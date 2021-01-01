Self-driving cars will only work if every car is self-driving and they all link into a network.



Not sure I'd go for that myself.



And even then by work, they mean "work" - because they really don't work, and they aren't on the verge of some breakthrough. Driverless cars are not as inevitable or imminent as some heavily invested people have tried to convince the world.It's actually scandalous how much of a free ride Tesla and other companies get from countries/states to perform trials (with no possibility for the general public to withhold consent) that risk lives on an unsuspecting public with little to no liability in the not uncommon event that the technology causes an accident. Legislation and regulation really needs to hurry up, but in the US there's no shortage of local authorities ready to hawk out their population as fodder for money, and so many parts of the state have invested so much money and time to prop up Tesla in particular that there's some huge sunk cost fallacy stuff going on.