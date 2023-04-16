Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!



I very much agree on that! I use it nearly all of the time on A-roads and motorways... mostly just tracking the vehicle in front up to the speed limit (+10%...).The long slog to the in-laws in central France used to be much more tedious with trying to hover around the speed limit on nearly empty toll roads and with long stretches of up/downhill motorway. I twice got caught speeding just through lazy lead-foot. Now the adaptive cruise control takes care of all that and I just point the thing in the right direction.Fully automated seems a way off but the incremental driver assistants are good. Hearing Tesla fanboys proclaiming that Musk/Tesla invented them all is fun too!