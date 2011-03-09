I bought a Tesla a few months back and love it but this prick has taken the shine off it. Im sure there are plenty of other c*nt CEOs out there but at least I dont have their shite views in my face. Considering binning twitter off all together.



Theirs some interesting and funny stuff on there but overall Im not sure the platform is of any benefit to me. Ive always only used it as a news source and dont tweet myself but most news is depressing anyway so whats the point? I sure as fuck dont want to read football stuff on there for example.