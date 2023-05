saw a piece yesterday about Twitter controls falling apart. for example if you searched for "kittens" yesterday you got presented with tons of videos of kittens being tortured .... one was placed in a blender ffs.



the guy who used to manage those kind of filters at Twitter said the multiple layers of checks they put in place to keep that stuff off the site have been set aside. unclear if it was due to shit-poor controls, or a conscious decision (free speech, right!) or hacking.