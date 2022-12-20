I want him to stay in the job until he completely runs it into the ground or until a viable alternative (or multiple smaller platforms) reach critical mass and he loses his whole investment.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
That he is stepping down says much about the talents needed to run a social media company
.Its as much a political leadership role as anything else.. and as it turned out, there were no easy fixes to the problems he saw with free spech
I think he went in looking to try "new" things, not realising that previous incumbents had either tried them already or had evaluated and rejected those ideas internally already. It's something you see a lot in various communities, the idea that moderation is easy and if you just take your hands off the wheel the community will moderate itself. It's just rare to see someone then go out and spend tens of billions to actually try it.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
So, is he now not stepping down because the poll was stolen by bots?
It is a real rookie mistake. But, of course, even if Musk did not understood this (which he clearly did not), the fact that he did not take on board the advice of senior staff of Twitter (which he surely must have received) is so incredibly arrogant and foolish. Moderating even a moderately sized community has its difficulties, and 'moderation at scale' is very well understood and vexing problem. I can only conclude that Musk just ain't that bright.
Hes stepping down when he finds a replacement puppet ceo.
Absolutely this. A total lack of emotional intelligence is his biggest problem. What he is good at doing (until Twitter, maybe) is investing his money in the right place, then standing on the shoulders of others and claiming himself to be a real life Tony Stark. He's more of a poundshop Steve Jobs, in reality.
That might have been me. Surely, some of it is guilt by association, and who they donate to, etc. But two investors (below) stand out for me.I think this is a complete list:https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/who-is-financing-elon-musks-44-billion-deal-buy-twitter-2022-10-07/This highly questionable sovereign investment fund:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qatar_Investment_AuthorityThis Saudi prince:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Waleed_bin_Talal_Al_SaudThat Saudi prince might not be the worst of the Princes. But at the same time, I do not believe it is possible to be a beneficent Saudi Prince.
Of course, we all know Elon would never snap his fingers to save the universe.
Of course he would, just so he could tell everyone he didHe is another insecure little boy dying for everyone's adulation (yes Trump I'm also looking at you)
He's more a Thanos than a Stark - he'd snap his fingers to replace everyone in the universe with Musk worshipping sycophants.
