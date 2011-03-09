« previous next »
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1120 on: February 5, 2023, 06:47:31 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February  5, 2023, 12:58:50 pm
Eh?
Spoiler
That's not the case in the uk. 

UK Prices:

Model 3 Base: From £43k, Long Range: from£51k, Performance: from £58k
Model Y base: from £45k, Long Range: from£53k, Performance: from £60k

BMW i4 - from £55k
Audi Q4 - from £45k
Hyundai Ioniq5 - from £42k
Mustang MachE - from £50k
Polestar2 - from £42k
Nissan Ariya from £45k
Merc EQA - from £47k
VW ID4 - from £38k
Kia EV6 - from £45k

The only ones I've driven are the i4, id4 and the q4, and I'd take any of them over a Y or 3 (I've driven both of those too, with the 3 being the being my preferred of the two). Teslas currently boss most for range and acceleration, but that won't be the issue much longer. The tipping point will be around 400miles - anything above that isn't really necessary, so when they all offer it, Tesla will have nowhere to go. It'll also make a huge charging infrastructure less necessary.

Teslas are decent enough but the build quality issues and fiddly ergonomics put me off them.
Subjectively, I'm not a fan of how they look either. Once someone points out that the Y looks like a PC mouse, you can't unsee it.



Quote from: MBL? on February  5, 2023, 02:47:19 am
Cover blown.


Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1121 on: February 5, 2023, 06:51:48 pm
I4 is really lovely. The greatest compliment is that it just feels like a 3 or 4 series. I know the acceleration isnt as good as the Tesla performance model on paper, but it still genuinely terrified me.

Nicest EV Ive been driven in (but, sadly, not driven) is my neighbours Etron GT. Its even nicer than the Taycan.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1122 on: February 5, 2023, 07:07:43 pm
The e-tron is just a much nicer car,much,much,much nicer.

But then I loved the original as a kid.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1123 on: February 5, 2023, 07:11:20 pm
Knobs.

I much prefer them to a touch screen.

You can feel a knob whilst driving, but on a touch screen you have to take your eyes off the road.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1124 on: February 5, 2023, 07:11:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2023, 07:11:20 pm
Knobs.

I much prefer them to a touch screen.

You can feel a knob whilst driving, but on a touch screen you have to take your eyes off the road.

Tee hee.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1125 on: February 5, 2023, 07:43:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2023, 07:11:20 pm
Knobs.

I much prefer them to a touch screen.

You can feel a knob whilst driving, but on a touch screen you have to take your eyes off the road.

Love a good knob. The i4 still has a nice big knob.

And all the touchscreen gubbins isnt motivated by improving the driving experience, but rather to cut costs.

Another big downer for Tesla (at least in the ones I drove last year) is no CarPlay support. I use it all the time in my car.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1126 on: February 5, 2023, 08:07:43 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February  5, 2023, 07:43:47 pm
Love a good knob. The i4 still has a nice big knob.

And all the touchscreen gubbins isnt motivated by improving the driving experience, but rather to cut costs.

Another big downer for Tesla (at least in the ones I drove last year) is no CarPlay support. I use it all the time in my car.
No car play?????!!!!

Well thats my entertainment gone, my maps gone, messages and phone too.

Its way better than any makers own system.

Im out (cant afford one anyway mind ;D)
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1127 on: February 5, 2023, 09:06:12 pm
It could be different now, but neither car I drove had CarPlay - a 2020 model 3 and a 2022 model Y.

My car (2020 q3) has a big fat touchscreen and I use Siri and CarPlay for all the infotainment.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1128 on: February 7, 2023, 12:48:44 am
As I mentioned I was going off Irish prices which skew it wildly but if you do go off uk ones Im assuming all of those mentioned prices dont include delivery? Whereas Tesla does.

For instance here it is not even possible to order the lowest spec cars of a number of brands so their lowest price isnt a real thing. Im guessing this is the same in the uk since we are both right hand drive but I could be off there and would be happy to be proven wrong on a tactic vw group, Hyundai etc use here.

You would also need to spec them comparatively because I dont know about any of you but spec really matters and you would have to spend thousands to spec most of them to a Tesla.

Comparing a model y which Ive not driven but its supposed to be fairly poor on the road compared to the 3 to a much more expensive i4 seems ridiculous to me. Comparing the i4 to the 3 would make much more sense but even that is mad. The price is a huge difference (even more here) though so even thats not a great comparison.

Ive had no problems with build quality and the consensus seems to be it has greatly improved but some of the ergonomics are off in particular the wipers. The vw group cars I tested were much worse with glitchy screens and climate controls, poor interior quality, and that was only test drives there are a myriad of issues with electric cars charging and other things happening that Ive only read about from owners.

Ive not even mentioned Tesla charging network which is worlds ahead of anything else.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1129 on: February 7, 2023, 12:54:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  5, 2023, 08:07:43 pm
No car play?????!!!!

Well thats my entertainment gone, my maps gone, messages and phone too.

Its way better than any makers own system.

Im out (cant afford one anyway mind ;D)
None of them have CarPlay or android auto. They do use google maps and will tell you how much battery you will have left after you put in the destination. Never off by more than a few % which helps new people with range anxiety.

I would definitely prefer if it had android auto though tbf. The Spotify app is shite, they just added Apple Music but I use YouTube music normally.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1130 on: February 7, 2023, 02:40:40 am
Quote from: MBL? on February  7, 2023, 12:48:44 am
Spoiler
As I mentioned I was going off Irish prices which skew it wildly but if you do go off uk ones Im assuming all of those mentioned prices dont include delivery? Whereas Tesla does.

For instance here it is not even possible to order the lowest spec cars of a number of brands so their lowest price isnt a real thing. Im guessing this is the same in the uk since we are both right hand drive but I could be off there and would be happy to be proven wrong on a tactic vw group, Hyundai etc use here.

You would also need to spec them comparatively because I dont know about any of you but spec really matters and you would have to spend thousands to spec most of them to a Tesla.

Comparing a model y which Ive not driven but its supposed to be fairly poor on the road compared to the 3 to a much more expensive i4 seems ridiculous to me. Comparing the i4 to the 3 would make much more sense but even that is mad. The price is a huge difference (even more here) though so even thats not a great comparison.

Ive had no problems with build quality and the consensus seems to be it has greatly improved but some of the ergonomics are off in particular the wipers. The vw group cars I tested were much worse with glitchy screens and climate controls, poor interior quality, and that was only test drives there are a myriad of issues with electric cars charging and other things happening that Ive only read about from owners.
[close]

Ive not even mentioned Tesla charging network which is worlds ahead of anything else.

All great and all but it does look like a PC Mouse  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1131 on: February 7, 2023, 11:40:26 am
In my part of the world the charging is free. That will inevitably end, but enjoying it while it lasts.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1132 on: February 7, 2023, 11:50:19 am
We'll probably get to the point of high speed induction charging soon anyway, probably in roads so who cares :D
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1133 on: February 7, 2023, 11:56:45 am
Quote from: KillieRed on February  7, 2023, 11:40:26 am
In my part of the world the charging is free. That will inevitably end, but enjoying it while it lasts.

Even better than free. By not buying petrol/diesel you avoid paying the fuel duty + VAT which goes to pay for the roads you're driving on. This is why you'll see a switch to point-to-point tolls or levies based on distance travelled per month/year.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1134 on: February 7, 2023, 11:59:44 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  7, 2023, 11:56:45 am
Even better than free. By not buying petrol/diesel you avoid paying the fuel duty + VAT which goes to pay for the roads you're driving on. This is why you'll see a switch to point-to-point tolls or levies based on distance travelled per month/year.


Installing that sort of infrastructure is years away. I'm going to enjoy the cheap ride for as long as I can in the meantime.

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1135 on: February 8, 2023, 09:23:56 pm
Quote from: MBL? on February  7, 2023, 12:48:44 am
As I mentioned I was going off Irish prices which skew it wildly but if you do go off uk ones Im assuming all of those mentioned prices dont include delivery? Whereas Tesla does.

The delivery cost, if not included, only adds maybe £500 at most in the UK. Generally its already included in the on the road figure.

The performance 3 is comparable to the I4 on price. I think the i4 m50 and 3 performance are about £2k apart in the UK, which is negligible at their respective price points.

And when its £2k difference, the BMW is hands down the better car. It feels £20k more expensive, not £2k. The interior is gorgeous and the driving position is perfect. It has buttons and switches and knobs - big, glorious, tactile knobs! Yes, the Tesla goes further between charges. Yes, the Tesla does 0-60 around half a second faster, but the i4 just feels better in every way, to me.

The supercharger network is currently a big plus, as I said before, but increasingly less so over time as range improves across the board.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 06:53:03 am
Quote from: thejbs on February  8, 2023, 09:23:56 pm
The delivery cost, if not included, only adds maybe £500 at most in the UK. Generally its already included in the on the road figure.

The performance 3 is comparable to the I4 on price. I think the i4 m50 and 3 performance are about £2k apart in the UK, which is negligible at their respective price points.

And when its £2k difference, the BMW is hands down the better car. It feels £20k more expensive, not £2k. The interior is gorgeous and the driving position is perfect. It has buttons and switches and knobs - big, glorious, tactile knobs! Yes, the Tesla goes further between charges. Yes, the Tesla does 0-60 around half a second faster, but the i4 just feels better in every way, to me.

The supercharger network is currently a big plus, as I said before, but increasingly less so over time as range improves across the board.
What are those big (strange looking) grills about when there is no ICE to cool? They look even stranger once the registration plate is attached. In the main, I think 'form should follow function'.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 03:56:49 pm
Twitter had another lengthy outage over the last couple of days, and details of the new Twitter "Blue" have leaked.

Quote
Rumored new Twitter rules:

- 200 DMs limit per day (group chats included)
- 20 tweets limit per day (includes retweets, quote tweets and replies)
- 4 photos or 1 video per day (media tweets are counted separately from the general tweets)

Twitter Blue users will have no limits

Making Twitter less reliable and then taking privileges away from people and asking them to pay to get them back. Doesn't really feel like a winning strategy.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 04:03:35 pm
I've pretty much not opened Twitter since they fucked up the timeline a few weeks back. It just ruins it.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 04:30:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:03:35 pm
I've pretty much not opened Twitter since they fucked up the timeline a few weeks back. It just ruins it.

I've made it this far without creating an account and I don't intend to change.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 05:59:18 pm
It fell over last night - something about Tweet limit reached.

Quote
Twitter Support
@TwitterSupport
Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed.
11:27 PM · Feb 8, 2023

It's Elmo all over - of course you can sack loads of people and run a skeleton crew if nothing ever goes wrong.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 07:20:29 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:59:18 pm
It fell over last night - something about Tweet limit reached.

It's Elmo all over - of course you can sack loads of people and run a skeleton crew if nothing ever goes wrong.

For the avoidance of all doubt, I'd just like clarify that I am NOT Elon Musk.  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:20:29 pm
For the avoidance of all doubt, I'd just like clarify that I am NOT Elon Musk.  ;D

Only the true Elon denies his divinity.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm

Only the true Elon denies his divinity.

while going all existential...
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:53:03 am
What are those big (strange looking) grills about when there is no ICE to cool? They look even stranger once the registration plate is attached. In the main, I think 'form should follow function'.

A BMW car has to have kidney grilles. It's the law. Although, on the i4 they're less kidney and more lung.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 09:38:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:03:35 pm
I've pretty much not opened Twitter since they fucked up the timeline a few weeks back. It just ruins it.
Timeline works fine as long as its in following mode. They fucked it up so it kept defaulting to for you mode, but theyve fixed that now.

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:56:49 pm
Twitter had another lengthy outage over the last couple of days, and details of the new Twitter "Blue" have leaked.

Making Twitter less reliable and then taking privileges away from people and asking them to pay to get them back. Doesn't really feel like a winning strategy.
Social media where you cant be social.

Yeah..thats going to work well isnt it?

Hardly anyone will pay to use twitter as social media because you can use other apps like Facebook for free. Why would you pay?

20 tweets a day is insanely low.  It will kill it.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:17:38 pm
A BMW car has to have kidney grilles. It's the law. Although, on the i4 they're less kidney and more lung.


A pair of buttocks.

Which is rather appropriate.
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1147 on: Today at 01:12:23 am
They're no Sinclair C5s, that's for sure


Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1148 on: Today at 06:23:30 am
