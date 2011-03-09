« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 43573 times)

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,555
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1040 on: January 13, 2023, 07:07:03 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 12, 2023, 01:16:56 pm
Yes I get what you mean.  As far as automotive technology is concerned, we are probably at 20% of where we envision autonomous vehicles to be.

I will try and explain them point by point. But I think, in the grand scheme of things, both of us are talking about the same direction of autonomous driving tech.

--> External variables can never be eliminated. Current road styles, building layouts and basically the "cities/villages/townships/council etc.) are all setup to have an inclusive road usage. It is not possible to have one set of roads for vehicles and other set of roads for others.

--> With respect to VRUs (vulnerable road users), the current sensing technologies that have already come a long way since their introduction, is still quite some way off to identify VRUs in the way we do and filter out any of the false positives (the way that Tesla braked). Outside of Talinn, there is an entire city mapped out for this purpose where OEMs take their autonomous driving cars and test them for the different scenarios that a car might experience. Apple car, about 1 year ago, said they clocked about 1.5m miles. And thats just one mobility service provider. Add that data to the dozens or more of OEMs that do their own autonomous driving technology and a couple of hundred of sensor companies that test their product. All of this to identify VRUs and reduce false positives. Note in this case, VRUs refer to the external variables.

--> C2x requires data intensive communication channels. Be it car-to-car or car-to-infrastructure. 4g was not it. 5g could be it. 6g will be it. So when that happens, there will be cameras and sensors of all kind feeding realtime information to the cars in the vicinity and get feedback from other cars in the vicinity. Sort of like a complex spider web. There are substantial research already done in this regard and will only accelerate. What took 20% in 15 years, will only take 40% in 5 years and 80% in 3 more. Thats how technology has evolved, and will continue to evolve.

So long story short, today it doesnt exist and/or is borderline fatal risky. I wouldnt trust them today. They are definitely a death trap waiting to happen. But thats only because the technology is still nascent. But in 10-12 years down the line, it wont be and autonomous cars will no longer be an isolated node, but connected node that will ensure safe driving environment for all road users.

I agree to an extent but take this passage:

So when that happens, there will be cameras and sensors of all kind feeding realtime information to the cars in the vicinity and get feedback from other cars in the vicinity. Sort of like a complex spider web...

Or you could just have the person inside the car actually driving it. The whole 'self-driving car' idea misses the fundamental issue of what a car is actually for. It's a vehicle for moving at least one person from place to place. If you're employing huge amounts of processing power connected by high speed data networks, just so that you can eliminate the need for a person in the car what exactly is the point?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,273
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1041 on: January 13, 2023, 09:30:41 am »
I think there is potential to help cars educate drivers. For example, if you turn the steering wheel enough to go around a corner, but haven't indicated first, the car seat could give you a quick electric shock as a reminder to do it next time
Or if the car notices you are speeding in an urban area, it could park the car in the next available safe place, and refuse to move for 5 minutes. ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1042 on: January 13, 2023, 09:52:31 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 13, 2023, 07:07:03 am
I agree to an extent but take this passage:

So when that happens, there will be cameras and sensors of all kind feeding realtime information to the cars in the vicinity and get feedback from other cars in the vicinity. Sort of like a complex spider web...

Or you could just have the person inside the car actually driving it. The whole 'self-driving car' idea misses the fundamental issue of what a car is actually for. It's a vehicle for moving at least one person from place to place. If you're employing huge amounts of processing power connected by high speed data networks, just so that you can eliminate the need for a person in the car what exactly is the point?

Isnt this all solutions to an ever increasing commodity within an infrastructure that can't handle it?

Although there is a driver driving, there is nothing wrong with looking for solutions to ease the pressures - whether inside or outside of the vehicle.

Every week, i drive 3 hours down to Reading on a monday night and 3 hours driving home on a friday afternoon.  I dont have the option of public transport so car it is and if something came along that took that burden away from me, then i'm all for it.  Stick the car on autodrive, sit back and continue to do some 'work' or watch a season of Family Guy or some such.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1043 on: January 13, 2023, 09:56:53 am »
Reading the last few pages made me grateful for owning a car in which the peak of technology is FM radio.
Sounds like a fuckload of distractions more than anything. Just let me drive, I know how to do it.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1044 on: January 13, 2023, 10:08:09 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 13, 2023, 07:07:03 am
If you're employing huge amounts of processing power connected by high speed data networks, just so that you can eliminate the need for a person in the car what exactly is the point?

I do like driving, and I don't want to lose the option to take my own car out for a spin entirely (which I accept would likely have to happen to make full driver-less a real thing). But sometimes I wish I didn't have to, and I can think of a couple of situations where I might want my own express shuttle going directly from A to B:

a) A 'big night out' where the public transport options are either expensive, inconvenient or non-existent

b) The work commute, either there or back, especially if hitting rush hour queues

c) Long distance drives, holidays or otherwise (last Sunday I drove 7 hours from London to Edinburgh, if I could have spent the day doing anything else other than watching the road, I would have. And as I was transporting stuff, trains or planes weren't an option)

d) Trips where you won't be coming back immediately but don't want to leave the car, such as the airport. I'm sure they could make their way home unoccupied, then come pick you up when needed

Sure, we have existing solutions to these (designated drivers, taxis, family or friends to help out so on) but when did that ever stop big tech pushing for new, profitable solutions that are more complicated and make our lives more mundane?
« Last Edit: January 13, 2023, 10:09:51 am by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,680
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1045 on: January 13, 2023, 10:14:44 am »
Quote from: Riquende on January 13, 2023, 10:08:09 am
I do like driving, and I don't want to lose the option to take my own car out for a spin entirely (which I accept would likely have to happen to make full driver-less a real thing). But sometimes I wish I didn't have to, and I can think of a couple of situations where I might want my own express shuttle going directly from A to B:

a) A 'big night out' where the public transport options are either expensive, inconvenient or non-existent

b) The work commute, either there or back, especially if hitting rush hour queues

c) Long distance drives, holidays or otherwise (last Sunday I drove 7 hours from London to Edinburgh, if I could have spent the day doing anything else other than watching the road, I would have. And as I was transporting stuff, trains or planes weren't an option)

d) Trips where you won't be coming back immediately but don't want to leave the car, such as the airport. I'm sure they could make their way home unoccupied, then come pick you up when needed

Sure, we have existing solutions to these (designated drivers, taxis, family or friends to help out so on) but when did that ever stop big tech pushing for new, profitable solutions that are more complicated and make our lives more mundane?

Also, people that can't drive for medical or other reasons.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1046 on: January 13, 2023, 10:22:05 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 13, 2023, 09:30:41 am
I think there is potential to help cars educate drivers. For example, if you turn the steering wheel enough to go around a corner, but haven't indicated first, the car seat could give you a quick electric shock as a reminder to do it next time
Or if the car notices you are speeding in an urban area, it could park the car in the next available safe place, and refuse to move for 5 minutes. ;D

MagnaVolt lite?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • [Under Construction]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1047 on: January 13, 2023, 10:58:10 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 13, 2023, 07:07:03 am
Or you could just have the person inside the car actually driving it. The whole 'self-driving car' idea misses the fundamental issue of what a car is actually for. It's a vehicle for moving at least one person from place to place. If you're employing huge amounts of processing power connected by high speed data networks, just so that you can eliminate the need for a person in the car what exactly is the point?

The way it is going, the end seems to be a billion vehicles on the road, each one connected to a complex network, communicating with each other and helping each other in various forms. The point is to reduce the dependency on factors that might contribute to a fatal situation. Driver fatigue, drunken driving, cell phone usage, adjusting sandals etc. Its is no different to using alexa or nest to turn on/off heaters, closing garage doors, securing homes etc. It needs to be failsafe thats all. Today we are in a position to tell our heaters to turn on automatically when room temperature goes below 18° and turn off if it goes above 20°, or ensuring our homes are locked and safe when we are away from home. We set it up once, and its set for life. We need to bring that much amount of accuracy and failsafe methods to autonomous driving tech as well. It is anything but failsafe at the moment. But thats how it is. Its a new technology and the more we use (or the longer we use), the more we learn about its shortcomings, and the more we make it better.

A vehicle is a tool to move goods/capital from A to B. Thats all. We use a driver to control the tool because we need a set of hands and legs that tell the vehicle where to go and how to go. So we have 1:1 for vehicles:human. So technically, we would be replacing humans (becasue of the factors mentioned above) by a computer, thats not affected by blood alcohol or fatigue or sleepiness or hunger. Thereby eliminating one more source of potential deviations. And by making the cars talk to each other and with the infrastructure, we are making a lot of real-time decisions.

Let me give you an example. Imagine this scenario.

A busy junction in the city center. A car has rear ended another car and is causing a pile up because of lane closures. You have just started from home and have to drive through this particular junction. If the cars are smart enough, the cars will communicate to the infrastructure that there is a disruption. The infrastructure will then search the nwtwork for all vehicles in the vicinity that are approaching this junction to avoid this particular route and take alternatives. If you are just starting from home, 30 kms away, you would've this information the moment you get in, because the information has reached you already, just as you have sat inside.

Against that backdrop, I might add that some time ago, AI was used to identify breast cancer in patients by just looking at MRI (or mamograph) scans. They predicted the growth of cancerous cells with upto 88% accuracy and 75% more likely to detect cancer (over a human doctor). I only bring this up as a parallel just to illustrate what the technology can do if its implemented for the right purpose. It may have been an apples to orange comparison. But that advantage can be expected in driving as well. Not today 100%. In 30 years probably.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1048 on: January 13, 2023, 11:05:11 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on January 13, 2023, 09:52:31 am
Isnt this all solutions to an ever increasing commodity within an infrastructure that can't handle it?

Although there is a driver driving, there is nothing wrong with looking for solutions to ease the pressures - whether inside or outside of the vehicle.

Every week, i drive 3 hours down to Reading on a monday night and 3 hours driving home on a friday afternoon.  I dont have the option of public transport so car it is and if something came along that took that burden away from me, then i'm all for it.  Stick the car on autodrive, sit back and continue to do some 'work' or watch a season of Family Guy or some such.

If public transport was an option though?
Logged

Offline Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1049 on: January 13, 2023, 11:08:55 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 13, 2023, 09:30:41 am
I think there is potential to help cars educate drivers. For example, if you turn the steering wheel enough to go around a corner, but haven't indicated first, the car seat could give you a quick electric shock as a reminder to do it next time
Or if the car notices you are speeding in an urban area, it could park the car in the next available safe place, and refuse to move for 5 minutes. ;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,613
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1050 on: January 13, 2023, 11:09:50 am »
Where's that GIF from?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1051 on: January 13, 2023, 11:26:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2023, 11:09:50 am
Where's that GIF from?

Think it might be Robocop 2

If not then I remember something similar from either running man or another sci-fi style film from the same period.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,610
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1052 on: January 13, 2023, 11:30:41 am »
I was told awhile back that, decades ago, car companies in the US bought up huge swathes of land to stop railways being built. I've no idea if it's true, but it wouldn't surprise me at all.

Too many cars, not enough roads - but effective public transport is neglected.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1053 on: January 13, 2023, 11:30:43 am »
 ;D

Yeah it was Robocop 2, was doing my head in that.  ;D

Here is the full scene.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7U4ZYOBzEEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7U4ZYOBzEEs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U4ZYOBzEEs

Funny I don't have a great memory of that, probably because the rest of the film was a bit shit compared to the first.
« Last Edit: January 13, 2023, 11:35:18 am by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,613
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1054 on: January 13, 2023, 11:35:43 am »
Is that the one with the jet pack, or was that the third movie?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1055 on: January 13, 2023, 11:38:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2023, 11:35:43 am
Is that the one with the jet pack, or was that the third movie?

Yeah they turned him full superman didn't they  ;D

Remember loving that scene as a kid, proper cool at the time. Can't remember if that was 2 or 3 though.

EDIT - Just googled it, it was the 3rd one. Those 80's CGI effects have aged a bit ;D
« Last Edit: January 13, 2023, 11:41:56 am by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,849
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1056 on: January 13, 2023, 11:40:36 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 13, 2023, 11:30:43 am
;D

Yeah it was Robocop 2, was doing my head in that.  ;D

Here is the full scene.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7U4ZYOBzEEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7U4ZYOBzEEs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U4ZYOBzEEs

Funny I don't have a great memory of that, probably because the rest of the film was a bit shit compared to the first.



"No embarassing alarm noise. No need to trouble the police..."

...just the pervading stink of fried pig to put up with for months
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1057 on: January 13, 2023, 11:48:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 13, 2023, 11:40:36 am


"No embarassing alarm noise. No need to trouble the police..."

...just the pervading stink of fried pig to put up with for months

 ;D yeah

The "It won't even drain your battery" line gets me.

Was a string of these films into the 90's wasn't there where any view of the future was this pure carnage, dystopian society where all empathy has been cut out and it's every person for themselves almost. Don't see as many mainstream ones now I don't think or if so they are then maybe zombie/fantasy driven. Anyway....
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1058 on: January 13, 2023, 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Absinthe on January 13, 2023, 11:08:55 am


could be used on our transfer team if they try to leave work without signing anyone.

:)
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,536
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1059 on: January 13, 2023, 03:20:34 pm »
One concern about self-driving cars is that they could actually increase rather than reduce congestion. Many people (reluctantly) use public transport because of the cost of fuel and there nowhere affordable to park near their place of work. If energy costs reduce in due course and high technology self driving cars are low cost everyone will own one, go to work in it and send it home to wait for the next instruction to pick them up later on.
So we could have a scenario where far more cars are on the road doing 4 journey's each day to a persons place of work.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1060 on: January 13, 2023, 03:54:20 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1061 on: January 13, 2023, 03:57:11 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 13, 2023, 03:54:20 pm
That would never work on us fatties
or it may be exactly what you need.  :)
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm »
Hes blocked a lot of 3rd party Twitter apps. No reason given. No communication.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,555
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 09:55:46 pm »
If the Tesla ATV drives into the back of the Tesla Cybertruck it bottoms out the rear suspension. Whats the payload meant to be?

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,610
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 10:14:28 pm »
^^^ Bloody hell. Looks like someone designed that thing in Minecraft. :o
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,122
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 10:15:41 pm »
I think this is the pneumatic  suspension being adjusted to make offloading easier ..

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 