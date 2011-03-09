« previous next »
Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 41122 times)

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #960 on: December 30, 2022, 12:12:57 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 30, 2022, 11:06:48 am
I got banned from Facebook this week for saying that a bloke going into a bar and shooting loads of people in America was 'A psycho'
I suppose that was an automated ban (suspension?).

Since most of the staff have been sacked, is there even a practical avenue to appeal suspensions these days?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #961 on: December 30, 2022, 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 30, 2022, 11:27:16 am

Second richest man in the world has stopped paying rent on buildings that he's still using.

The bloke is an Über c*nt.
You are being unfair to uber c*nts.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #962 on: December 30, 2022, 05:00:08 pm »
So, let me get this clear:

Musk unsuspends Andrew Tates Twitter so that hes free to spew his ignorant hate speech again.
He picks a fight with Greta Thunberg who bodies him spectacularly on the platform.
He posts a lame reply & with the attached photo authorities in Romania are able to swoop on him and his horrible brother and arrest them at the location in the photo?

Aint hubris grand? Well done, Elon!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #963 on: December 30, 2022, 05:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 30, 2022, 12:13:36 pm
You are being unfair to uber c*nts.


I think you're right,he's a sinister Über c*nt.

I am convinced that he will do something so horrendous that causes mass deaths in one country or another and they will take him out.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #964 on: December 30, 2022, 07:44:37 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 30, 2022, 05:00:08 pm
So, let me get this clear:

Musk unsuspends Andrew Tates Twitter so that hes free to spew his ignorant hate speech again.
He picks a fight with Greta Thunberg who bodies him spectacularly on the platform.
He posts a lame reply & with the attached photo authorities in Romania are able to swoop on him and his horrible brother and arrest them at the location in the photo?

Aint hubris grand? Well done, Elon!
Certainly Musk's greatest achievement since buying Twitter.  Maybe he's right, instead of silencing the cranks just provide them with sufficient rope.

Not really the thread but even though that Tate is a right one it's still surprising that he'd got himself so mixed up in the things he's alleged of doing.  Most of his sort seem to have ample shady backers that money is never such a problem that they need to resort to actually earning it ("earning" in the loosest sense of the term if Tate's crimes are proven).
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #965 on: January 7, 2023, 11:58:11 pm »
Turns out Elon was wrong. Round steering wheels, yknow, the ones every car manufacturer use, are actually safer and better than his batshit crazy yoke nonsense.

https://insideevs.com/news/629859/tesla-models-x-and-plaid-round-steering-wheel-standard/amp/droid

Next theyll come up with some revolutionary way of indicating without pressing touch capacitors on the wheel. Maybe sone kind of stalk or something?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #966 on: January 8, 2023, 12:15:26 am »
He's a blagger and a twat,he'll try to reinvent the wheel next,then claim that he actually invented the wheel and his fanboys will all clap like the happy clappers they are.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #967 on: January 8, 2023, 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  8, 2023, 12:15:26 am
He's a blagger and a twat,he'll try to reinvent the wheel next,then claim that he actually invented the wheel and his fanboys will all clap like the happy clappers they are.

The insistence from fanboys that the yoke is better is major cognitive dissonance. Basically they say that you can learn to use it in a matter of weeks and that anyone who doesnt like it is a Luddite. You shouldnt have to learn how to steer your car. And touch capacitive buttons on the wheel for indicators is just stupid. Apparently its next to impossible to use the yoke and indicators together on roundabouts.

Musk takes problems that dont need solving and presents solutions that create worse problems.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #968 on: January 8, 2023, 11:21:37 am »
I'm often reminded of the wholesale kickoff when Microsoft removed the start button from windows.  ;D

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #969 on: January 8, 2023, 12:33:12 pm »
Its more akin to Microsoft removing the keyboard and replacing it with a complicated set of ocarinas.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #970 on: January 8, 2023, 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  8, 2023, 12:33:12 pm
Its more akin to Microsoft removing the keyboard and replacing it with a complicated set of ocarinas.

Or Macarenas...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #971 on: January 8, 2023, 02:13:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  8, 2023, 08:24:39 am
Musk takes problems that dont need solving and presents solutions that create worse problems.
that's the mantra of a lot of techies these days.

something works perfectly well but MY GOD we haven't changed it in ages - gotta fix that!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #972 on: January 8, 2023, 03:18:26 pm »
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #973 on: January 8, 2023, 06:16:50 pm »
Disappointed when I check what the yoke looked like that it wasn't one of these bad boys.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #974 on: January 8, 2023, 06:25:38 pm »
Elmo's Las Vegas 'Hyperloop'. A load of Tesla taxis in a tunnel:

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23vegasloop

The Elon fanboys think it's amazing.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #975 on: January 8, 2023, 06:29:53 pm »
The clever bastard has only gone and invented the tunnel.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #976 on: January 8, 2023, 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January  8, 2023, 06:25:38 pm
Elmo's Las Vegas 'Hyperloop'. A load of Tesla taxis in a tunnel:

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23vegasloop

The Elon fanboys think it's amazing.

You might laugh, but until today it has been literally impossible to get from one end of the strip to the other.

Except for the 10 lane highway running right through the middle of it. Or the interstate that runs alongside, both of which served by a taxi rank and uber pickup area in every single hotel.

Perhaps in a pinch you could rely on one of the three separate monorails. Or the plentiful bus services that run up and down. Or you could walk along a series of moving walkways through air conditioned tunnels.

Nope, a single lane tunnel served by a series of the most unreliable cars in the world is the only solution. Well done.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #977 on: January 8, 2023, 06:50:15 pm »
Another video:

https://twitter.com/UrOrientalist/status/1611717485828489221

Elon is a real genius for inventing passenger travel below ground to avoid traffic, but I would suggest a few improvements:

1. Larger capacity than 3 per car - maybe make each one much larger - call it a 'carriage'.
2. Save on drivers by linking the 'carriages' together.
3. Avoid the need for steering by running on some kind of track - let's call them 'rails'
4. Rather than have someone indvidiually opening doors for each passenger, maybe have automatic doors?
5. Avoid having to charge up each car by having a single power plant and supplying power through the rails?

Call me crazy but if he could add those improvements just think of the capacity for moving large numbers of people in a city.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #978 on: January 8, 2023, 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January  8, 2023, 06:50:15 pm
Another video:

https://twitter.com/UrOrientalist/status/1611717485828489221

Elon is a real genius for inventing passenger travel below ground to avoid traffic, but I would suggest a few improvements:

1. Larger capacity than 3 per car - maybe make each one much larger - call it a 'carriage'.
2. Save on drivers by linking the 'carriages' together.
3. Avoid the need for steering by running on some kind of track - let's call them 'rails'
4. Rather than have someone indvidiually opening doors for each passenger, maybe have automatic doors?
5. Avoid having to charge up each car by having a single power plant and supplying power through the rails?

Call me crazy but if he could add those improvements just think of the capacity for moving large numbers of people in a city.


He hasn't got that far in his Arthur C. Clark collection.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #979 on: January 8, 2023, 06:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January  8, 2023, 06:48:32 pm
You might laugh, but until today it has been literally impossible to get from one end of the strip to the other.

Except for the 10 lane highway running right through the middle of it. Or the interstate that runs alongside, both of which served by a taxi rank and uber pickup area in every single hotel.

Perhaps in a pinch you could rely on one of the three separate monorails. Or the plentiful bus services that run up and down. Or you could walk along a series of moving walkways through air conditioned tunnels.

Nope, a single lane tunnel served by a series of the most unreliable cars in the world is the only solution. Well done.

But the pretty lights! I mean, what is there to look at in Las Vegas?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #980 on: January 8, 2023, 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January  8, 2023, 06:50:15 pm
Another video:

https://twitter.com/UrOrientalist/status/1611717485828489221

Elon is a real genius for inventing passenger travel below ground to avoid traffic, but I would suggest a few improvements:

1. Larger capacity than 3 per car - maybe make each one much larger - call it a 'carriage'.
2. Save on drivers by linking the 'carriages' together.
3. Avoid the need for steering by running on some kind of track - let's call them 'rails'
4. Rather than have someone indvidiually opening doors for each passenger, maybe have automatic doors?
5. Avoid having to charge up each car by having a single power plant and supplying power through the rails?

Call me crazy but if he could add those improvements just think of the capacity for moving large numbers of people in a city.

Youre just a hater, Alan.

Seriously, though, cant wait for this prick to fuck off to Mars.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #981 on: January 8, 2023, 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  8, 2023, 06:55:42 pm
Youre just a hater, Alan.

Seriously, though, cant wait for this prick to fuck off to Mars.
Fuck, he's not going to start fucking up confectionery too.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #982 on: January 8, 2023, 08:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  8, 2023, 08:07:06 pm
Fuck, he's not going to start fucking up confectionery too.

Can't wait to try the Wagon Yoke.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #983 on: January 8, 2023, 08:35:24 pm »
The tragedy of Elon - being born into a time where all the good shit has already been invented.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #984 on: January 8, 2023, 08:41:54 pm »
An invention that Homer Simpson would be proud of.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #985 on: January 8, 2023, 09:25:46 pm »
Wait, I just realised the cars aren't even self driving ;D

It's literally just a tunnel with some taxis in it!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #986 on: January 8, 2023, 10:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January  8, 2023, 08:25:32 pm
Can't wait to try the Wagon Yoke.

 ;D ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #987 on: January 8, 2023, 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: damomad on January  8, 2023, 08:41:54 pm
An invention that Homer Simpson would be proud of.

He was driving it.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #988 on: January 8, 2023, 10:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January  8, 2023, 09:25:46 pm
Wait, I just realised the cars aren't even self driving ;D

It's literally just a tunnel with some taxis in it!

Man just laid off 90% of Twitter staff to save money, then opened up a shit version of a subway where he has to employ 50 drivers to carry the same amount of passengers as a train.

Genius.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #989 on: January 8, 2023, 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January  8, 2023, 06:25:38 pm
Elmo's Las Vegas 'Hyperloop'. A load of Tesla taxis in a tunnel:

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23vegasloop

The Elon fanboys think it's amazing.


Elmo owns that thing? I thought he was sitting somewhere in rainy Scotland.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #990 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm »
HIGHWAY SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE from Thanksgiving Day shows a Tesla Model S vehicle changing lanes and then abruptly braking in the far-left lane of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash. The crash injured nine people, including a 2-year-old child, and blocked traffic on the bridge for over an hour.

https://theintercept.com/2023/01/10/tesla-crash-footage-autopilot/
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #991 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
HIGHWAY SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE from Thanksgiving Day shows a Tesla Model S vehicle changing lanes and then abruptly braking in the far-left lane of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash. The crash injured nine people, including a 2-year-old child, and blocked traffic on the bridge for over an hour.

https://theintercept.com/2023/01/10/tesla-crash-footage-autopilot/

Driver who was an obvious paedophile was at fault.


(This post was in jest so please don't sue RAWK)


Quote
Per the news outlet, the NHTS) recently shared its data and indicated that it is "launching an investigation into the incident. Tesla vehicles using its Autopilot driver assistance system  Full Self-Driving mode has an expanded set of features atop Autopilot  were involved in 273 known crashes from July 2021 to June of last year."

The report also highlighted key details about crash statistics involving vehicles with self-driving features.

"Teslas accounted for almost 70 percent of 329 crashes in which advanced driver assistance systems were involved, as well as a majority of fatalities and serious injuries associated with them, the data shows. Since 2016, the federal agency has investigated a total of 35 crashes in which Teslas Full Self-Driving or Autopilot systems were likely in use. Together, these accidents have killed 19 people."

Hours before the disturbing accident, Musk had taken to Twitter with an announcement about the Tesla Autopilot software upgrades for Tesla vehicle owners.

"Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," Musk tweeted. "Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!"


Paying for it is like paying to run across the 62
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #992 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
HIGHWAY SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE from Thanksgiving Day shows a Tesla Model S vehicle changing lanes and then abruptly braking in the far-left lane of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash. The crash injured nine people, including a 2-year-old child, and blocked traffic on the bridge for over an hour.

https://theintercept.com/2023/01/10/tesla-crash-footage-autopilot/

Twitter obviously building a catalogue of funniest home videos for their upcoming video hosting service called Splatter.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #993 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm »
Because there's nothing I want more than to trust my car's self driving autopilot to a fucking Beta version upgrade :butt

Microsoft can't even roll out a fucking Windows patch without it screwing up your system a lot of the time.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #994 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
I bought a Tesla a few months back and love it but this prick has taken the shine off it. Im sure there are plenty of other c*nt CEOs out there but at least I dont have their shite views in my face. Considering binning twitter off all together.

Theirs some interesting and funny stuff on there but overall Im not sure the platform is of any benefit to me. Ive always only used it as a news source and dont tweet myself but most news is depressing anyway so whats the point? I sure as fuck dont want to read football stuff on there for example.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #995 on: Today at 04:41:52 am »
I see no point being on Twitter when every message board is full of posters only too happy to copy-paste its highlights and (more often) lowlights. Let someone else do the donkey work, I say.
