Go back 20 years and "social media" was bulletin boards like this and chat clients like mIRC or Windows Messenger.



If you just want to talk to your mates, you can use Discord, Steam chat, WhatsApp or any other number of self contained apps. Most of us don't need the crap that's bundled in with twitter, FB or Instagram.



I've made connections with people via YouTube and Twitch; I think brands like Facebook have become toxic for people with any discernment as they know they're poorly regulated, moderated and now their chief function is to access your personal data to send you targeted bullshit.



(I'm sure Discord probably does too, but FB doesn't even try to be subtle about it anymore. )