I see the paid-for-ticks are coming back, albeit with some safeguards.



Changing your name or profile picture means the tick will be temporarily withdrawn whilst it's manually checked, presumably to make sure you've not swapped to being an impersonation account. It seems sensible but I'd imagine there will be quite the backlog of checks as many people legitimately change their profile pictures frequently and their usernames less frequently. I'd imagine the overhead of those checks will eat into the subscription fees rather quickly - maybe there'll be further charges brought in for people that want to change their name or profile.



Also talk of different coloured ticks for businesses and other organisations. It feels like the blue tick is being positioned as just indicating you're a premium subscriber with a few perks (less adverts, for example) and will have none of the kudos previously associated with it.



I was on a call with a web developer yesterday who is doing some security updates for us. He reckons Twitter is vulnerable to the Log4j vulnerability that got a lot of coverage around this time last year. It seems they upgraded Apache at the time but they've bizarrely downgraded back to a version with the vulnerability. Conspiracy or cock-up.