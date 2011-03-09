« previous next »
Offline thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1080 on: January 18, 2023, 08:38:36 am »
You mean, space Karen lied? I refuse to believe that.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1081 on: January 18, 2023, 09:04:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 18, 2023, 08:38:36 am
You mean, space Karen lied? I refuse to believe that.

Surely not.

Offline Alan_X

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1082 on: January 18, 2023, 09:20:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 16, 2023, 10:15:41 pm
I think this is the pneumatic  suspension being adjusted to make offloading easier ..
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 16, 2023, 10:23:00 pm
Obviously,fucking horrendous looking thing that it is,I doubt they buggered up the suspension.

I think that's probably right. But the question is why? If you want to make loading easier I wouldn't make the sides slope up so you can't put things over the side.

It's a Musk fan-boy truck with gimmicks but not very practical as a work vehicle.
Offline classycarra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1083 on: January 18, 2023, 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 18, 2023, 07:46:44 am
Interesting if true.
Shocked people believed those videos, even then.

Equally shocked the Tesla MLM still hasn't come crashing down yet - though it appears 2023 might be the year
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1084 on: January 18, 2023, 11:51:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 16, 2023, 09:55:46 pm
If the Tesla ATV drives into the back of the Tesla Cybertruck it bottoms out the rear suspension. Whats the payload meant to be?



One thing about this truck, I have seen videos of it being like hard as shit, very hard to damage.

I thought cars these days were designed to crumple in a crash, so that the energy is dispersed mostly through the vehicle rather than the occupant's of the vehicle. It is designed to fall to pieces around you rather than you being thrown around inside a super hard shell.

If that's the case and this truck just doesn't get damaged in crashes, it is meant to be very rigid, my understanding is that's much more dangerous for you, not safer

Edit: Specifically I also saw a video of the car window on this truck not shattering. But you need a window to shatter into little cubes so that a) you are less likely to be sliced by large shards of glass, and b) if you need to break the window like in a crash, or a fire, or going into water, you can in fact do it.

The means by which it is harder seem to also make it less safe
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1085 on: January 18, 2023, 12:41:57 pm »
In essence you are right. The more the body deforms, the less forces and deceleration acts on the occupants. But you cant allow it to deform a lot, otherwise the intruding part is going to come into the occupant cell and kill the occupant itself. So the idea is to create a nearly perfect and delicate balance between them.

Against that backdrop, what you saw was wrt to the glass not being shattered. I mean, it did in the video. But it apparently wouldnt in the real time.

The reason why this is a good thing is because of something we call ejection mitigation. When a car hits another car from the side, inertial force renders the head/neck portion temporarily immobile and as there is more and more intrusion, they accelerate and hit the glass. Now, in most cases, the glass is already shattered by then. But in the cybertruck, the glass isnt made entirely of glass but a sandwich of multiple layers of resin/plastic/glass. So it shouldnt technically break upon impact.

But regulations call for glass to be broken from the inside because of fire and stuff. So, they will have to make it such that it breaks. In the concept- reveal, I think he specifically said it was just a prototype. I am sure that by the time it hits the road, it will have a different profile.

Same with the body style. The prototype isnt the final design. To make it road legal, there are various safety related tests that the car has to pass. One such thing is a pedestrian protection. The sharp edges in the front side will be replaced with 2 or 3 levels of bumpers.  When there is a final reveal, it will be different.
Offline classycarra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1086 on: January 18, 2023, 12:53:24 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 18, 2023, 12:41:57 pm
But regulations call for glass to be broken from the inside because of fire and stuff
with good reason - probably don't want a huge slab of intact glass flying towards your head or vice versa.

speaking of slabs, if it's not glass that'll render the tesla driver a potential Darwin Award nominee it'll be the dashboard (and lack of airbags).

be fun to see the next set of announcements on updates (or claimed updates, to be more cautious given their form)
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1087 on: January 22, 2023, 10:47:27 am »
Looks like hes fucked Twitter totally, finally. This "for you" feed instead of who you follow is fucking annoying.
Offline thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1088 on: January 22, 2023, 11:27:31 am »
The most recent testing mules have radical tech that the prototype didnt like wipers and door mirrors.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1089 on: January 22, 2023, 03:44:23 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 22, 2023, 11:27:31 am
The most recent testing mules have radical tech that the prototype didnt like wipers and door mirrors.

Surely we can do better than such tired old tech in this day and age? What about vibrating windscreens so rain can't stick to it? and multiple cameras instead of mirrors, so the driver can have a multi-screen HUD projected onto the windscreen?

Who needs wipers and mirrors in the 21st Century?? They're for the peasants!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1090 on: January 22, 2023, 03:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 22, 2023, 10:47:27 am
Looks like hes fucked Twitter totally, finally. This "for you" feed instead of who you follow is fucking annoying.
Talked with my wife - she uses Twitter. There is a second tab above the feed for 'Following'.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1091 on: January 22, 2023, 04:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 22, 2023, 03:50:31 pm
Talked with my wife - she uses Twitter. There is a second tab above the feed for 'Following'.

There is but the app automatically defaults to "for you" every time you open it. I kept getting Kelvin McKenzie's tweets the other day and now I have been banned for a week because I replied to the twat.
Online Machae

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1092 on: January 22, 2023, 04:30:48 pm »
Been speaking to a few folks in the automotive industry who all believe that Teslas days are numbered. All the big players will start ramping up R&I and production (where previously they've held back). Once that happens and due to their manufacturing at scale (lower mark ups vs costs of production) will signal trouble for Tesla. Plus, the cars will just be generally better
Offline Lusty

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1093 on: January 22, 2023, 05:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on January 22, 2023, 04:21:07 pm
There is but the app automatically defaults to "for you" every time you open it. I kept getting Kelvin McKenzie's tweets the other day and now I have been banned for a week because I replied to the twat.
Don't reply. He's deliberately smashing together people who disagree with each other to generate engagement. If you reply then you're giving him what he wants.

Block and move on.
Offline Libertine

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1094 on: January 22, 2023, 07:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on January 22, 2023, 04:21:07 pm
There is but the app automatically defaults to "for you" every time you open it.

It defaults to Following for me (android app). But even that isn't working properly - need to refresh twice to get new tweets and I've seen people suggest that not all tweets are being displayed, my timeline certainly seems quieter.

"For you" is an abysmal format, even if they choose good content. Destroys the whole point of twitter.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1095 on: January 22, 2023, 08:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on January 22, 2023, 07:58:55 pm
It defaults to Following for me (android app). But even that isn't working properly - need to refresh twice to get new tweets and I've seen people suggest that not all tweets are being displayed, my timeline certainly seems quieter.

"For you" is an abysmal format, even if they choose good content. Destroys the whole point of twitter.
The very worst is when someone edits a tweet

It then informs me atleast 30 times that this tweet is no longer available and has been edited
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1096 on: January 22, 2023, 08:29:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 22, 2023, 08:03:09 pm
The very worst is when someone edits a tweet

It then informs me atleast 30 times that this tweet is no longer available and has been edited
I've not been following developments at Twitter - I did not realise they had already introduced editing. For ephemeral short-form blogging, being able to edit tweets is not only pointless, but a hindrance. I understand why some users feel they need this ability, but the platform operators really should understand why not being able to edit tweets is the correct path. Another idiotic move from Musk. He's clueless.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1097 on: January 22, 2023, 09:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 22, 2023, 08:29:32 pm
I've not been following developments at Twitter - I did not realise they had already introduced editing. For ephemeral short-form blogging, being able to edit tweets is not only pointless, but a hindrance. I understand why some users feel they need this ability, but the platform operators really should understand why not being able to edit tweets is the correct path. Another idiotic move from Musk. He's clueless.
Theyd been working on it for a whilebefore musk anyway..

Being able to correct  typos seems sensible to he though it just doesn't work
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1098 on: January 22, 2023, 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 22, 2023, 09:03:43 pm
Theyd been working on it for a whilebefore musk anyway..

Being able to correct  typos seems sensible to he though it just doesn't work
There had been many requests from users (including Musk before his takeover of Twitter) for the ability to edit tweets. But I was not aware that pre-Musk Twitter was seriously considering this. Irrespective, its introduction creates more problems and frustration than it solves.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1099 on: January 23, 2023, 12:36:02 am »
I don't use tw@tter but that seems primed for maximum deception by the usual warriors. And this For You is obviously designed to provoke maximum engagement, like Musk's infantile polls, to the further detriment of digital wellbeing.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1100 on: January 23, 2023, 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 22, 2023, 09:03:43 pm
Theyd been working on it for a whilebefore musk anyway..

Being able to correct  typos seems sensible to he though it just doesn't work
The small piece I read about it was it was one of many part-coded changes that were in the pipeline but there was no intention of bringing them to live.  Arguably a telling sign that there was some developer bloat at Twitter previously as I'd expect most businesses would agree the requirement before coding up the solution.

It sounds like the old code Musk's new crew dug out was just pushed to live without making it production-ready first.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1101 on: January 24, 2023, 10:22:53 pm »
https://news.sky.com/story/twitters-sued-over-claims-of-unpaid-rent-by-kings-property-portfolio-12793973

Getting sued by Crown estates for non payment of rent.
I wonder how the British right will view that, taking money from the country. Musk v Windsor
Offline thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1102 on: January 24, 2023, 10:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 24, 2023, 10:22:53 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/twitters-sued-over-claims-of-unpaid-rent-by-kings-property-portfolio-12793973

Getting sued by Crown estates for non payment of rent.
I wonder how the British right will view that, taking money from the country. Musk v Windsor

I despise Musk, but the property portfolio belonging to the monarchy bit made me almost happy that hes screwing them. Hopefully they find a way of destroying each other.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1103 on: January 24, 2023, 11:20:09 pm »
He's stiffing every fucker.

Hate him,moved on from disliking him to wishing he'd have a happy accident.

He has the face of a 1st gen sex doll.
Offline elbow

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1104 on: February 1, 2023, 11:55:35 pm »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1105 on: February 2, 2023, 08:28:39 am »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1106 on: February 3, 2023, 09:50:06 pm »
You couldn't make this stuff up.

Quote
Elon Musk admits something is wrong as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement
Billionaire locked his own acount after complaints from Ian Miles Cheong and Libs of TikTok

Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted something is wrong after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.

Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.

The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the Libs of TikTok account complained about people seeing their content.

Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.

The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims were extremely concerning.

And when Libs of TikTok tweeted they had done the same thing, Mr Musk replied, Something is wrong.

Mr Musk then tweeted that only his 127 million followers would be able to see his tweets for a short period of time.

Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones, he wrote.

Some Twitter users appeared bemused by the move.
Quote
Elon Musk @elonmusk
Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones

You could ask one of the engineers you fired instead of standing on the roof and adjusting the TV antenna while shouting How about now? Can you see anything yet? wrote one user.

And another added: You cant just ask your engineers this?

https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/elon-musk-twitter-locks-account-b2274110.html
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1107 on: February 3, 2023, 10:06:33 pm »
What if the engineers in question are dirty deceitful libs though?
Online MBL?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1108 on: February 3, 2023, 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Machae on January 22, 2023, 04:30:48 pm
Been speaking to a few folks in the automotive industry who all believe that Teslas days are numbered. All the big players will start ramping up R&I and production (where previously they've held back). Once that happens and due to their manufacturing at scale (lower mark ups vs costs of production) will signal trouble for Tesla. Plus, the cars will just be generally better
There really isnt anything that competes with them as of now from a price, quality and performance standpoint. People want to believe they are badly built but from what I can gather this is a myth. The interiors are minimal but they are quality, infotainment is very good and they get more out of the batteries that go into them.

There is no self driving really and the fact they even sell a dumbed down version of what they get in America is a joke but its right that the EU dont allow it. I use the normal version every day but its only suitable for motorways and a roads. I wouldnt be surprised if there was a lawsuit regarding the auto wipers which are the worst Ive used and by far the most annoying thing about the car.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1109 on: February 3, 2023, 10:19:15 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on February  3, 2023, 10:14:33 pm
There really isnt anything that competes with them as of now from a price, quality and performance standpoint. People want to believe they are badly built but from what I can gather this is a myth. The interiors are minimal but they are quality, infotainment is very good and they get more out of the batteries that go into them.


That's not really true.

I liked the Tesla 3 when I test-drove one. But others I tried in the same rough price bracket overall matched it.

People who've had both generally consider the Kia EV6 to be the better option overall.


Offline thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1110 on: February 3, 2023, 10:46:29 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on February  3, 2023, 10:14:33 pm
There really isnt anything that competes with them as of now from a price, quality and performance standpoint. People want to believe they are badly built but from what I can gather this is a myth. The interiors are minimal but they are quality, infotainment is very good and they get more out of the batteries that go into them.


That was true 5 years ago but absolutely isnt the case now. The only area where Tesla still bosses it is acceleration. And when most EVs are getting to 60 in under 10 seconds, it hardly matters.

For the price of a Tesla 3, you can get a BMW i4, Audi Q4, Hyundai Ioniq5, Mustang MachE, Polestar2, Nissan Ariya, Merc EQA, VW ID4 and loads more some start at a lower price point, some star go higher. There are so many credible and more attractive EVs these days. The great range you get with a tesla is no longer unique either.

In terms of quality, they have shocking quality control. Even the fanboys admit it. Steering wheels and sunroofs literally falling off brand new cars. Poorly fitted panels.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1111 on: February 3, 2023, 10:54:27 pm »
US made cars always fall apart..
Online MBL?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1112 on: Yesterday at 06:15:19 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February  3, 2023, 10:46:29 pm
That was true 5 years ago but absolutely isnt the case now. The only area where Tesla still bosses it is acceleration. And when most EVs are getting to 60 in under 10 seconds, it hardly matters.

For the price of a Tesla 3, you can get a BMW i4, Audi Q4, Hyundai Ioniq5, Mustang MachE, Polestar2, Nissan Ariya, Merc EQA, VW ID4 and loads more some start at a lower price point, some star go higher. There are so many credible and more attractive EVs these days. The great range you get with a tesla is no longer unique either.

In terms of quality, they have shocking quality control. Even the fanboys admit it. Steering wheels and sunroofs literally falling off brand new cars. Poorly fitted panels.
Model 3 and y are cheaper than everyone of those.

Build quality on the China cars is much better than it used to be.
Offline classycarra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1113 on: Yesterday at 10:13:54 pm »
MBL, in case you're interested I'm in position of some high performing quality magic beans - great value too - let me know if interested. They may sell out quickly.

Just last year Tesla recalled a huge number of cars and parts for various levels of dangers their build quality was exposing people to https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/china-regulator-says-tesla-recalls-more-than-80000-cars-2022-11-25/

By the way, if anyone fancies a laugh: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1621298181941374976?t=rI7Ix4gDJDeLoBnCFR4nmQ&s=19

Elon reckons that's close to production standard ;D Personally, I much prefer Christine to this killer car - probably scores higher on safety tests too
Online MBL?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 12:36:01 am »
If you know anything about cars you will know recalls are absolutely normal and happen to all manufacturers. Toyota recently recalled their new electric car the bz4x because the wheels could fall off while driving, VW group are selling cars with broken infotainment systems which should be recalled and have had that many recalls I cant be arsed getting into. Theres a load of examples.

I hate the way this is making me look like Im going to bat for that musk prick but Teslas are good cars. If you dont fancy them fair enough but they are by far the best bang for your buck when it comes to electric vehicles. I must mention that Im in ireland so the prices will be a bit different to the uk but the mentioned Kia ev6 starts at around 12k more than a model 3 here once you add delivery.

The old oems are getting closer but there is also the companies in China who are coming with better value.
Online MBL?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 12:38:29 am »
MG (now Chinese) are also making great value yokes you can buy now but I wouldnt touch one yet as they need to iron out a load of issues owners are having.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 02:04:11 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:36:01 am
If you know anything about cars you will know recalls are absolutely normal and happen to all manufacturers. Toyota recently recalled their new electric car the bz4x because the wheels could fall off while driving, VW group are selling cars with broken infotainment systems which should be recalled and have had that many recalls I cant be arsed getting into. Theres a load of examples.

I hate the way this is making me look like Im going to bat for that musk prick but Teslas are good cars. If you dont fancy them fair enough but they are by far the best bang for your buck when it comes to electric vehicles. I must mention that Im in ireland so the prices will be a bit different to the uk but the mentioned Kia ev6 starts at around 12k more than a model 3 here once you add delivery.

The old oems are getting closer but there is also the companies in China who are coming with better value.

I heard that when you went into the showroom that you specifically asked for an Elong motor car.I

Or in short,you are fooling nobody Mr.
Online MBL?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 02:47:19 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:04:11 am
I heard that when you went into the showroom that you specifically asked for an Elong motor car.I

Or in short,you are fooling nobody Mr.
Cover blown.
