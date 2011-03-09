« previous next »
Elon Musk

Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:47:43 am
Nice. We don't operate in a legal or moral vacuum, Iska. Neither does any platform. Ignorantia juris neminem excusat.
Heh. Thats no slight on rawk, far from it - I spend enough time here myself - just an observation that it has no impact on the wider community.

Also in fairness its not quite the whole story, because rawk does matter in its own smaller universe, and it is possible to imagine a conflict between your modding and a free discussion which actually counts. Say theres creeping movement on a Saudi takeover, titbits of information here and there, a few clues but no confirmed link - but its the guy from a murdoch paper who has the inside line on it.  Then you have a problem, there may well be something worth discussing and citing internal modding policies to rule it out isnt really a complete way of looking at it.

Amplify that and you have something like my issue with the twitter story.  It isnt for a dominant platform to be unilaterally declaring a story out-of-bounds.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 01:17:14 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm
Heh. That’s no slight on rawk, far from it - I spend enough time here myself - just an observation that it has no impact on the wider community.

Also in fairness it’s not quite the whole story, because rawk does matter in its own smaller universe, and it is possible to imagine a conflict between your modding and a free discussion which actually counts. Say there’s creeping movement on a Saudi takeover, titbits of information here and there, a few clues but no confirmed link - but it’s the guy from a murdoch paper who has the inside line on it.  Then you have a problem, there may well be something worth discussing and citing internal modding policies to rule it out isn’t really a complete way of looking at it.

Amplify that and you have something like my issue with the twitter story.  It isn’t for a dominant platform to be unilaterally declaring a story out-of-bounds.
Nonsense.

If you owned twitter, what content would you disallow? Or, would it be, 'anything goes'?
Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
Oddly its never come up.  I suppose it depends on the extent to which you want to curate it - you can be much more invasive if youre modding a small community, especially if you want to participate in it yourself.  But the larger the platform, the less that applies, and there comes a point where you get so big that you actively should be *against* modding because the community becomes a better judge than you can be as to whats legitimate.

So if I owned twitter, I suppose Id mod for illegal content and spam, because they destroy the platform, and porn because I wouldnt want to own that kind of platform.  Maybe a few other social contagion-type things, though the more you think of the more it becomes a matter of personal preference.

I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle.  Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 02:43:49 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle.  Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.

Critical thinking in the US is a small percentage of the population who uses twitter.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
Oddly its never come up.  I suppose it depends on the extent to which you want to curate it - you can be much more invasive if youre modding a small community, especially if you want to participate in it yourself.  But the larger the platform, the less that applies, and there comes a point where you get so big that you actively should be *against* modding because the community becomes a better judge than you can be as to whats legitimate.
Presumably, you've never operated a forum or social media site. If you had, you would probably appreciate that the larger the site, the more difficult it becomes to moderate and the more necessary. 'Moderation at scale' is not easy - it is near impossible. But the solution is not to leave it all up. You clearly have no idea of how much content is removed and what would happen if it was not. Innumerable numbers of forum operators have naively proclaimed that they will 'operate a space free of censorship, and will not remove anything (except, maybe, illegal content)'. They either realise the errors of their ways (and quickly apply sensible moderation measures), or the space devolves into a cesspool in pretty short order. When it becomes a cesspool, most members stop frequenting and and space withers away.
Quote
So if I owned twitter, I suppose Id mod for illegal content and spam, because they destroy the platform, and porn because I wouldnt want to own that kind of platform.  Maybe a few other social contagion-type things, though the more you think of the more it becomes a matter of personal preference.
It is pretty funny that you would ban porn but would seemingly allow even more problematic content. I expect that even porn-orientated social media sites will normally apply reasonable moderation standards, but you would not. Oh, and by the way, porn is allowed at Twitter - so you would be applying restrictions Musk and the previous management do not.*

* For what it is worth, I would not allow pornography either. But I do not claim to be some kind of free speech absolutist.
Quote
I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle.  Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.
'What would be in it for you'? How about being responsible for safer environment, where the less savvy are protected from the worst (most dangerous) propaganda (or, at least, a much reduced amount), and for members to not suffer abuse simply because of the colour of their skin, etc. And, just like any other business, to protect the company's reputation, profits and jobs for the workers. You know, all that good stuff.

I do appreciate you responding, but you really have no idea.

https://www.techdirt.com/2021/11/02/scale-content-moderation-is-unfathomable/

https://www.techdirt.com/2019/11/20/masnicks-impossibility-theorem-content-moderation-scale-is-impossible-to-do-well/

The answer is not to abandon moderation. You have no understanding of how swamped with filth the platforms would become and in very short order.
SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
A massive part of the difficulty with moderating sites is the immediacy of the thing.

it is impossible to detect, analyze/digest and deal with millions of words (esp when slang, dog-whistles and euphemisms are being used constantly) being posted in real time, even with the most advanced AI available.  and modding after the fact just creates an endless swirl of rabbit holes.

so - how about a standard pause on all posts being made public, in order for appropriate moderating to actually take place? 

how about an hour?  or 2 hours?  or - up to the mod to extend it (eg when things are going out of control or need more dissecting?)  and vary it by forum eg tame forums/threads go real time but hot-button political/social forums get reined in?

I fully understand that for many people, getting their words published is a real high - and taking away that "right" (ha!) will cause megatons of endless whinging - but so fucking what?
Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm
Weird gotcha mate, I dont know why you bothered asking.  Of course Ive never moderated social media, I never said I did.  It was an interesting enough question so I answered it, and your answer is interesting to me too and I do appreciate that in turn.  But you write it like youre exposing that Id be way out of my depth if I took over twitter and well, it hardly seems worth the effort.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:40:35 pm
A massive part of the difficulty with moderating sites is the immediacy of the thing.

it is impossible to detect, analyze/digest and deal with millions of words (esp when slang, dog-whistles and euphemisms are being used constantly) being posted in real time, even with the most advanced AI available.  and modding after the fact just creates an endless swirl of rabbit holes.

so - how about a standard pause on all posts being made public, in order for appropriate moderating to actually take place? 

how about an hour?  or 2 hours?  or - up to the mod to extend it (eg when things are going out of control or need more dissecting?)  and vary it by forum eg tame forums/threads go real time but hot-button political/social forums get reined in?

I fully understand that for many people, getting their words published is a real high - and taking away that "right" (ha!) will cause megatons of endless whinging - but so fucking what?
The vast majority of content is fine and does not need moderating. If you were to instead queue all content to for 'pre-moderation', you'd need the population of moderately-sized country to do the work. There are 500 million tweets per day. 350 million photos are uploaded to Facebook every day (and I do not know how many posts and messages). Then all the other platforms.

Pre-moderation would also ruin the experience. When it is used on platforms the size of RAWK, it is almost always used in targeted manner against a member who keeps breaking the rules. It makes it easier to moderate the individual (who might be the only on the forum so sanctioned). And it is also an effective punishment - user hate being pre-moderated. If a platform did this (assuming they even had the manpower), the place would become ghost town within days.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 07:09:24 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm
Weird gotcha mate, I dont know why you bothered asking.  Of course Ive never moderated social media, I never said I did.  It was an interesting enough question so I answered it, and your answer is interesting to me too and I do appreciate that in turn.  But you write it like youre exposing that Id be way out of my depth if I took over twitter and well, it hardly seems worth the effort.
But you have been very forthright in condemning Twitter for applying any moderation. In my experience, when people criticise platforms or even ordinary forums for applying moderation standards, they almost invariably have no experience in moderating these kinds of spaces. If they had done, they would know better than to make the remarks they did. Further, you stated that you would ban some perfectly legal content (pornography) simply because you did not like it (and contrary to your general 'no moderation' stance). Your position is very inconsistent and not based in any reality or experience.

I did not post a 'gotcha'. I regret that you interpretted it that way.
Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm
No need to regret it, were big boys here and I did appreciate your insight.  To be clear, though, Im only interested in political content-modding.  Im not interested in the legality of pornography as an argument for free speech, thats not what free expression is valuable for imo.  Im not committed to free expression for its own sake but as a tool for maintaining our society.  Of course its so open to abuse that I draw political expression widely.  You must err on the side of laxity - youd have to have no beneficial social content to fall outside free expression as I envisage it.  Id protect reporting or art for example, but not porn or incitement - i dont think thats inconsistent.  Twitter isnt a complicated issue - it censored a political story and it should not have done.
SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 09:08:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
The vast majority of content is fine and does not need moderating. If you were to instead queue all content to for 'pre-moderation', you'd need the population of moderately-sized country to do the work. There are 500 million tweets per day. 350 million photos are uploaded to Facebook every day (and I do not know how many posts and messages). Then all the other platforms.

Pre-moderation would also ruin the experience. When it is used on platforms the size of RAWK, it is almost always used in targeted manner against a member who keeps breaking the rules. It makes it easier to moderate the individual (who might be the only on the forum so sanctioned). And it is also an effective punishment - user hate being pre-moderated. If a platform did this (assuming they even had the manpower), the place would become ghost town within days.

I'm thinking AI not humans doing the bulk of the work.

and I think the benefits of killing the trash would outweigh ruining the experience.  by a factor of about 10,000,000

not sure I agree on the ghost town thing.  and if some people hate it and leave ... not sure what the downside would be (it'd be fine with me if they go down a dirty rabbit hole and aren't seen again).

ppl hated seatbelts when they first came in.  MA FREEDOM and all that shite.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:08:13 pm
I'm thinking AI not humans doing the bulk of the work.
As far as I am aware, all content at Twitter is checked by AI in real time. Positives are then checked by humans, as are reports of false negatives. (Though, this might all be changing under Musk, where human eyes are being removed).
Quote
and I think the benefits of killing the trash would outweigh ruining the experience.  by a factor of about 10,000,000
If your aim/desire is for there to be no social media, then just say so. But you should also be aware that RAWK is part of social media too. And huge numbers of people are against you.
Quote
not sure I agree on the ghost town thing.  and if some people hate it and leave ... not sure what the downside would be (it'd be fine with me if they go down a dirty rabbit hole and aren't seen again).
People expect to use social media in real time. You cannot have a quick back and forth if there is an hour's delay between posting the content and it being approved. There is no broad desire for social media to be crippled in the way you seek. And without that, it will not happen. But all this is moot, since it is not possible to employ enough people to pre-moderate all content.
Quote
ppl hated seatbelts when they first came in.  MA FREEDOM and all that shite.
Your analogy is extremely weak. You get in your car and you put on your seat belt - one small step at the beginning of your journey. It would be akin to an extra click when you first login to a social media platform. A better analogy to driving would be that after every time you perform a maneuver, you are forced to park up for an hour before you continue with your journey. Of course, that would be preposterous, unnecessary, and would make driving pointless.
jepovic

Re: Elon Musk
Today at 09:56:00 am
20 years ago, when internet was quite new, I used to believe that free speech was purely positive and it would enlighten people. Now its obvious that social media has replaced media for large swaths of the population, and as a result they are less enlightened. People are gullible and pretty stupid. Social media is clearly threatening democracy. Since the people with money prefer fascists, the right wing has a massive advantage.

Twitter was destroyed by Elon though and wont threaten anyone. Lets see how long it takes before he ruins Tesla too.
Alan_X

Re: Elon Musk
Today at 01:08:37 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:15:03 am
It really isn't.  Twitter closed down the NY Post's account in the run-up to the election over this story.  You're the one who's all over the place with this - you clearly understand that it's a serious issue because your post yesterday about the viability of social media was a good one, but today you're pretending that you think this might be about revenge porn.

Twitter stopped the New York Post being published? Now that would be a big story.

The New York Post front page October 14 2020. This was meant to be the October Surprise that saw Trump over the line like Hillary's emails in 2016:



The truth is that people think the NYP is a shitty rag and they didn't trust a story that had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation.

Twitter decided, like many other media outlets, not to re-hash a shitty rag's story but the shitty rag was still able to publish.

And neither Twitter, nor Biden (at the time) were the government.

What exactly is the issue?
Alan_X

Re: Elon Musk
Today at 01:12:01 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
...But the larger the platform, the less that applies, and there comes a point where you get so big that you actively should be *against* modding because the community becomes a better judge than you can be as to whats legitimate...

Of course, that's why 4chan and 8chan are so great...
