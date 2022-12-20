« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 37585 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,195
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2022, 05:16:33 pm
I want him to stay in the job until he completely runs it into the ground or until a viable alternative (or multiple smaller platforms) reach critical mass and he loses his whole investment.

Hopefully the former, if this has shown anything its that social media is absolutely toxic to the world and to people. Its mad how many people with a level of Social consciousness actually continue to use it.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 06:31:11 am »
Hes stepping down when he finds a replacement puppet ceo.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,390
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 07:13:57 am »
What a coincidence the poll corresponds with his trip to the WC Final. I'd suspect his backers are clearly unhappy. Not sure it will help the product long-term as he'll still be running his mouth off
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 07:25:55 am »
A much saner option.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 08:20:08 am »
maybe he should run a poll asking people whether they think he is a messianic narcissistic megalomaniacal idiot?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,194
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 am »
So, is he now not stepping down because the poll was stolen by bots?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • Never Forget
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 08:44:44 am »
Imagine spending a fortune on a new toy and you find you can't play with it

(Christmas themed post)
Logged

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,451
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:10:20 am »
That he is stepping down says much about the talents needed to run a social media company.


Its as much a political leadership role as anything else.. and as it turned out, there were no easy fixes to the problems he saw with free spech
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,808
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 09:10:20 am
That he is stepping down says much about the talents needed to run a social media company.


Its as much a political leadership role as anything else.. and as it turned out, there were no easy fixes to the problems he saw with free spech

I think he went in looking to try "new" things, not realising that previous incumbents had either tried them already or had evaluated and rejected those ideas internally already. It's something you see a lot in various communities, the idea that moderation is easy and if you just take your hands off the wheel the community will moderate itself. It's just rare to see someone then go out and spend tens of billions to actually try it.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:12:57 am
I think he went in looking to try "new" things, not realising that previous incumbents had either tried them already or had evaluated and rejected those ideas internally already. It's something you see a lot in various communities, the idea that moderation is easy and if you just take your hands off the wheel the community will moderate itself. It's just rare to see someone then go out and spend tens of billions to actually try it.
It is a real rookie mistake. But, of course, even if Musk did not understood this (which he clearly did not), the fact that he did not take on board the advice of senior staff of Twitter (which he surely must have received) is so incredibly arrogant and foolish. Moderating even a moderately sized community has its difficulties, and 'moderation at scale' is very well understood and vexing problem. I can only conclude that Musk just ain't that bright.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 12:47:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 08:28:34 am
So, is he now not stepping down because the poll was stolen by bots?

Every Dogg must have his day...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 01:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:48:06 am
It is a real rookie mistake. But, of course, even if Musk did not understood this (which he clearly did not), the fact that he did not take on board the advice of senior staff of Twitter (which he surely must have received) is so incredibly arrogant and foolish. Moderating even a moderately sized community has its difficulties, and 'moderation at scale' is very well understood and vexing problem. I can only conclude that Musk just ain't that bright.

Absolutely this. A total lack of emotional intelligence is his biggest problem. What he is good at doing (until Twitter, maybe) is investing his money in the right place, then standing on the shoulders of others and claiming himself to be a real life Tony Stark. He's more of a poundshop Steve Jobs, in reality.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 01:26:09 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:31:11 am
Hes stepping down when he finds a replacement puppet ceo.

What a loss to humanity
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,438
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 03:12:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:02:45 pm
Absolutely this. A total lack of emotional intelligence is his biggest problem. What he is good at doing (until Twitter, maybe) is investing his money in the right place, then standing on the shoulders of others and claiming himself to be a real life Tony Stark. He's more of a poundshop Steve Jobs, in reality.


Oi! Stop stealing my material! ;D

Of course, we all know Elon would never snap his fingers to save the universe.  ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 06:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 20, 2022, 06:33:50 pm
That might have been me. Surely, some of it is guilt by association, and who they donate to, etc. But two investors (below) stand out for me.

I think this is a complete list:

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/who-is-financing-elon-musks-44-billion-deal-buy-twitter-2022-10-07/

This highly questionable sovereign investment fund:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qatar_Investment_Authority

This Saudi prince:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Waleed_bin_Talal_Al_Saud

That Saudi prince might not be the worst of the Princes. But at the same time, I do not believe it is possible to be a beneficent Saudi Prince.
Further to the above:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2022/12/20/elon-musk-spotted-world-cup-final/

Non-paywalled version: https://archive.vn/s7vDp
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 03:12:07 pm
Of course, we all know Elon would never snap his fingers to save the universe.  ;)

Of course he would, just so he could tell everyone he did
He is another insecure little boy dying for everyone's adulation (yes Trump I'm also looking at you)
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,438
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 08:24:09 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 07:44:27 pm
Of course he would, just so he could tell everyone he did
He is another insecure little boy dying for everyone's adulation (yes Trump I'm also looking at you)

He's more a Thanos than a Stark - he'd snap his fingers to replace everyone in the universe with Musk worshipping sycophants.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 08:24:09 pm
He's more a Thanos than a Stark - he'd snap his fingers to replace everyone in the universe with Musk worshipping sycophants.

He's more a Timmy than Thanos.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 09:43:52 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 08:28:34 am
So, is he now not stepping down because the poll was stolen by bots?

No,it was a sting all along. 4D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,826
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 08:28:34 am
So, is he now not stepping down because the poll was stolen by bots?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 