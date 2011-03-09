« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 30057 times)

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,338
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 09:45:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 09:36:03 am
He can't, he wasn't born in the USA.

Ah yeah, silly of me, it's already been said. He totally would if he could though.

Maybe soon he'll be looking for a proxy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:28:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:36:00 am
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/11/opinion/what-twitter-can-learn-from-quakers.html#commentsContainer

interesting read.  The Great Delusion Behind Twitter
For those who are interested, non-paywalled link in spoiler.

Spoiler
https://archive.vn/X74tc
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:28:28 am
For those who are interested, non-paywalled link in spoiler.

Spoiler
https://archive.vn/X74tc
[close]

"Twitters value is how easy it makes it to talk. Its cost is how hard it makes it to listen." Just about sums it up more neatly than I've ever seen it.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:28:28 am
For those who are interested, non-paywalled link in spoiler.

Spoiler
https://archive.vn/X74tc
[close]
Thanks.

Another interesting article is linked to towards the end, discussing the broader demise of social media.  I think that's very unlikely as even the implausible death of the big hitters (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok etc.) would just lead to a void that others would fill.  There are far too many people that think social media is not a problem, the opposite in fact, that there'll always be a market for it.

Quote from: https://archive.vn/2pMu2
The Age of Social Media Is Ending

It never should have begun.
From a selfish perspective I'd be over the moon if social media became a niche thing before my children are old enough to get sucked into the vortex.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,338
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm »
Go back 20 years and "social media" was bulletin boards like this and chat clients like mIRC or Windows Messenger.

If you just want to talk to your mates, you can use Discord, Steam chat, WhatsApp or any other number of self contained apps. Most of us don't need the crap that's bundled in with twitter, FB or Instagram.

I've made connections with people via YouTube and Twitch; I think brands like Facebook have become toxic for people with any discernment as they know they're poorly regulated, moderated and now their chief function is to access your personal data to send you targeted bullshit.

(I'm sure Discord probably does too, but FB doesn't even try to be subtle about it anymore. )
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,445
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:12:26 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm
Musk booed after being introduced by Dave Chapelle:

https://twitter.com/stokel/status/1602257408360857603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1602257408360857603%7Ctwgr%5E7ffe6b75b8688c8ca262f0b0999bf84b8291d3d7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indy100.com%2Fcelebrities%2Felon-musk-booed-dave-chappelle

Saw this on Reddit earlier. The original tweeters account now been deleted - what a snowflake.

Also Dave Chapelle showing what a prick he has become by criticising his own fnas that were booing for being poor and in the cheap seats.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Go back 20 years and "social media" was bulletin boards like this and chat clients like mIRC or Windows Messenger.

If you just want to talk to your mates, you can use Discord, Steam chat, WhatsApp or any other number of self contained apps. Most of us don't need the crap that's bundled in with twitter, FB or Instagram.

I've made connections with people via YouTube and Twitch; I think brands like Facebook have become toxic for people with any discernment as they know they're poorly regulated, moderated and now their chief function is to access your personal data to send you targeted bullshit.

(I'm sure Discord probably does too, but FB doesn't even try to be subtle about it anymore. )


I like Telegram,have mates group,family group & a few other private ones.

As for that the twat who now owns twatter,he's just a huge c*nt,it's not like we need any more evidence of the fact but have you seen his latest pronouns tweet My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,  ?

Ignoring that it's about Fauci,he is father to a child that identifies as female & that c*nt is belittling her and millions around the world just to get a dig at an old man.

He's right up there with people who I feel the world would be a much better place if they weren't in it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,014
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm »
You any say that! Hes a genius, dontchaknow.

He wrote the code for PayPal! Bought some tech businesses with his daddies apartheid money & directed actual clever people to do clever things. Genius.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 04:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm
Saw this on Reddit earlier. The original tweeters account now been deleted - what a snowflake.

Also Dave Chapelle showing what a prick he has become by criticising his own fnas that were booing for being poor and in the cheap seats.

Two c*nts them. Chapelle introducing him as the richest man in the world, fuck off Chapelle you overrated shit c*nt.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,338
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 04:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm
Saw this on Reddit earlier. The original tweeters account now been deleted - what a snowflake.

Also Dave Chapelle showing what a prick he has become by criticising his own fnas that were booing for being poor and in the cheap seats.

He's a reactionary crybaby. More he feels the "left" is winding him up, the more to the right he will move and push for controversial legislation, just to annoy people. It's the only way he knows to get back at people.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 04:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 04:27:44 pm
He's a reactionary crybaby. More he feels the "left" is winding him up, the more to the right he will move and push for controversial legislation, just to annoy people. It's the only way he knows to get back at people.
The longer this goes on, the more and more convinced I become that Musk will spaff away 44bn. Absolutely incredible. And there is no apparent way for anyone to stop him. There are already many angry workers and users of Twitter. And a lot of angry investors and banks will surely follow (not that I have any sympathy for them for backing Musk).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 05:50:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:59:44 pm

I like Telegram,have mates group,family group & a few other private ones.

As for that the twat who now owns twatter,he's just a huge c*nt,it's not like we need any more evidence of the fact but have you seen his latest pronouns tweet My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,  ?

Ignoring that it's about Fauci,he is father to a child that identifies as female & that c*nt is belittling her and millions around the world just to get a dig at an old man.

He's right up there with people who I feel the world would be a much better place if they weren't in it.

Wow, I actually did not know that (not being sarky). That gives him a whole other level of douchebaggery.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:50:49 pm
Wow, I actually did not know that (not being sarky). That gives him a whole other level of douchebaggery.
getting close to the level of the Republican politician (dunno the name) who voted against the most recent gay marriage bill a couple of days after attending his gay son's wedding.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 06:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:50:49 pm
Wow, I actually did not know that (not being sarky). That gives him a whole other level of douchebaggery.

Yeah,when she announced she basically told him to get fucked and to shove his money up his arse.I'm sure that her mother has plenty so she'll never go broke,that's not the point though is it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 06:43:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm
You any say that! Hes a genius, dontchaknow.

He wrote the code for PayPal! Bought some tech businesses with his daddies apartheid money & directed actual clever people to do clever things. Genius.

If you follow Musk's pronouns request, you should actually say "Fauci's a genius. Fauci wrote the code for Paypal"

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 07:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm
Musk booed after being introduced by Dave Chapelle:

https://gizmodo.com/elon-musk-booed-stadium-crowd-dave-chappelle-sf-boo-1849881192?utm_medium=sharefromsite&utm_source=_twitter

If he wanted to be cheered he should have turned up at a GOP convention and not at a comedy show in one of Americas most progressive cities and home to the 1000s of people he just fired.

Going to be fascinating (and scary) to see how he reacts online to having his ego bruised.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:30:04 pm by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,014
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 08:21:31 pm »
Just another example of him being like Trump. Musk wants to be loved & respected by the people who disdain him.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm »
Space Karen is trending.





And some of the pictures are outstanding.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm »
If Kelly went as low as Musk he would've mentioned his kid.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm »
I can sympathise with Elon's disdain for Fauci. Have you ever tried running a 24/7 labour camp with social distancing? It's a bloody nightmare!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm »
One of the old execs has had to do a runner after the twat liked a tweet that called him a kiddy fiddler.

Quote
Musk seemingly agreed with a tweet that accused Roth of being an apologist for pedophilia.

A person close to Roth said threats against him escalated after Musk alluded to Roth being sympathetic to pedophiles.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #742 on: Today at 12:01:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
One of the old execs has had to do a runner after the twat liked a tweet that called him a kiddy fiddler.
Please explain. Link?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #743 on: Today at 12:14:23 am »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #744 on: Today at 12:23:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:14:23 am
My bad.

Yesterday
Elon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety Head
Ah. I did hear about that. (Non-paywalled version is spoiler)

Spoiler
https://archive.vn/IJNV6
[close]
Quote
Today

Former top Twitter official forced to leave home due to threats amid ‘Twitter Files’ release
I did not know that - thanks. It does not come as a surprise, of course. Musk is unhinged. I hope Twitter crashes - it has to now. Musk and others like him (his backers) must be taught a very tough financial lesson (the only one they will possibly understand).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #745 on: Today at 12:28:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:23:54 am
Ah. I did hear about that. (Non-paywalled version is spoiler)

Spoiler
https://archive.vn/IJNV6
[close]
I did not know that - thanks. It does not come as a surprise, of course. Musk is unhinged. I hope Twitter crashes - it has to now. Musk and others like him (his backers) must be taught a very tough financial lesson (the only one they will possibly understand).


It's his go to accusation & to me that is pretty suss.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #746 on: Today at 12:37:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:28:38 am

It's his go to accusation & to me that is pretty suss.

Last time he got away with it. I'm sure they'll default to this again.

Quote
One of the smartest moves by Elon Musk's defence was in introducing the concept of "JDart", an acronym to describe their client's conduct on Twitter in relation to the infamous "pedo guy" tweet.

A JDart, lawyer Alex Spiro explained, meant: a Joke that was badly received, therefore Deleted, with an Apology and then Responsive Tweets to move on from the matter. JDart.

It's clumsy, for sure, but it meant Mr Spiro could offer the jury here a degree of structure around what before seemed senseless: Mr Musk may have acted foolishly with the J, but he soon "darted", which is how you know he wasn't being serious about the allegation.

Expect the JDart "standard" to be applied again and again, not just in libel trials, but in any arena where social media behaviour is under scrutiny - a parachute for anyone who, in the heat of the moment, says something idiotic online.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #747 on: Today at 08:44:33 am »
Reading about how Musk got roundly booed during his appearance on Dave Chapelle's comedy show was pretty funny.

Less so when you read that he basically tried to rewrite reality on twitter later on by claiming only about '10%' of the crowd was booing him.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:00:32 am »
I see the paid-for-ticks are coming back, albeit with some safeguards.

Changing your name or profile picture means the tick will be temporarily withdrawn whilst it's manually checked, presumably to make sure you've not swapped to being an impersonation account.  It seems sensible but I'd imagine there will be quite the backlog of checks as many people legitimately change their profile pictures frequently and their usernames less frequently.  I'd imagine the overhead of those checks will eat into the subscription fees rather quickly - maybe there'll be further charges brought in for people that want to change their name or profile.

Also talk of different coloured ticks for businesses and other organisations.  It feels like the blue tick is being positioned as just indicating you're a premium subscriber with a few perks (less adverts, for example) and will have none of the kudos previously associated with it.

I was on a call with a web developer yesterday who is doing some security updates for us.  He reckons Twitter is vulnerable to the Log4j vulnerability that got a lot of coverage around this time last year.   It seems they upgraded Apache at the time but they've bizarrely downgraded back to a version with the vulnerability.  Conspiracy or cock-up.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:01:01 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm
I can sympathise with Elon's disdain for Fauci. Have you ever tried running a 24/7 labour camp with social distancing? It's a bloody nightmare!

If people can still go outside and possibly get infected so you need social distancing, you're not doing 24/7-labour-camp-running right. Maybe he's not as good a business man as people think... ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 