Oddly its never come up. I suppose it depends on the extent to which you want to curate it - you can be much more invasive if youre modding a small community, especially if you want to participate in it yourself. But the larger the platform, the less that applies, and there comes a point where you get so big that you actively should be *against* modding because the community becomes a better judge than you can be as to whats legitimate.

So if I owned twitter, I suppose Id mod for illegal content and spam, because they destroy the platform, and porn because I wouldnt want to own that kind of platform. Maybe a few other social contagion-type things, though the more you think of the more it becomes a matter of personal preference.

I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle. Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.



Presumably, you've never operated a forum or social media site. If you had, you would probably appreciate that the larger the site, the more difficult it becomes to moderate and the more necessary. 'Moderation at scale' is not easy - it is near impossible. But the solution is not to leave it all up. You clearly have no idea of how much content is removed and what would happen if it was not. Innumerable numbers of forum operators have naively proclaimed that they will 'operate a space free of censorship, and will not remove anything (except, maybe, illegal content)'. They either realise the errors of their ways (and quickly apply sensible moderation measures), or the space devolves into a cesspool in pretty short order. When it becomes a cesspool, most members stop frequenting and and space withers away.It is pretty funny that you would ban porn but would seemingly allow even more problematic content. I expect that even porn-orientated social media sites will normally apply reasonable moderation standards, but you would not. Oh, and by the way, porn is allowed at Twitter - so you would be applying restrictions Musk and the previous management do not.** For what it is worth, I would not allow pornography either. But I do not claim to be some kind of free speech absolutist.'What would be in it for you'? How about being responsible for safer environment, where the less savvy are protected from the worst (most dangerous) propaganda (or, at least, a much reduced amount), and for members to not suffer abuse simply because of the colour of their skin, etc. And, just like any other business, to protect the company's reputation, profits and jobs for the workers. You know, all that good stuff.I do appreciate you responding, but you really have no idea.The answer is not to abandon moderation. You have no understanding of how swamped with filth the platforms would become and in very short order.