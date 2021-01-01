Wait, I just realised the cars aren't even self driving
It's literally just a tunnel with some taxis in it!
I only watched one video and the passenger was disproportionately wowed by what was going on but still stumbled upon a few interesting questions...Passenger: Is that the AI (pointing at a second screen below the main screen)?
Driver: Yeah, that tells me what time I need to get to each terminal and how long I need to wait for.Is this thing driving itself (whilst videoing the driver holding and turning the wheel...)?
No, this is fully me right now. We're waiting on legislation.But after the legislation?
I'll still need to be in the car.
I understand that parts of what's happening there are the basic building blocks for things that could be really impressive in the future. Right now though it's a single lane tunnel that a driver takes cars through. It's got to be one of the least efficient ways of moving people from point A to point B that's ever been invented.