Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 32615 times)

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #800 on: Today at 07:35:18 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
How many of you still actively use Twitter?

Still use it and, aside from a few extra promoted tweets coming up in the timeline, haven't really noticed much change.

Follow only people I want to follow, so end up seeing informative and engaging content.

If you want to seek out arseholes, you can find them. But why bother?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #801 on: Today at 09:04:33 am »
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #802 on: Today at 09:13:17 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:14:09 am
Maybe it serves the investors right for investing with Musk and into a product that haemorrhages money
Oh, definitely. I have absolutely no sympathy for any of the private investors or institutions who proved the loans. Fuck 'em all.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #803 on: Today at 09:20:35 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:40:08 am
He is full of shit,there hasn't been any reports to the Police.
Exactly. I wonder if the guy did anything wrong? I've not yet had the chance to look further into this - will do in a moment.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #804 on: Today at 09:22:01 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:04:33 am
Having a very public mental breakdown.
I wrote here weeks ago that I think he might be having some kind of breakdown.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #805 on: Today at 09:34:59 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:22:01 am
I wrote here weeks ago that I think he might be having some kind of breakdown.

Or he's just a mental c*nt?

This is the guy who called someone a pedo because they upset him by pointing out his PR stunt to save thsoe kids was shite?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #806 on: Today at 10:08:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:34:59 am
Or he's just a mental c*nt?

This is the guy who called someone a pedo because they upset him by pointing out his PR stunt to save thsoe kids was shite?
He's always been a c*nt. This is different: he's spaffing away $44bn like it's a fiver.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #807 on: Today at 12:22:41 pm »
It's like Kanye. That they're both cnuts and have been for some time there is no doubt. But how much of this cnutish behaviour now on show was there all along,  and how much are symptoms of mental breakdown exaggerating their personality flaws?

I don't Kanye was always like this. And whilst he is clearly worse than even Musk right now, I suspect Elon has always been the way he is. The wheels have only just come off for Musk because of the extra scrutiny and trolling he is getting pelted with. It will get worse yet for him.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:45:27 pm »
Whilst appreciating Musk has always been a bit touchy about his genius being questionned (the cave non-rescue being a good example) it does feel like more than that with how he's mismanaging Twitter.

I think part of it is that he's long ridden that wave of booming tech companies whose share prices are independent of their loss making.  The cracks have started to show on that one in the past year and Musk's refusal to continue weathering the relatively small costs of Starlink for Ukraine showed he's not immune.  His bizarre 'peace plan' for Russia and Ukraine also seemed to be a cold business decision aimed at removing production bottlenecks affecting Tesla.

The other part is that since buying Twitter he's almost certainly become more of a target for the less progressive billionaires and influencers.  As merely the world's richest man but with limited social reach he was likely of little interest to those trying to steer the narrative.  As owner of one of the biggest social media platforms he's suddenly a very interesting person.  I'm sure he's got plenty of people dripping their poison into his ear and he doesn't seem well equipped socially to manage that.

For a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist he seems increasingly relaxed about censoring other people.  It seems like his antics aren't harming Twitter volumes particularly but I guess the deciding factor will be whether the advertisers stay away or if they slink back once the drama has died down a bit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #809 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »

'Twitter threatened with EU sanctions over journalists' ban':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-63996061


'The EU has threatened Twitter owner Elon Musk with sanctions after several journalists covering the company had their accounts abruptly suspended.

Reporters for the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were among those locked out of their accounts.

EU commissioner Vera Jourova warned that the EU's Digital Services Act requires the respect of media freedom.

"Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon," she tweeted.

She said: "News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying.

"[The] EU's Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act."'
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #810 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm »
Was listening to Mike Isaac (NY Times Tech Correspondent) who was on PSA & somewhat critical of Musks handling of Twitter. Surprised he hasnt been banned yet. He suggested his tweets may be an attempt to fill the Trump shaped void of controversy to drum up hits. He also said other companies, Facebook in particular, are looking to produce similar products to Twitter, but none of them (he named Mastodon as an example) have got it right.
