Another video:https://twitter.com/UrOrientalist/status/1611717485828489221
Elon is a real genius for inventing passenger travel below ground to avoid traffic, but I would suggest a few improvements:
1. Larger capacity than 3 per car - maybe make each one much larger - call it a 'carriage'.
2. Save on drivers by linking the 'carriages' together.
3. Avoid the need for steering by running on some kind of track - let's call them 'rails'
4. Rather than have someone indvidiually opening doors for each passenger, maybe have automatic doors?
5. Avoid having to charge up each car by having a single power plant and supplying power through the rails?
Call me crazy but if he could add those improvements just think of the capacity for moving large numbers of people in a city.