I bought a Tesla a few months back and love it but this prick has taken the shine off it. I’m sure there are plenty of other c*nt CEO’s out there but at least I don’t have their shite views in my face. Considering binning twitter off all together.



Theirs some interesting and funny stuff on there but overall I’m not sure the platform is of any benefit to me. I’ve always only used it as a news source and don’t tweet myself but most news is depressing anyway so what’s the point? I sure as fuck don’t want to read football stuff on there for example.