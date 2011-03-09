« previous next »
Quote from: thejbs on April 16, 2023, 11:18:12 pm
Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!
I very much agree on that!  I use it nearly all of the time on A-roads and motorways... mostly just tracking the vehicle in front up to the speed limit (+10%...).

The long slog to the in-laws in central France used to be much more tedious with trying to hover around the speed limit on nearly empty toll roads and with long stretches of up/downhill motorway.  I twice got caught speeding just through lazy lead-foot.  Now the adaptive cruise control takes care of all that and I just point the thing in the right direction.

Fully automated seems a way off but the incremental driver assistants are good.  Hearing Tesla fanboys proclaiming that Musk/Tesla invented them all is fun too!
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 17, 2023, 12:55:39 am
Yes, I know that. I phrased it badly - I meant it won't let you change lanes if you don't mean to (using indicators etc.) - it's sh!t hot at following the lanes.

I still don't like the feeling of 'being driven' though.

:)
Lane assist is a fucking disaster on country roads and driving through small towns. I had it on a hire car recently in Ireland and I couldn't figure how to turn it off.
Quote from: thaddeus on April 17, 2023, 10:19:51 am
I very much agree on that!  I use it nearly all of the time on A-roads and motorways... mostly just tracking the vehicle in front up to the speed limit (+10%...).

The long slog to the in-laws in central France used to be much more tedious with trying to hover around the speed limit on nearly empty toll roads and with long stretches of up/downhill motorway.  I twice got caught speeding just through lazy lead-foot.  Now the adaptive cruise control takes care of all that and I just point the thing in the right direction.

Fully automated seems a way off but the incremental driver assistants are good.  Hearing Tesla fanboys proclaiming that Musk/Tesla invented them all is fun too!


I concur. Takes some getting used to but, once you get in that mindset, it's great. I just keep getting warnings to keep my hands on the wheel (they are, but only lightly, and I let the car steer itself round the sweeping bends)
I turned off lane assist in day one with my car when I bought it in 2018. Our roads are pretty poor for a first world country and tend to have loads of blacked-out lines and other markings that confuse the crap out of the system.

Anyway, came to post this:
Quote from: GreatEx on April 17, 2023, 10:05:59 pm
I turned off lane assist in day one with my car when I bought it in 2018. Our roads are pretty poor for a first world country and tend to have loads of blacked-out lines and other markings that confuse the crap out of the system.

Anyway, came to post this:


Must has totally fucked Tesla. He has revealed to all just how much of a twat he is, and at a time when other electric vehicle manufacturers are really coming into their own. It is not like a few years ago when the apparent best option was Tesla. Now, there are better alternatives where the CEO is not generally regarded as a c*nt.
Quote from: thejbs on April 16, 2023, 11:18:12 pm
Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!

Yep, I turn off the lane assist in my E-Tron on country roads as it is was scaring the crap out of me. Good on motorways though, especially at night. Yes, unlike BMWs, Audis are fitted with indicators 😜
"Stay in centre of lane!"

"Remove foot from accelerator!"

Can't stand these new cars with all this assistance tech, it's like driving everywhere with my mum in the passenger seat.
Quote from: GreatEx on April 17, 2023, 10:05:59 pm
I turned off lane assist in day one with my car when I bought it in 2018. Our roads are pretty poor for a first world country and tend to have loads of blacked-out lines and other markings that confuse the crap out of the system.

Same here, I turn it off every time I drive (because it always annoyingly defaults to being on). There has been occasions where it's tried to throw me across the road after picking up an old line marking and it's scary as shit having to fight the car not to veer me into a truck.

I was also in a situation a few months ago where my car refused to reverse because there was a bin within half a metre of where I was trying to put it, even though the tracking showed that I wouldnt hit it. I assume it sensed it as a pedestrian. Only problem was it also refused to drive forward because I live on a building site and there was a cone close to where I'd manoeuvred the front. So that was awkward!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 18, 2023, 10:19:12 pm
Same here, I turn it off every time I drive (because it always annoyingly defaults to being on). There has been occasions where it's tried to throw me across the road after picking up an old line marking and it's scary as shit having to fight the car not to veer me into a truck.

I was also in a situation a few months ago where my car refused to reverse because there was a bin within half a metre of where I was trying to put it, even though the tracking showed that I wouldnt hit it. I assume it sensed it as a pedestrian. Only problem was it also refused to drive forward because I live on a building site and there was a cone close to where I'd manoeuvred the front. So that was awkward!


My car defaults to a small alarm when crossing lines during normal driving. It's only when I select active cruise that it battles crossing lines (it actually steers itself between lines). But I can select active lane-keeping during normal driving. Or, indeed, turn it off completely.

What bugs me most is having to have the distance control on when in cruise. When you're on a busyish motorway and having to time your lane moves, it anchoring on every time you slip into a gap in the outside lane, or when you're coming up to a car in your middle lane but want to time moving out only for your car to start to slow (in order to maintain the distance to the car in front)
Has the idea thief commented on Ford being given the license ?
There are 8 EVs in my pretty middle class park. 3 are Audi, 2 BMW, 1 Merc, 1 Ford and 1 Tesla. And the 1 Tesla belongs to a couple who bought it off their son when he decided to go for an E-tron GT.

Theyre going to struggle as the legacy brands catch up.
Looks like anyone who had a blue check on Twitter that they weren't paying for has had it removed, Musk has created an environment where having a blue check is bad for your brand so most just aren't subscribing.

A few of the big names that have spoken out against the subscription have had their check left on their account, manchild Musk strikes again!
Quote from: thejbs on April 20, 2023, 10:18:07 pm
There are 8 EVs in my pretty middle class park. 3 are Audi, 2 BMW, 1 Merc, 1 Ford and 1 Tesla. And the 1 Tesla belongs to a couple who bought it off their son when he decided to go for an E-tron GT.

Theyre going to struggle as the legacy brands catch up.

Yep, Tesla had it their own way for a long time being the most well known EV and being seen as a bit of a luxury vehicle. But the proper marques are now releasing more EVs

And fucking hell, Teslas are ugly looking cars, arent they
Quote from: TheKid. on April 20, 2023, 11:08:55 pm
And fucking hell, Teslas are ugly looking cars, arent they

To be fair, so far there are very few actually good looking electrical vehicles in my view. It's slowly changing with the bigger brands getting in on it, but so far cars were either small as fuck or they were kind of boxy for whatever reason. Starting to see more and more better looking cars though. Teslas do look rather shite though. Never really got the fascination with them in terms of looks.
Quote from: stoa on April 21, 2023, 01:12:40 am
To be fair, so far there are very few actually good looking electrical vehicles in my view. It's slowly changing with the bigger brands getting in on it, but so far cars were either small as fuck or they were kind of boxy for whatever reason. Starting to see more and more better looking cars though. Teslas do look rather shite though. Never really got the fascination with them in terms of looks.

The well known companies are now making EVs that look identical to non-EVs. The i4 is just an electric 4-Series Gran Coupe and looks so much better than any Tesla imo.
Yeah, BMW have done it well. Most of their EVs are virtually indistinguishable from their ICE version. The new ix1 and i4 are lovely.
Quote from: Schmidt on April 20, 2023, 10:33:35 pm
Looks like anyone who had a blue check on Twitter that they weren't paying for has had it removed, Musk has created an environment where having a blue check is bad for your brand so most just aren't subscribing.

A few of the big names that have spoken out against the subscription have had their check left on their account, manchild Musk strikes again!

I went through all the people I follow yesterday, and unfollowed anyone with a blue tick.
Quote from: Craig S on April 21, 2023, 10:22:04 am
I went through all the people I follow yesterday, and unfollowed anyone with a blue tick.
I'm loving your pettiness  :scarf

If I hadn't uninstalled Twitter when Musk took them over I'm not sure I'd go as far as to do that.  It's certainly devalued what, rightly or wrongly, was seen as a badge of honour within Twitter.

From a purely business perspective it's sensible as you're removing the burden of judgment over what accounts merit a "blue tick" and making it a purely transactional process.  Time will tell but it feels like it will make people less inclined to push their accounts to the same level as they would when growing a "blue tick account/brand" and less engagement means less advertising income.

Have there been any figures released yet on what income is being raised from subscriptions?
Quote from: TheKid. on April 20, 2023, 11:08:55 pm
Yep, Tesla had it their own way for a long time being the most well known EV and being seen as a bit of a luxury vehicle. But the proper marques are now releasing more EVs

And fucking hell, Teslas are ugly looking cars, arent they

My missus has no interest in cars, first time she saw a Tesla she thought it was a Ford, said it looked shite.

Tesla drivers are nice though, I see them in the services all huddled together at the charges or sat in big queues waiting for their turn, they spend ages socialising with each other
Im fortunate that I have a council office car park over the road from me that has 12 charge points and I just leave my car there overnight on the 7v charging. When Ive gone to the fast charge parks there is indeed a community of people queuing. They were very helpful when we first got the car. They seem to socialise and there is definitely queuing etiquette. Were fortunate at the moment in the 3 ayrshires that charging is free via a dedicated subscription service. Long May that last.
Quote from: rob1966 on April 21, 2023, 10:32:16 am
My missus has no interest in cars, first time she saw a Tesla she thought it was a Ford, said it looked shite.

Tesla drivers are nice though, I see them in the services all huddled together at the charges or sat in big queues waiting for their turn, they spend ages socialising with each other

 ;D ;D
Seems like the trending list down the side is no longer usable if you're not logged in too, I've never created an account and used to just browse but it prompts me to log in every time and redirects me to the first page if I don't.

This won't make me get an account, it'll just make me stop using it.
Some Twitter accounts with more than one million followers have had their blue tick badges re-instated by Twitter without paying to subscribe.

Beyoncé, Harry Kane, Richard Osman and Victoria Beckham are among those to have their blue tick back.

The BBC News Twitter account also has its gold badge again, but has not paid for it.

Before the platform was bought by Elon Musk, the blue tick was a badge of verification given for free by Twitter.

It was originally used as a tool of authentication, designed to help stop fake accounts and the spread of misinformation.

Now it is a symbol that an account has subscribed to a premium service called Twitter Blue - and there is a verification process attached with making the payment. There are various prices depending on where the subscription is made but it is around $8 per month.

Those with a blue tick from the original verification process, who decided not to pay the subscription fee, began losing their ticks on 20 April.

The broadcaster James O'Brien, who has 1.1m followers, is one of those who has now got his blue tick back after losing it. He confirmed that he had not paid for his account.

He also noted that some accounts with fewer than 1m followers also appeared to have had their blue ticks restored, "anointed entirely at Elon Musk's discretion".
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:47:28 am
Some Twitter accounts with more than one million followers have had their blue tick badges re-instated by Twitter without paying to subscribe.

Beyoncé, Harry Kane, Richard Osman and Victoria Beckham are among those to have their blue tick back.

The BBC News Twitter account also has its gold badge again, but has not paid for it.

Before the platform was bought by Elon Musk, the blue tick was a badge of verification given for free by Twitter.

It was originally used as a tool of authentication, designed to help stop fake accounts and the spread of misinformation.

Now it is a symbol that an account has subscribed to a premium service called Twitter Blue - and there is a verification process attached with making the payment. There are various prices depending on where the subscription is made but it is around $8 per month.

Those with a blue tick from the original verification process, who decided not to pay the subscription fee, began losing their ticks on 20 April.

The broadcaster James O'Brien, who has 1.1m followers, is one of those who has now got his blue tick back after losing it. He confirmed that he had not paid for his account.

He also noted that some accounts with fewer than 1m followers also appeared to have had their blue ticks restored, "anointed entirely at Elon Musk's discretion".

Business genius Elon Musk. Take something that was of real value to the app (verifying people and organisations that were providing free infromation and content) and undermine it by selling the verified mark to anyone. Then take away the real verification so that only subscribers have the blue tick. And then undermine the subscribers by giving back the blue tick to selected people who now don't actually want it.

I'm still on there at the moment because there's still some decent stuff getting through but it's a fucking mess. Endless right wing crap that I have to block on a regular basis. People I used to follow have disappeared. And the man who runs it is a right-wing c*nt.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm

https://twitter.com/BrendanNyhan/status/1649934343572168705

Interesting if true

This is disgusting - Jamal Khashoggi has been given back his blue tick. I'm sure his family will be pleased.



https://twitter.com/JKhashoggi

Looks like he signed up for Twitter Blue 5 years after being murdered by the Saudis

What a shit show.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:02:54 pm
This is disgusting - Jamal Khashoggi has been given back his blue tick. I'm sure his family will be pleased.



https://twitter.com/JKhashoggi

Looks like he signed up for Twitter Blue 5 years after being murdered by the Saudis

What a shit show.

Quote
Saudis second largest investors in Twitter after Musk takeover
Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will maintain their stake in Twitter after Musk took control of the social media company.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/28/saudis-kingdom-holding-company-to-maintain-twitter-stake#:~:text=Musk's%20purchase%20of%20Twitter%20was,by%20Qatar's%20sovereign%20wealth%20fund.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:59:53 am
Business genius Elon Musk. Take something that was of real value to the app (verifying people and organisations that were providing free infromation and content) and undermine it by selling the verified mark to anyone. Then take away the real verification so that only subscribers have the blue tick. And then undermine the subscribers by giving back the blue tick to selected people who now don't actually want it.

I'm still on there at the moment because there's still some decent stuff getting through but it's a fucking mess. Endless right wing crap that I have to block on a regular basis. People I used to follow have disappeared. And the man who runs it is a right-wing c*nt.
I can't see any way now for Twitter to recover from what Musk has done to it. If he stays as CEO, he will continue to fuck it up until it goes belly-up. At that stage, a buyer will come in (and snap it up for fraction of the price paid by Musk), but unless this happens pronto, the Internet will have moved onto something else. He could step down now as CEO (he won't), but so long as he remains the largest shareholder, there will be little trust and Twitter might never be able to reclaim what it has lost - it will continue to unravel, just more slowly.

I look forward to the day when both Twitter and Tesla go bust. I imagine Tesla will be broken up for its technology and patents because the brand will be too damaged by Musk. Hopefully, Musk is personally on the hook for both companies and is personally bankrupted.
