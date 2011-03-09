It is still difficult to square how Musk - given his very obvious and numerous shortcomings - ever managed to become so successful in business. Because, as you state, he is indeed a massive twat.



I'm far from an expert on Elon Musk and his various businesses, but just looking at the stuff I know, he at least seems to know how to sell ideas to people and/or create some hype to get people excited and even invested in his stuff. Best example is that Hyperloop hype that seemed to gain traction for a while on a rather broad basis. The concept is pretty neat. I mean who wouldn't want to travel 1000s of kilometres in a fraction of the time it takes now. However, as soon as you're looking at what is actually needed to make it work and how much all that stuff would cost (especially compared to technology that is much simpler and already exists on a large scale like high-speed trains) it makes very little sense.The difference to stuff like SpaceX and Tesla is that those were "revolutionary" concepts that actually made sense. Space travel has been there before and it's actually needed for getting stuff like satelites into space. So, SpaceX did a good job in recreating some existing technology and maybe even improving it. Same goes for Tesla. Electric mobility was a thing before, but they took the concept and were probably among the first ones to fully sign up to it. That's why they were successful.So, I think Musk - while being a massive twat - does have some talents. He's clearly not the genius some people are making him out to be, but business wise he did some good things (for himself/his companies). He seems to be very much like Trump to me (with slightly different talents). If you look at Trump he's clearly a fucking idiot and the business ideas he came up with were almost all massive failures. Having said that, he surely knows how to make money by selling his name and brand. Again, he's not a genius, but he knows how to make money in a very limited way, which is probably being a conman.