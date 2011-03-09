Or you could just have the person inside the car actually driving it. The whole 'self-driving car' idea misses the fundamental issue of what a car is actually for. It's a vehicle for moving at least one person from place to place. If you're employing huge amounts of processing power connected by high speed data networks, just so that you can eliminate the need for a person in the car what exactly is the point?



The way it is going, the end seems to be a billion vehicles on the road, each one connected to a complex network, communicating with each other and helping each other in various forms. The point is to reduce the dependency on factors that might contribute to a fatal situation. Driver fatigue, drunken driving, cell phone usage, adjusting sandals etc. Its is no different to using alexa or nest to turn on/off heaters, closing garage doors, securing homes etc. It needs to be failsafe thats all. Today we are in a position to tell our heaters to turn on automatically when room temperature goes below 18° and turn off if it goes above 20°, or ensuring our homes are locked and safe when we are away from home. We set it up once, and its set for life. We need to bring that much amount of accuracy and failsafe methods to autonomous driving tech as well. It is anything but failsafe at the moment. But thats how it is. Its a new technology and the more we use (or the longer we use), the more we learn about its shortcomings, and the more we make it better.A vehicle is a tool to move goods/capital from A to B. Thats all. We use a driver to control the tool because we need a set of hands and legs that tell the vehicle where to go and how to go. So we have 1:1 for vehicles:human. So technically, we would be replacing humans (becasue of the factors mentioned above) by a computer, thats not affected by blood alcohol or fatigue or sleepiness or hunger. Thereby eliminating one more source of potential deviations. And by making the cars talk to each other and with the infrastructure, we are making a lot of real-time decisions.Let me give you an example. Imagine this scenario.A busy junction in the city center. A car has rear ended another car and is causing a pile up because of lane closures. You have just started from home and have to drive through this particular junction. If the cars are smart enough, the cars will communicate to the infrastructure that there is a disruption. The infrastructure will then search the nwtwork for all vehicles in the vicinity that are approaching this junction to avoid this particular route and take alternatives. If you are just starting from home, 30 kms away, you would've this information the moment you get in, because the information has reached you already, just as you have sat inside.Against that backdrop, I might add that some time ago, AI was used to identify breast cancer in patients by just looking at MRI (or mamograph) scans. They predicted the growth of cancerous cells with upto 88% accuracy and 75% more likely to detect cancer (over a human doctor). I only bring this up as a parallel just to illustrate what the technology can do if its implemented for the right purpose. It may have been an apples to orange comparison. But that advantage can be expected in driving as well. Not today 100%. In 30 years probably.