internal documents that Musk and conservative critics of social media claimed constituted proof that the U.S. government intended to suppress free speech on the Internet. Musk claimed they showed that [The] government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public, a claim that experts say is unsubstantiated and serves to fuel the conspiracy theories of many Republicans.

Erdogans reelection on May 28 seems beyond doubt, with or without the help of Twitter, but the platforms nod to Modi in India does not seem to have yielded much, at least in the short-term. The state of Karnataka, the only bastion in the south of the country in the hands of Modis party, voted for the embattled opposition in a local election held last weekend, a snub that only portends more censure, with or without Twitters intervention.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:20:12 am
The guy is a dickhead, but the amount of social media and mainstream media hate is getting a bit fucking ridiculous. Guy has done more positive to the world than the shills in the media and governments  who are slamming him. Omg he might have said something that is a bit controversial. Let’s cancel the bloke.

Meanwhile has has changed the landscape of the EV world, changed the space world, and in reality made twitter more accountable.
You make Musk seem like some kind of altruist; he's a self-absorbed, self-promoting, selfish c*nt. And Teslar and SpaceX both existed before he became involved with them. And in the case of both of those companies (Teslar in particular), his continued leadership might be the ruination of them.
Quote
This rush for censorship is getting a bit of out of hand. We are asking for companies to censor more stuff than china and Russia, or at least going down that path way.
I'm no fan of 'cancel culture'. But if you are against censorship, you then surely support the ability (or 'right') for people to call on companies to disassociate themselves with arseholes and various c*nts - yes? And this is a particularly peculiar argument to make in relation to Musk's Twitter, which he uses as his personal global platform to both silence critics (through new algorithms to downgrade voices of critics/media); and to attack his personal targets by unfairly using his elevated voice on the platform by virtue of him being the CEO, and by (again) altering algorithms to elevate his feed so that everyone must take notice of boring drivel.

I understand your general point about cancel culture, but it is nobbled by your poor example.
