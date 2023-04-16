« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 54267 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on April 16, 2023, 11:18:12 pm
Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!
I very much agree on that!  I use it nearly all of the time on A-roads and motorways... mostly just tracking the vehicle in front up to the speed limit (+10%...).

The long slog to the in-laws in central France used to be much more tedious with trying to hover around the speed limit on nearly empty toll roads and with long stretches of up/downhill motorway.  I twice got caught speeding just through lazy lead-foot.  Now the adaptive cruise control takes care of all that and I just point the thing in the right direction.

Fully automated seems a way off but the incremental driver assistants are good.  Hearing Tesla fanboys proclaiming that Musk/Tesla invented them all is fun too!
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 12:55:39 am
Yes, I know that. I phrased it badly - I meant it won't let you change lanes if you don't mean to (using indicators etc.) - it's sh!t hot at following the lanes.

I still don't like the feeling of 'being driven' though.

:)
Lane assist is a fucking disaster on country roads and driving through small towns. I had it on a hire car recently in Ireland and I couldn't figure how to turn it off.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 10:59:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:19:51 am
I very much agree on that!  I use it nearly all of the time on A-roads and motorways... mostly just tracking the vehicle in front up to the speed limit (+10%...).

The long slog to the in-laws in central France used to be much more tedious with trying to hover around the speed limit on nearly empty toll roads and with long stretches of up/downhill motorway.  I twice got caught speeding just through lazy lead-foot.  Now the adaptive cruise control takes care of all that and I just point the thing in the right direction.

Fully automated seems a way off but the incremental driver assistants are good.  Hearing Tesla fanboys proclaiming that Musk/Tesla invented them all is fun too!


I concur. Takes some getting used to but, once you get in that mindset, it's great. I just keep getting warnings to keep my hands on the wheel (they are, but only lightly, and I let the car steer itself round the sweeping bends)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
I turned off lane assist in day one with my car when I bought it in 2018. Our roads are pretty poor for a first world country and tend to have loads of blacked-out lines and other markings that confuse the crap out of the system.

Anyway, came to post this:
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 07:35:22 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm
I turned off lane assist in day one with my car when I bought it in 2018. Our roads are pretty poor for a first world country and tend to have loads of blacked-out lines and other markings that confuse the crap out of the system.

Anyway, came to post this:


Must has totally fucked Tesla. He has revealed to all just how much of a twat he is, and at a time when other electric vehicle manufacturers are really coming into their own. It is not like a few years ago when the apparent best option was Tesla. Now, there are better alternatives where the CEO is not generally regarded as a c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 10:20:15 am »
Quote from: thejbs on April 16, 2023, 11:18:12 pm
Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!

Yep, I turn off the lane assist in my E-Tron on country roads as it is was scaring the crap out of me. Good on motorways though, especially at night. Yes, unlike BMWs, Audis are fitted with indicators 😜
Logged
Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
"Stay in centre of lane!"

"Remove foot from accelerator!"

Can't stand these new cars with all this assistance tech, it's like driving everywhere with my mum in the passenger seat.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 