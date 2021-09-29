« previous next »
Elon Musk

Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #680 on: Today at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:47:43 am
Nice. We don't operate in a legal or moral vacuum, Iska. Neither does any platform. Ignorantia juris neminem excusat.
Heh. Thats no slight on rawk, far from it - I spend enough time here myself - just an observation that it has no impact on the wider community.

Also in fairness its not quite the whole story, because rawk does matter in its own smaller universe, and it is possible to imagine a conflict between your modding and a free discussion which actually counts. Say theres creeping movement on a Saudi takeover, titbits of information here and there, a few clues but no confirmed link - but its the guy from a murdoch paper who has the inside line on it.  Then you have a problem, there may well be something worth discussing and citing internal modding policies to rule it out isnt really a complete way of looking at it.

Amplify that and you have something like my issue with the twitter story.  It isnt for a dominant platform to be unilaterally declaring a story out-of-bounds.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #681 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:22:42 pm
Heh. That’s no slight on rawk, far from it - I spend enough time here myself - just an observation that it has no impact on the wider community.

Also in fairness it’s not quite the whole story, because rawk does matter in its own smaller universe, and it is possible to imagine a conflict between your modding and a free discussion which actually counts. Say there’s creeping movement on a Saudi takeover, titbits of information here and there, a few clues but no confirmed link - but it’s the guy from a murdoch paper who has the inside line on it.  Then you have a problem, there may well be something worth discussing and citing internal modding policies to rule it out isn’t really a complete way of looking at it.

Amplify that and you have something like my issue with the twitter story.  It isn’t for a dominant platform to be unilaterally declaring a story out-of-bounds.
Nonsense.

If you owned twitter, what content would you disallow? Or, would it be, 'anything goes'?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #682 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm
Oddly its never come up.  I suppose it depends on the extent to which you want to curate it - you can be much more invasive if youre modding a small community, especially if you want to participate in it yourself.  But the larger the platform, the less that applies, and there comes a point where you get so big that you actively should be *against* modding because the community becomes a better judge than you can be as to whats legitimate.

So if I owned twitter, I suppose Id mod for illegal content and spam, because they destroy the platform, and porn because I wouldnt want to own that kind of platform.  Maybe a few other social contagion-type things, though the more you think of the more it becomes a matter of personal preference.

I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle.  Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #683 on: Today at 02:43:49 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:19:14 pm
I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle.  Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.

Critical thinking in the US is a small percentage of the population who uses twitter.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #684 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:19:14 pm
Oddly its never come up.  I suppose it depends on the extent to which you want to curate it - you can be much more invasive if youre modding a small community, especially if you want to participate in it yourself.  But the larger the platform, the less that applies, and there comes a point where you get so big that you actively should be *against* modding because the community becomes a better judge than you can be as to whats legitimate.
Presumably, you've never operated a forum or social media site. If you had, you would probably appreciate that the larger the site, the more difficult it becomes to moderate and the more necessary. 'Moderation at scale' is not easy - it is near impossible. But the solution is not to leave it all up. You clearly have no idea of how much content is removed and what would happen if it was not. Innumerable numbers of forum operators have naively proclaimed that they will 'operate a space free of censorship, and will not remove anything (except, maybe, illegal content)'. They either realise the errors of their ways (and quickly apply sensible moderation measures), or the space devolves into a cesspool in pretty short order. When it becomes a cesspool, most members stop frequenting and and space withers away.
Quote
So if I owned twitter, I suppose Id mod for illegal content and spam, because they destroy the platform, and porn because I wouldnt want to own that kind of platform.  Maybe a few other social contagion-type things, though the more you think of the more it becomes a matter of personal preference.
It is pretty funny that you would ban porn but would seemingly allow even more problematic content. I expect that even porn-orientated social media sites will normally apply reasonable moderation standards, but you would not. Oh, and by the way, porn is allowed at Twitter - so you would be applying restrictions Musk and the previous management do not.*

* For what it is worth, I would not allow pornography either. But I do not claim to be some kind of free speech absolutist.
Quote
I really dont see what would be in it for me to be trying to content mod and fact-check though, thats just inviting people to try to game the system, and seems to be at the heart of this debacle.  Better to work towards media literacy and critical thinking among the population, thats a much more stable aspiration than censorship.
'What would be in it for you'? How about being responsible for safer environment, where the less savvy are protected from the worst (most dangerous) propaganda (or, at least, a much reduced amount), and for members to not suffer abuse simply because of the colour of their skin, etc. And, just like any other business, to protect the company's reputation, profits and jobs for the workers. You know, all that good stuff.

I do appreciate you responding, but you really have no idea.

https://www.techdirt.com/2021/11/02/scale-content-moderation-is-unfathomable/

https://www.techdirt.com/2019/11/20/masnicks-impossibility-theorem-content-moderation-scale-is-impossible-to-do-well/

The answer is not to abandon moderation. You have no understanding of how swamped with filth the platforms would become and in very short order.
SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #685 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm
A massive part of the difficulty with moderating sites is the immediacy of the thing.

it is impossible to detect, analyze/digest and deal with millions of words (esp when slang, dog-whistles and euphemisms are being used constantly) being posted in real time, even with the most advanced AI available.  and modding after the fact just creates an endless swirl of rabbit holes.

so - how about a standard pause on all posts being made public, in order for appropriate moderating to actually take place? 

how about an hour?  or 2 hours?  or - up to the mod to extend it (eg when things are going out of control or need more dissecting?)  and vary it by forum eg tame forums/threads go real time but hot-button political/social forums get reined in?

I fully understand that for many people, getting their words published is a real high - and taking away that "right" (ha!) will cause megatons of endless whinging - but so fucking what?
Iska

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #686 on: Today at 06:46:17 pm
Weird gotcha mate, I dont know why you bothered asking.  Of course Ive never moderated social media, I never said I did.  It was an interesting enough question so I answered it, and your answer is interesting to me too and I do appreciate that in turn.  But you write it like youre exposing that Id be way out of my depth if I took over twitter and well, it hardly seems worth the effort.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #687 on: Today at 06:56:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:40:35 pm
A massive part of the difficulty with moderating sites is the immediacy of the thing.

it is impossible to detect, analyze/digest and deal with millions of words (esp when slang, dog-whistles and euphemisms are being used constantly) being posted in real time, even with the most advanced AI available.  and modding after the fact just creates an endless swirl of rabbit holes.

so - how about a standard pause on all posts being made public, in order for appropriate moderating to actually take place? 

how about an hour?  or 2 hours?  or - up to the mod to extend it (eg when things are going out of control or need more dissecting?)  and vary it by forum eg tame forums/threads go real time but hot-button political/social forums get reined in?

I fully understand that for many people, getting their words published is a real high - and taking away that "right" (ha!) will cause megatons of endless whinging - but so fucking what?
The vast majority of content is fine and does not need moderating. If you were to instead queue all content to for 'pre-moderation', you'd need the population of moderately-sized country to do the work. There are 500 million tweets per day. 350 million photos are uploaded to Facebook every day (and I do not know how many posts and messages). Then all the other platforms.

Pre-moderation would also ruin the experience. When it is used on platforms the size of RAWK, it is almost always used in targeted manner against a member who keeps breaking the rules. It makes it easier to moderate the individual (who might be the only on the forum so sanctioned). And it is also an effective punishment - user hate being pre-moderated. If a platform did this (assuming they even had the manpower), the place would become ghost town within days.
