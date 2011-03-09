As I mentioned I was going off Irish prices which skew it wildly but if you do go off uk ones Im assuming all of those mentioned prices dont include delivery? Whereas Tesla does.
The delivery cost, if not included, only adds maybe £500 at most in the UK. Generally its already included in the on the road figure.
The performance 3 is comparable to the I4 on price. I think the i4 m50 and 3 performance are about £2k apart in the UK, which is negligible at their respective price points.
And when its £2k difference, the BMW is hands down the better car. It feels £20k more expensive, not £2k. The interior is gorgeous and the driving position is perfect. It has buttons and switches and knobs - big, glorious, tactile knobs! Yes, the Tesla goes further between charges. Yes, the Tesla does 0-60 around half a second faster, but the i4 just feels better in every way, to me.
The supercharger network is currently a big plus, as I said before, but increasingly less so over time as range improves across the board.