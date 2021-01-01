« previous next »
Offline stewil007

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 02:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:00:31 pm
Self-driving cars will only work if every car is self-driving and they all link into a network.


Not sure I'd go for that myself.

we definitely need more intelligent solutions while driving. 

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 02:32:20 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:28:18 pm
we definitely need more intelligent solutions while driving.


Banning Ubers would be a start
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 02:46:01 pm »
Still can't get over him pushing out a beta update,don't they have any regulations at all ?
Offline Riquende

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:01 pm
Still can't get over him pushing out a beta update,don't they have any regulations at all ?

Is there still a disclaimer that you're not supposed to use the self-driving mode on public roads? I remember that being part of the defence when that guy went under a lorry whilst watching Harry Potter (might have been the first high-profile Tesla crash). They said something like their systems being aids to drivers, and drivers should stay in control of the vehicle.

Edit: No, seems like at the time (2016), the only safeguard was that it was supposed to only work if hands were on the steering wheel. I can't find what I'm remembering now.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:48 pm by Riquende »
Offline thaddeus

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 03:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January  8, 2023, 09:25:46 pm
Wait, I just realised the cars aren't even self driving ;D

It's literally just a tunnel with some taxis in it!
I only watched one video and the passenger was disproportionately wowed by what was going on but still stumbled upon a few interesting questions...

Passenger: Is that the AI (pointing at a second screen below the main screen)?  Driver: Yeah, that tells me what time I need to get to each terminal and how long I need to wait for.

Is this thing driving itself (whilst videoing the driver holding and turning the wheel...)?  No, this is fully me right now.  We're waiting on legislation.

But after the legislation? I'll still need to be in the car.


I understand that parts of what's happening there are the basic building blocks for things that could be really impressive in the future.  Right now though it's a single lane tunnel that a driver takes cars through.  It's got to be one of the least efficient ways of moving people from point A to point B that's ever been invented.
Online SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:01 pm
Still can't get over him pushing out a beta update,don't they have any regulations at all ?
I watched a very good 60 Minutes piece about the trend towards driverless long-haul trucks in the US (look away, Rob) which focused on the elimination of a ton of well-paid jobs.

in that piece it became apparent that there are zero regulations in place in any US state, because those trucks were being used in trial mode all over the place with no regulator being advised.

ludicrous isn't it?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:27:50 pm
I watched a very good 60 Minutes piece about the trend towards driverless long-haul trucks in the US (look away, Rob) which focused on the elimination of a ton of well-paid jobs.

in that piece it became apparent that there are zero regulations in place in any US state, because those trucks were being used in trial mode all over the place with no regulator being advised.

ludicrous isn't it?


Offline thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:19:26 pm
I only watched one video and the passenger was disproportionately wowed by what was going on but still stumbled upon a few interesting questions...

Passenger: Is that the AI (pointing at a second screen below the main screen)?  Driver: Yeah, that tells me what time I need to get to each terminal and how long I need to wait for.

Is this thing driving itself (whilst videoing the driver holding and turning the wheel...)?  No, this is fully me right now.  We're waiting on legislation.

But after the legislation? I'll still need to be in the car.


I understand that parts of what's happening there are the basic building blocks for things that could be really impressive in the future.  Right now though it's a single lane tunnel that a driver takes cars through.  It's got to be one of the least efficient ways of moving people from point A to point B that's ever been invented.

Even if they were autonomous and driverless, its still a worse solution than tech weve used for over a century. The Mercs in the first Jurassic Park were even better than the hyper loop.
Offline classycarra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:00:31 pm
Self-driving cars will only work if every car is self-driving and they all link into a network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iHzzSao6ypE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iHzzSao6ypE</a>

Not sure I'd go for that myself.
And even then by work, they mean "work" - because they really don't work, and they aren't on the verge of some breakthrough. Driverless cars are not as inevitable or imminent as some heavily invested people have tried to convince the world.

It's actually scandalous how much of a free ride Tesla and other companies get from countries/states to perform trials (with no possibility for the general public to withhold consent) that risk lives on an unsuspecting public with little to no liability in the not uncommon event that the technology causes an accident. Legislation and regulation really needs to hurry up, but in the US there's no shortage of local authorities ready to hawk out their population as fodder for money, and so many parts of the state have invested so much money and time to prop up Tesla in particular that there's some huge sunk cost fallacy stuff going on.
