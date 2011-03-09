« previous next »
Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 32075 times)

Offline royhendo

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #760 on: December 13, 2022, 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 13, 2022, 10:29:42 pm
I love how Twitter is being used as the channel to communicate problems with the security of Twitter.

I reckon well see more and more of this (from the same thread).
https://mobile.twitter.com/ZoeSchiffer/status/1602664879768248321

People are still there though (including me - I feel like I need to scrub myself down).
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #761 on: December 13, 2022, 10:32:21 pm »
Thought this was notable. Musk threatening to fire and sue anybody in the company for doing exactly what he is doing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wWBto0olIlw&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wWBto0olIlw&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Popcorn's Art

Offline RedSince86

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #762 on: December 14, 2022, 07:34:26 pm »
PROGRAMMER JACK SWEENEY originally created the Twitter bot @ElonJet because he was a fan of Elon Musk. The success of @ElonJet prompted him to begin tracking other celebrity aircraft through the use of publicly available, open-source aviation data. Drake, Mark Cuban, Jeff Bezos, Taylor Swift, and Russian oligarchs all got the Jack Sweeney @CelebJets treatment. On Wednesday, @ElonJet was permanently suspended from Twitter, despite Musk previously writing that he would leave the account up to demonstrate his commitment to free speech

The suspension comes days after Sweeney posted, from his personal account, a screenshot of an internal Twitter message provided to him by an anonymous employee who informed him that as of Dec. 2, @ElonJet had had its visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally. The internal message, from newly minted head of trust and safety Ella Irwin, read: Team please apply heavy VF to @elonjet immediately, VF meaning visibility filter.


The suspension is not surprising considering Musks previous attempts to persuade Sweeney to remove the account, and his reported affinity for booting accounts who annoy him now that hes holding the reins of Twitter. It appeared @ElonJet might have been safe, though, Musk tweeted in November that his commitment to free speech was so sincere he would not ban the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.

In November of last year, Musk reached out to Sweeney and requested he take down the account, citing security concerns. When Sweeney refused, Musk offered him $5,000 (far less than the going rate for a horse). Sweeney countered that he would remove the account for $50,000 or a new Tesla, and then an internship after Musk rejected his bargaining. Musk ultimately blocked him.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/twitter-suspends-account-tracking-elon-musk-private-jet-1234647211/


Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #763 on: December 14, 2022, 07:51:17 pm »
I do not believe there is any appreciable 'security risk' to Musk from Sweeney's tracking of his plane. Surely, anyone with the wherewithal and desire to mount an attack on Musk would be able to create their own tracking. Besides, I think there are probably other, greater weak points in Musk's security than at airports.

The interesting thing about Musk applying the 'severe visibility filter' is that this is a direct contradiction of what Musk stated he would do. A severe level application of the filter is, surely, a 'shadow ban' (or close to it). And the only difference between a shadow ban and an actual ban is that Sweeney can still see his own Tweets (even if no else does).
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #764 on: December 14, 2022, 07:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 14, 2022, 07:51:17 pm
I do not believe there is any appreciable 'security risk' to Musk from Sweeney's tracking of his plane. Surely, anyone with the wherewithal and desire to mount an attack on Musk would be able to create their own tracking. Besides, I think there are probably other, greater weak points in Musk's security than at airports.

The interesting thing about Musk applying the 'severe visibility filter' is that this is a direct contradiction of what Musk stated he would do. A severe level application of the filter is, surely, a 'shadow ban' (or close to it). And the only difference between a shadow ban and an actual ban is that Sweeney can still see his own Tweets (even if no else does).

The main security concern for Musk is that he's a massive fucking c*nt.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #765 on: December 14, 2022, 08:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 14, 2022, 07:57:45 pm
The main security concern for Musk is that he's a massive fucking c*nt.
I agree - the same thought did actually occur to me. The amount people who must hate him, and in country where there is free access to guns, and rifles with scopes, must be very high indeed.

I do not wish death upon him. But - except for incels - how many people will shed a tear if someone did off him?
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #766 on: December 14, 2022, 08:17:23 pm »
Its incredible

Hes just replaced one set of moderation with his own particular ideas..


And he seems to lack the insight to see that
Offline And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #767 on: December 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm »
Hes a c*nt and all, no doubt, but I struggle to get angry that hes banned someone from a site he owns, especially if he has asked previously for it to be taken down.

We laughed at him for over paying massively, well now hes doing what he wants with the site he owns.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #768 on: December 14, 2022, 08:26:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 14, 2022, 08:17:23 pm
Its incredible

Hes just replaced one set of moderation with his own particular ideas..

And he seems to lack the insight to see that
If he was not the CEO (and largest shareholder) of Tesla, and creator of SpaceX, you would have to assume that he's a moron. It is really difficult to square his success in business (even if it was with a major leg up) and his complete inability to understand people, to the read the room, and basic human psychology.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #769 on: December 14, 2022, 08:32:27 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm
Hes a c*nt and all, no doubt, but I struggle to get angry that hes banned someone from a site he owns, especially if he has asked previously for it to be taken down.

We laughed at him for over paying massively, well now hes doing what he wants with the site he owns.
He's paid $44bn for Twitter - a lot of it his own money - but much of it from other large investors, and with loans from financial institutions. It is not supposed to be his own private playground. And apart from other investors being fucked over (which few here will care about), the users are being fucked over too. Twitter, for all its faults (even before Musk), is important for news, media, governmental communication, and brands. And at the risk of overstating this, this makes important to society in general too.
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #770 on: December 14, 2022, 09:00:37 pm »
The people he's pissing off couldn't be arsed shooting him, and the ones with the guns are likely on his side anyway.

He's a dumbass; a socially awkward nerd with no social skills, no charisma, and clearly a massive inferiority complex.

Actually, not a nerd - nerds are actually smart. This guy is just a dork. A dork who pretends to be a nerd by buying tech companies.
Offline SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #771 on: December 14, 2022, 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 14, 2022, 08:26:21 pm
If he was not the CEO (and largest shareholder) of Tesla, and creator of SpaceX, you would have to assume that he's a moron. It is really difficult to square his success in business (even if it was with a major leg up) and his complete inability to understand people, to the read the room, and basic human psychology.
another reminder:  none of his businesses have ever made a profit.

edit: I'm wrong, Tesla has made money.

but he's still a massive twat.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #772 on: December 14, 2022, 09:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 14, 2022, 08:26:21 pm
If he was not the CEO (and largest shareholder) of Tesla, and creator of SpaceX, you would have to assume that he's a moron. It is really difficult to square his success in business (even if it was with a major leg up) and his complete inability to understand people, to the read the room, and basic human psychology.

I have seen claims that at SpaceX, they had dedicated people who basically kept Musk distracted to stop him interfering with anything important.


Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December 14, 2022, 08:23:53 pm
Hes a c*nt and all, no doubt, but I struggle to get angry that hes banned someone from a site he owns, especially if he has asked previously for it to be taken down.

We laughed at him for over paying massively, well now hes doing what he wants with the site he owns.

The thing is that he has made a big song and dance about how he's such a strong supporter of free speech - including specifically referencing the account in question.
As with the "Twitter Files" nonsense, it appears that he has a standard right-wing view of free speech, that people can say what they like as long as they're agreeing with him.
Given Twitter is a global communication platform, it is concerning that its editorial policies arebeing based on the whims of a right wing nutcase.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #773 on: December 14, 2022, 10:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 14, 2022, 07:57:45 pm
The main security concern for Musk is that he's a massive fucking c*nt.

Haha . . . well said.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #774 on: December 14, 2022, 10:36:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 14, 2022, 09:03:20 pm
another reminder:  none of his businesses have ever made a profit.

edit: I'm wrong, Tesla has made money.

but he's still a massive twat.
Profits are not everything. If there is trust in a publicly traded company, it can seen as a safe place to park money with the potential for the stock price to increase (even if there are no dividends). This surely describes Twitter before it became a private company under Musk. And although not a publicly traded company, this is probably why Musk has investors backing SpaceX - the promise of large future profits and the knowledge that others too will tend to view the company positively and you could always sell your share privately.

It is still difficult to square how Musk - given his very obvious and numerous shortcomings - ever managed to become so successful in business. Because, as you state, he is indeed a massive twat.

As for Tesla, its stock price is less than half of what it was a April. The problem for the company is that its CEO is Musk and he holds (or controls) the majority of the voting stock. If Twitter goes bankrupt or otherwise collapses, it surely will have affects upon his other business interests both directly (liabilities) and indirectly (further erosion of Trust in Musk).

(You should read the above as speculation - I have no particular knowledge of corporate finance or the stock market).
Offline stoa

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #775 on: December 14, 2022, 11:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 14, 2022, 10:36:40 pm
It is still difficult to square how Musk - given his very obvious and numerous shortcomings - ever managed to become so successful in business. Because, as you state, he is indeed a massive twat.

I'm far from an expert on Elon Musk and his various businesses, but just looking at the stuff I know, he at least seems to know how to sell ideas to people and/or create some hype to get people excited and even invested in his stuff. Best example is that Hyperloop hype that seemed to gain traction for a while on a rather broad basis. The concept is pretty neat. I mean who wouldn't want to travel 1000s of kilometres in a fraction of the time it takes now. However, as soon as you're looking at what is actually needed to make it work and how much all that stuff would cost (especially compared to technology that is much simpler and already exists on a large scale like high-speed trains) it makes very little sense.

The difference to stuff like SpaceX and Tesla is that those were "revolutionary" concepts that actually made sense. Space travel has been there before and it's actually needed for getting stuff like satelites into space. So, SpaceX did a good job in recreating some existing technology and maybe even improving it. Same goes for Tesla. Electric mobility was a thing before, but they took the concept and were probably among the first ones to fully sign up to it. That's why they were successful.

So, I think Musk - while being a massive twat - does have some talents. He's clearly not the genius some people are making him out to be, but business wise he did some good things (for himself/his companies). He seems to be very much like Trump to me (with slightly different talents). If you look at Trump he's clearly a fucking idiot and the business ideas he came up with were almost all massive failures. Having said that, he surely knows how to make money by selling his name and brand. Again, he's not a genius, but he knows how to make money in a very limited way, which is probably being a conman.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #776 on: December 14, 2022, 11:53:20 pm »
He is yet to invent anything,he likes to claim others concepts as his own though.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 01:47:26 am »
We've now got QAnon Musk.

Quote
Musk drags Twitter down a dangerous rabbit hole: Parmy Olson

In one short tweet, Elon Musk signaled his support for a widespread anti-vaccine conspiracy theory sometimes referred to as Nuremberg 2.0.

When Elton John announced last week that he was leaving Twitter because of its handling of misinformation, he got a reply from Elon Musk himself.

I love your music, Musk tweeted. Is there any misinformation in particular that youre concerned about?

The singer didnt reply. Instead, Musk provided an answer himself two days later:

In one short tweet, Musk signaled his support for a widespread anti-vaccine conspiracy theory sometimes referred to as Nuremberg 2.0  after the post-World War II trials of Nazis  that pushes the notion that world leaders, scientists and journalists will be put on trial for their role in engineering a false pandemic. It is an absurd theory made more serious by dissuading vulnerable people from getting Covid-19 vaccines, and one likely to flourish on Twitter after the site dropped its Covid misinformation policy last month  the rule change that likely sparked Elton Johns decision to leave.

Musk is on track to go full Pizza Gate, the QAnon fabrication about world leaders running a child sex trafficking ring. We seem to be watching him drag himself and Twitter down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

Nearly each day that goes by sees the billionaire amplifying more paranoid ideas to dangerous effect. He promoted a baseless anti-LGBTQ claim about House Speaker Nancy Pelosis husband hours after a man attacked Paul Pelosi in the couples home. And he has made public internal Twitter emails, sparking a torrent of conspiratorial conversation on the platform.

On Tuesday, Musk posted a tweet that confirmed his own trajectory: Follow [the white rabbit], a phrase associated with QAnon conspiracy followers. The tweet was reposted on several of QAnons most popular forums, and appeared to galvanize members of those networks.

Musk has been blasting Twitters decision to de-platform Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attacks on the US Capitol, but Musks own tweets increasingly look like they could whip up frightening mobs, too. Over the weekend he baselessly suggested that his former head of trust and safety was an advocate for child sexualization, posting a screenshot from Yoel Roths 2016 college dissertation about safer ways of accessing a gay dating site.

It wasnt the first time he used Twitter to throw the pedophilia accusation at someone, but in this case, Musk probably knew that extremist groups had been pushing the odious idea that gay people were grooming children to abuse them. Roth has since had to flee his home following a surge in threats.

Far from being a responsible custodian for a public town square, Musk is leveraging the platform to stoke outrage and clicks, something that all manner of repugnant extremists have been doing for years.

Musks team has been mining Twitters internal emails to claim that the site misused its power before he took the reins this fall. Known as the Twitter Files, they purport to show, among other things, that the company swayed the US election by restricting the spread of a New York Post article about material found on Hunter Bidens laptop, due to questions about the origin of the material. Twitter also froze the Posts account for 16 days after the story was published.

The internal files point to ineptitude more than conspiracy, showing a lot of internal handwringing over what to do about the story, with Twitter executives at the time believing that the Post had acquired hacked data and deciding that this would breach Twitters no-hacked materials rule.

Roth, the former safety head, has said that Twitter shouldnt have blocked the story  and he is right. Twitter and Facebook both overstepped their mark by trying to correct actions happening off their sites.

Twitter should have instead stayed focused on making sure its own platform wasnt being weaponized to make election meddling  or hate speech or misinformation  worse. But that is precisely what Musk is doing now, and his decision this week to dissolve Twitters trust and safety council wont help matters.

Musk is well within his rights to use Twitter to promote a political party or broadly controversial ideas. But he is lurching toward darker fringes, pushing narratives rooted in bigotry and lies  just as social networks were getting misinformation under control.

Its a shame to see Musk give advertisers more reason to stay away from Twitter, but even bigger problems could arise for the health of online discourse if he continues to spread damaging falsehoods. The billionaire may find all this very entertaining or spicy, but it wont be so much fun when someone gets hurt.

https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/opinion-technology/elon-musk-twitter-opinion-parmy-olson-8324593/

Originally published on Bloomberg.
Offline royhendo

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 07:16:02 am »
Apparently Twitter bought a Newsletter app firm a while back. Musk came in, sacked all but one of the staff (or tried to but theyre in Holland so rights and all that), rendering the purchase pointless and now hes supposedly about to buy a company that does the same thing the first company did. A visionary. I no way an utter dolt.

https://mobile.twitter.com/GergelyOrosz/status/1602961210684891137
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:16:02 am
Apparently Twitter bought a Newsletter app firm a while back. Musk came in, sacked all but one of the staff (or tried to but theyre in Holland so rights and all that), rendering the purchase pointless and now hes supposedly about to buy a company that does the same thing the first company did. A visionary. I no way an utter dolt.

https://mobile.twitter.com/GergelyOrosz/status/1602961210684891137


That's not a pointless purchase, its just a nasty way of building a monopoly. Just buy and close any competitors.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 08:26:44 am »
How many of you still actively use Twitter?, I always got my accounts suspended for saying unsavoury things about Tories so I haven't even bothered making a new account on the new right wing Twitter, are there any viable alternatives?, I know there's one called Mastodon, have any of you tried it?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 08:40:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
How many of you still actively use Twitter?, I always got my accounts suspended for saying unsavoury things about Tories so I haven't even bothered making a new account on the new right wing Twitter, are there any viable alternatives?, I know there's one called Mastodon, have any of you tried it?
Throw in a few pro-QAnon CTs with your Anti-Tory tweets, and I suspect you'll be fine under the new regime. ;)
Offline thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
How many of you still actively use Twitter?, I always got my accounts suspended for saying unsavoury things about Tories so I haven't even bothered making a new account on the new right wing Twitter, are there any viable alternatives?, I know there's one called Mastodon, have any of you tried it?

Closed my account because of that bellend in charge. It was already annoying me before he came on board, though. In particular, the rampant homophobia and misogyny from football twitter users based in Africa - I had so many pile-ons on tweets I made that it was making me despair a bit about humanity. It's a cesspool and can only get worse now that Musk is destroying the already inadequate safeguards.

For now, RAWK is my only 'social media' outlet.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
How many of you still actively use Twitter?, I always got my accounts suspended for saying unsavoury things about Tories so I haven't even bothered making a new account on the new right wing Twitter, are there any viable alternatives?, I know there's one called Mastodon, have any of you tried it?

Suspended account from/by Twitter.

Either because I called Trump a fat, orange c*nt in reply to one of his posts. Or because Id lift extracts from this: https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/the-complete-listing-atrocities-1-1056 and post as replies in his daily rants. I guess that could be seen as spam. Id like to think the suspension came from the latter, but probably the former misdemeanour.

I guess the account is still there but I havent bothered appealing it for the good of my own mental health. I joined Instagram instead mostly to post photos taken during lockdown walks but unfortunately it seems to be morphing into a tik tok or Twitter variant.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
How many of you still actively use Twitter?, I always got my accounts suspended for saying unsavoury things about Tories so I haven't even bothered making a new account on the new right wing Twitter, are there any viable alternatives?, I know there's one called Mastodon, have any of you tried it?

Deleted my account about two years ago as I was doing a purge of all my social media accounts. First to go was Facebook, then Instagram and in the end Twitter - which I didn't use much at all. In general I think that having a social media account of any kind is seriously problematic these days, having one on a 'moderated by an asshole' platform that is spiraling out of control - even more so.
Offline Riquende

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 11:32:48 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
How many of you still actively use Twitter?

I grabbed two accounts with my real name and long term username way back, just in case. I used to have a Wordpress site that I linked to one of the Twitter accounts to tweet updates, but as I only had about 4 followers I doubt it did much. That all ended ages ago though. The other account follows some companies for product & service updates. I've done so little with either account over a decade that I haven't bothered deleting them.

I don't think I've ever followed an actual person's account, nor written a tweet myself. That way madness lies!

Offline thaddeus

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 12:21:26 pm »
The ban on people providing the locations of others seems a bit flawed given that Twitter allows tweets to be geotagged.  It even has a check box to enable "Precise Location".  It's obviously mostly used for bragging about bothering some 'celebrity' but it is still giving away the location of individuals without them consenting to it.

Of course the real reason is that Musk is a bit precious and the form of free speech he's banning was directly affecting him.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 12:22:38 pm »
I used Twitter mainly for the football.  Got perma banned earlier this year (3rd strike) but created a new account at the start of the season. Yes, we know it's a cesspit even if you just stick to following football journos, stat accounts, players, etc but there's nowhere else where I can get an amalgamation of all of these things in one place.  I have tried to avoid the political stuff on there this time round.

I'd love to move to CounterSocial permanently but it would need everyone else to do so en masse for it to have any value.
Offline royhendo

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 12:56:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 07:46:06 am

That's not a pointless purchase, its just a nasty way of building a monopoly. Just buy and close any competitors.

There are plenty of newsletter apps
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 08:22:56 pm »
Man, I hope this is real.

Offline SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm »
A group of former employees suing Elon Musks Twitter scored an early win Wednesday when a judge ordered the company to inform any laid-off staffers of the pending lawsuit. The move ensures workers will be better informed before they are required to sign a severance agreement that includes a release of legal claims.

The former employees, who were among the thousands terminated last month during mass layoffs following Musks takeover, have accused Twitter of reneging on promises to allow remote work and provide consistent severance benefits after the acquisition. The lawsuit, which is seeking class action status, also alleges that for at least one recently laid off employee, Twitter did not provide sufficient notice required by federal and California laws, nor was the employee offered additional pay in lieu of the notice

In granting the motion Wednesday, James Donato, the California district court judge overseeing the case, said Twitters communications with employees should not be rendered misleading by omitting material information about a pending lawsuit.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/15/tech/twitter-employees-lawsuit-motion-granted/index.html
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:22:25 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 14, 2022, 08:32:27 pm
He's paid $44bn for Twitter - a lot of it his own money - but much of it from other large investors, and with loans from financial institutions. It is not supposed to be his own private playground. And apart from other investors being fucked over (which few here will care about), the users are being fucked over too. Twitter, for all its faults (even before Musk), is important for news, media, governmental communication, and brands. And at the risk of overstating this, this makes important to society in general too.

He's bought it with his own money and money off his mates, he can basically do what he likes. "Users" need to realise that. They don't pay for the service so in effect have zero say or control in any way on how the service operates, if you pay for something you will have some recourse if that something doesn't deliver on what was promised.

The reality is you and me are not the "users" of Twitter, the users are the advertisers and "we" who think we are the users are in fact the product.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #792 on: Today at 12:30:18 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:22:25 am
He's bought it with his own money and money off his mates, he can basically do what he likes. "Users" need to realise that. They don't pay for the service so in effect have zero say or control in any way on how the service operates, if you pay for something you will have some recourse if that something doesn't deliver on what was promised.

The reality is you and me are not the "users" of Twitter, the users are the advertisers and "we" who think we are the users are in fact the product.


He didn't,he sold stock worth around half of the purchasing price and the rest came from investors.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #793 on: Today at 01:14:18 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:30:18 am

He didn't,he sold stock worth around half of the purchasing price and the rest came from investors.
Yep. And his loans are secured upon further stock.* The platform is important for the reasons I have already stated. What Musk does with Twitter is of concern to other investors and ordinary users too. He's done the unthinkable and managed to turn the platform into more of cesspool and killed the trust of users and advertisers.

* To service the loans will cost Musk the better part of $2bn per year. And Twitter has mostly made losses since its creation. He must be shitting himself (or he should be).
Offline Ray K

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #794 on: Today at 01:25:21 am »
Now purging every tech reporter who write about him, along with accounts critical of him.

https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1603551884748460034?t=0QHOJYNUJdeuZyjqA5qjbQ&s=19
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #795 on: Today at 02:09:45 am »
Offline Machae

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #796 on: Today at 02:14:09 am »
Maybe it serves the investors right for investing with Musk and into a product that haemorrhages money
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #797 on: Today at 02:40:52 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:25:21 am
Now purging every tech reporter who write about him, along with accounts critical of him.

https://twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1603551884748460034?t=0QHOJYNUJdeuZyjqA5qjbQ&s=19

I love Donie and the work he does on the campaign trail asking very honest questions and getting totally batshit crazy honest responses.


Quote
Twitter suspends journalists covering Musk

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists who have been covering billionaire Elon Musk, who acquired the social network in October, and that of upstart rival service Mastodon.

Late Thursday, US time, accounts for reporters from publications including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, CNN and Substack were listed as blocked and their tweets were no longer visible, with the companys standard notice saying it suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.

Twitter also suspended the feed of social-media site Mastodon, which earlier had posted a link on its Twitter page to an account on its own site that uses publicly available flight data to track Musks private jet. On Wednesday, Twitter had suspended multiple accounts that followed private jet locations, including Musks.

Musk, who has called himself a free-speech absolutist and took over Twitter with the goal of eliminating censorship, later tweeted that posting someones location in real time on the social network violates the companys policy against publishing certain personal details, but delayed posting of locations are OK.

An email to Twitter seeking comment on the journalists suspensions, sent to the companys general press inquiry address, wasnt immediately returned.

https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/twitter-suspends-journalists-covering-musk-20221216-p5c6z6.html
