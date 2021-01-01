« previous next »
Elon Musk

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #920 on: Today at 05:46:53 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:16:33 pm
I want him to stay in the job until he completely runs it into the ground or until a viable alternative (or multiple smaller platforms) reach critical mass and he loses his whole investment.

Hopefully the former, if this has shown anything its that social media is absolutely toxic to the world and to people. Its mad how many people with a level of Social consciousness actually continue to use it.
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #921 on: Today at 06:31:11 am
Hes stepping down when he finds a replacement puppet ceo.
rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #922 on: Today at 07:13:57 am
What a coincidence the poll corresponds with his trip to the WC Final. I'd suspect his backers are clearly unhappy. Not sure it will help the product long-term as he'll still be running his mouth off
BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #923 on: Today at 07:25:57 am
A much saner option.

giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #924 on: Today at 08:20:08 am
maybe he should run a poll asking people whether they think he is a messianic narcissistic megalomaniacal idiot?
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #925 on: Today at 08:28:34 am
So, is he now not stepping down because the poll was stolen by bots?
AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • Never Forget
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #926 on: Today at 08:44:44 am
Imagine spending a fortune on a new toy and you find you can't play with it

(Christmas themed post)
TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #927 on: Today at 09:10:20 am
That he is stepping down says much about the talents needed to run a social media company.


Its as much a political leadership role as anything else.. and as it turned out, there were no easy fixes to the problems he saw with free spech
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #928 on: Today at 10:12:57 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:10:20 am
That he is stepping down says much about the talents needed to run a social media company.


Its as much a political leadership role as anything else.. and as it turned out, there were no easy fixes to the problems he saw with free spech

I think he went in looking to try "new" things, not realising that previous incumbents had either tried them already or had evaluated and rejected those ideas internally already. It's something you see a lot in various communities, the idea that moderation is easy and if you just take your hands off the wheel the community will moderate itself. It's just rare to see someone then go out and spend tens of billions to actually try it.
