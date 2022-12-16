Whilst appreciating Musk has always been a bit touchy about his genius being questionned (the cave non-rescue being a good example) it does feel like more than that with how he's mismanaging Twitter.



I think part of it is that he's long ridden that wave of booming tech companies whose share prices are independent of their loss making. The cracks have started to show on that one in the past year and Musk's refusal to continue weathering the relatively small costs of Starlink for Ukraine showed he's not immune. His bizarre 'peace plan' for Russia and Ukraine also seemed to be a cold business decision aimed at removing production bottlenecks affecting Tesla.



The other part is that since buying Twitter he's almost certainly become more of a target for the less progressive billionaires and influencers. As merely the world's richest man but with limited social reach he was likely of little interest to those trying to steer the narrative. As owner of one of the biggest social media platforms he's suddenly a very interesting person. I'm sure he's got plenty of people dripping their poison into his ear and he doesn't seem well equipped socially to manage that.



For a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist he seems increasingly relaxed about censoring other people. It seems like his antics aren't harming Twitter volumes particularly but I guess the deciding factor will be whether the advertisers stay away or if they slink back once the drama has died down a bit.