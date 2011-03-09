« previous next »
You mean, space Karen lied? I refuse to believe that.
Quote from: thejbs on January 18, 2023, 08:38:36 am
You mean, space Karen lied? I refuse to believe that.

Surely not.

Quote from: TepidT2O on January 16, 2023, 10:15:41 pm
I think this is the pneumatic  suspension being adjusted to make offloading easier ..
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 16, 2023, 10:23:00 pm
Obviously,fucking horrendous looking thing that it is,I doubt they buggered up the suspension.

I think that's probably right. But the question is why? If you want to make loading easier I wouldn't make the sides slope up so you can't put things over the side.

It's a Musk fan-boy truck with gimmicks but not very practical as a work vehicle.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 18, 2023, 07:46:44 am
Interesting if true.
Shocked people believed those videos, even then.

Equally shocked the Tesla MLM still hasn't come crashing down yet - though it appears 2023 might be the year
Quote from: Alan_X on January 16, 2023, 09:55:46 pm
If the Tesla ATV drives into the back of the Tesla Cybertruck it bottoms out the rear suspension. Whats the payload meant to be?



One thing about this truck, I have seen videos of it being like hard as shit, very hard to damage.

I thought cars these days were designed to crumple in a crash, so that the energy is dispersed mostly through the vehicle rather than the occupant's of the vehicle. It is designed to fall to pieces around you rather than you being thrown around inside a super hard shell.

If that's the case and this truck just doesn't get damaged in crashes, it is meant to be very rigid, my understanding is that's much more dangerous for you, not safer

Edit: Specifically I also saw a video of the car window on this truck not shattering. But you need a window to shatter into little cubes so that a) you are less likely to be sliced by large shards of glass, and b) if you need to break the window like in a crash, or a fire, or going into water, you can in fact do it.

The means by which it is harder seem to also make it less safe
In essence you are right. The more the body deforms, the less forces and deceleration acts on the occupants. But you cant allow it to deform a lot, otherwise the intruding part is going to come into the occupant cell and kill the occupant itself. So the idea is to create a nearly perfect and delicate balance between them.

Against that backdrop, what you saw was wrt to the glass not being shattered. I mean, it did in the video. But it apparently wouldnt in the real time.

The reason why this is a good thing is because of something we call ejection mitigation. When a car hits another car from the side, inertial force renders the head/neck portion temporarily immobile and as there is more and more intrusion, they accelerate and hit the glass. Now, in most cases, the glass is already shattered by then. But in the cybertruck, the glass isnt made entirely of glass but a sandwich of multiple layers of resin/plastic/glass. So it shouldnt technically break upon impact.

But regulations call for glass to be broken from the inside because of fire and stuff. So, they will have to make it such that it breaks. In the concept- reveal, I think he specifically said it was just a prototype. I am sure that by the time it hits the road, it will have a different profile.

Same with the body style. The prototype isnt the final design. To make it road legal, there are various safety related tests that the car has to pass. One such thing is a pedestrian protection. The sharp edges in the front side will be replaced with 2 or 3 levels of bumpers.  When there is a final reveal, it will be different.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 18, 2023, 12:41:57 pm
But regulations call for glass to be broken from the inside because of fire and stuff
with good reason - probably don't want a huge slab of intact glass flying towards your head or vice versa.

speaking of slabs, if it's not glass that'll render the tesla driver a potential Darwin Award nominee it'll be the dashboard (and lack of airbags).

be fun to see the next set of announcements on updates (or claimed updates, to be more cautious given their form)
Looks like hes fucked Twitter totally, finally. This "for you" feed instead of who you follow is fucking annoying.
The most recent testing mules have radical tech that the prototype didnt like wipers and door mirrors.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:27:31 am
The most recent testing mules have radical tech that the prototype didnt like wipers and door mirrors.

Surely we can do better than such tired old tech in this day and age? What about vibrating windscreens so rain can't stick to it? and multiple cameras instead of mirrors, so the driver can have a multi-screen HUD projected onto the windscreen?

Who needs wipers and mirrors in the 21st Century?? They're for the peasants!
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:47:27 am
Looks like hes fucked Twitter totally, finally. This "for you" feed instead of who you follow is fucking annoying.
Talked with my wife - she uses Twitter. There is a second tab above the feed for 'Following'.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:50:31 pm
Talked with my wife - she uses Twitter. There is a second tab above the feed for 'Following'.

There is but the app automatically defaults to "for you" every time you open it. I kept getting Kelvin McKenzie's tweets the other day and now I have been banned for a week because I replied to the twat.
Been speaking to a few folks in the automotive industry who all believe that Teslas days are numbered. All the big players will start ramping up R&I and production (where previously they've held back). Once that happens and due to their manufacturing at scale (lower mark ups vs costs of production) will signal trouble for Tesla. Plus, the cars will just be generally better
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
There is but the app automatically defaults to "for you" every time you open it. I kept getting Kelvin McKenzie's tweets the other day and now I have been banned for a week because I replied to the twat.
Don't reply. He's deliberately smashing together people who disagree with each other to generate engagement. If you reply then you're giving him what he wants.

Block and move on.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
There is but the app automatically defaults to "for you" every time you open it.

It defaults to Following for me (android app). But even that isn't working properly - need to refresh twice to get new tweets and I've seen people suggest that not all tweets are being displayed, my timeline certainly seems quieter.

"For you" is an abysmal format, even if they choose good content. Destroys the whole point of twitter.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
It defaults to Following for me (android app). But even that isn't working properly - need to refresh twice to get new tweets and I've seen people suggest that not all tweets are being displayed, my timeline certainly seems quieter.

"For you" is an abysmal format, even if they choose good content. Destroys the whole point of twitter.
The very worst is when someone edits a tweet

It then informs me atleast 30 times that this tweet is no longer available and has been edited
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm
The very worst is when someone edits a tweet

It then informs me atleast 30 times that this tweet is no longer available and has been edited
I've not been following developments at Twitter - I did not realise they had already introduced editing. For ephemeral short-form blogging, being able to edit tweets is not only pointless, but a hindrance. I understand why some users feel they need this ability, but the platform operators really should understand why not being able to edit tweets is the correct path. Another idiotic move from Musk. He's clueless.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm
I've not been following developments at Twitter - I did not realise they had already introduced editing. For ephemeral short-form blogging, being able to edit tweets is not only pointless, but a hindrance. I understand why some users feel they need this ability, but the platform operators really should understand why not being able to edit tweets is the correct path. Another idiotic move from Musk. He's clueless.
Theyd been working on it for a whilebefore musk anyway..

Being able to correct  typos seems sensible to he though it just doesn't work
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:03:43 pm
Theyd been working on it for a whilebefore musk anyway..

Being able to correct  typos seems sensible to he though it just doesn't work
There had been many requests from users (including Musk before his takeover of Twitter) for the ability to edit tweets. But I was not aware that pre-Musk Twitter was seriously considering this. Irrespective, its introduction creates more problems and frustration than it solves.
I don't use tw@tter but that seems primed for maximum deception by the usual warriors. And this For You is obviously designed to provoke maximum engagement, like Musk's infantile polls, to the further detriment of digital wellbeing.
