Online redbyrdz

  Re: Elon Musk
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,114
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #640 on: December 4, 2022, 09:41:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  4, 2022, 12:59:11 am
Starting to stir shit in the already unsettled state of affairs in Brazil.


Did he not recommend to vote republican? In a tweet from the "chief twit"?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,232
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #641 on: December 4, 2022, 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on December  4, 2022, 03:03:09 am
Et alors? The right-wing nutjobs seem to think this renders the Brazil election null and void, as if twitter are legally required to remain neutral and elections can only be held in a politically neutral media environment. Let the markets decide, unless the markets lean left, then it's whinge whinge whine whine, freedom for me not for th- FLUSSSHHHHHhhhhh

The weird thing about all of this - from fat boy Musks weird tweets to Trumps unhinged rant is the idea they have that an independent media company is somehow intrinsic to the constitution. Funnily enough those same ideas werent abound when they were manipulated leading to Brexit/Trumpngictories etc
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,213
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #642 on: December 4, 2022, 01:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December  4, 2022, 09:36:05 am

Musk is a monumental moron. US Congress must act to properly regulate Social Media - Musk is forcing the issue. Not that I am confident of then actually getting anything done.

Governments should have stepped in much earlier to implement the sort of regulations that would be in place for other forms of traditional media.

It's all game to people like Musk, but potentially deadly to those who don't see it that way.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,326
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #643 on: December 4, 2022, 08:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on December  3, 2022, 10:41:34 am
Disagree that this is a damp squib. Its showing that an important platform was ideologically skewed enough to try to stamp out a potentially key story on spurious grounds. Thats a big deal. Imagine if Twitter had squashed, say, the Steel dossier on similar grounds.

In what sense was it a key story?
From my understanding, the Hunter Biden stuff was that the adult son of a politician, who was himself not involved in politics, took pictures of himself doing drugs and with his cock out? Was there something else in there I haven't heard about?

Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  3, 2022, 09:00:07 pm
So the 'Twitter Files' made zero mention of pressure or influence from the GOP/Dems or DOJ/FBI but that won't stop Donnie from saying the whole thing was a conspiracy which happened while him and his crew were running the country.



Are Donny and his cult aware that calling for a complete termination of the constitution including calling for cancelling the 2nd Amendment?

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #644 on: December 4, 2022, 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December  4, 2022, 08:26:03 pm

Are Donny and his cult aware that calling for a complete termination of the constitution including calling for cancelling the 2nd Amendment?

And ironically the 1st Amendment.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #645 on: December 4, 2022, 08:39:40 pm »
You must be aware that the brain addled,shit skinned prick hasn't been very aware for years.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #646 on: December 4, 2022, 08:54:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December  4, 2022, 01:05:48 pm
Governments should have stepped in much earlier to implement the sort of regulations that would be in place for other forms of traditional media.

It's all game to people like Musk, but potentially deadly to those who don't see it that way.

Would they be the same regulations and laws that allow Foxnews to report what they want?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #647 on: December 4, 2022, 09:22:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  4, 2022, 08:54:21 pm
Would they be the same regulations and laws that allow Foxnews to report what they want?


Well they're just opinion and "entertainment".

At least that's what they argued in court.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,426
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #648 on: December 4, 2022, 10:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on December  3, 2022, 10:41:34 am
Disagree that this is a damp squib. Its showing that an important platform was ideologically skewed enough to try to stamp out a potentially key story on spurious grounds. Thats a big deal. Imagine if Twitter had squashed, say, the Steel dossier on similar grounds.

Is it? It shows there as moderation team that was debating whether to post a story from the Murdoch-owned piece of garbage tabloid about a laptop that had no chain of custody, and the files on it came on copies of hard drives obtained form Ukraine by well-known liar and shill for Trump, Rudi Giuliani.

They also took down tweets showing Hunter Biden's penis. 

Oh, and Hunter Biden has never held public office.

What were the spurious grounds?

The reason it's sinking like a stone is that everyone thinks it's a non-story.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,426
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #649 on: December 4, 2022, 10:59:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December  4, 2022, 01:05:48 pm
Governments should have stepped in much earlier to implement the sort of regulations that would be in place for other forms of traditional media.

It's all game to people like Musk, but potentially deadly to those who don't see it that way.

Ronald Reagan got rid of the Fairness Doctrine in US media.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
  • The only club that matters
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 07:31:28 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  4, 2022, 10:56:03 pm
Is it? It shows there as moderation team that was debating whether to post a story from the Murdoch-owned piece of garbage tabloid about a laptop that had no chain of custody, and the files on it came on copies of hard drives obtained form Ukraine by well-known liar and shill for Trump, Rudi Giuliani.

They also took down tweets showing Hunter Biden's penis. 

Oh, and Hunter Biden has never held public office.

What were the spurious grounds?

The reason it's sinking like a stone is that everyone thinks it's a non-story.
Twitter is the platform, it doesnt post anything itself.  Here the platform was squashing a political story for its own reasons, in the middle of an election.  Its not a question of the role of a media company, its a question of censorship by a carrier  its as if WH Smith were to go through all the newspapers it sells to cut out a story it doesnt like, or in the case of the NY Post to simply refuse to stock it for the duration of the election.  Sure a private company can constitutionally do that, but this is hardly the only principle involved here.

Whats spurious about it?  The story was true.  It concerned a candidates family member.  That person was enjoying influence way beyond what his own qualities appear to merit.  It was a legitimate story.  It is not a platforms job to decide that it should not be a public topic.
Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  4, 2022, 10:56:03 pm
Is it?

Alan, it's all they have at this point.

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,114
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:43:22 am
Alan, it's all they have at this point.


The military forced Musk to comply? While Trump was still president. Ah, yeah, that makes sense.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 08:51:05 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:36:21 am
The military forced Musk to comply? While Trump was still president. Ah, yeah, that makes sense.

I read it that the military have just made his do this now. Which is even more bizarre as you'd assume they'd either be under the control of the current Commander in Chief (Biden) or, they're acting independently to 'restore' Trump as POTUS and undo the wrongs of the last election.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,114
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 08:59:49 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:51:05 am
I read it that the military have just made his do this now. Which is even more bizarre as you'd assume they'd either be under the control of the current Commander in Chief (Biden) or, they're acting independently to 'restore' Trump as POTUS and undo the wrongs of the last election.
Yeah, that must be what they meant. Musk wasn't even in control of twitter in 2020. I think there is some conspiracy belief that the military is secretly on Trump's side.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:59:49 am
Yeah, that must be what they meant. Musk wasn't even in control of twitter in 2020. I think there is some conspiracy belief that the military is secretly on Trump's side.

It's like a Dan Brown/Tom Clancy novel.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:59:49 am
I think there is some conspiracy belief that the military is secretly on Trump's side.

Without drawing things too off topic (or at least tangential to the topic), lots of the Qanon types believe various strands of conspiracy - sometimes it's that Trump signed an Executive Order that secretly placed the US under martial law in the event of a stolen election... all the way up to an international group of secret "White Hats" (that includes Trump, Putin etc) and who control the military 'patriots' and are coordinating attacks on a "Globalist Deep State" which is invariably caught up in child-trafficking and Covid bioweapon research in Ukraine. And of course it's run by "The Jews".

It's hard to know how much of it is purely fuelled online either by unserious trolls or bots and how many actual believers there are, but I've seen people interviewed at Trump rallies hinting at this stuff so there are certainly some real people fallen down the rabbit hole.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  4, 2022, 10:56:03 pm
Is it? It shows there as moderation team that was debating whether to post a story from the Murdoch-owned piece of garbage tabloid about a laptop that had no chain of custody, and the files on it came on copies of hard drives obtained form Ukraine by well-known liar and shill for Trump, Rudi Giuliani.

They also took down tweets showing Hunter Biden's penis. 

Oh, and Hunter Biden has never held public office.

What were the spurious grounds?

The reason it's sinking like a stone is that everyone thinks it's a non-story.

Youre assuming that the MAGA crowd will read beyond the headlines in their echo chamber and actually scrutinise what was released. No chance.

The narrative is that the dirty dems forced Twitter into censorship, thus stealing the 2020 election (which theyd already rigged anyway)
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 01:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:31:28 am
Twitter is the platform, it doesnt post anything itself.  Here the platform was squashing a political story for its own reasons, in the middle of an election.  Its not a question of the role of a media company, its a question of censorship by a carrier  its as if WH Smith were to go through all the newspapers it sells to cut out a story it doesnt like, or in the case of the NY Post to simply refuse to stock it for the duration of the election.  Sure a private company can constitutionally do that, but this is hardly the only principle involved here.

Whats spurious about it?  The story was true.  It concerned a candidates family member.  That person was enjoying influence way beyond what his own qualities appear to merit.  It was a legitimate story.  It is not a platforms job to decide that it should not be a public topic.

you just captured the problem in a nutshell.  "it's just a platform" is the biggest get-out-of-jail card ever. 

your argument completely ignores the fact that millions of Twitter users treat it as a news source.  they shouldn't, of course, but they do.

it should be regulated like any news source --not allowed to publish nonsense without verifying it has a credible and reliable source.

and don't come back with "what Twitter does isn't illegal" -- just because something is legal doesn't automatically make it right.

the US congress needs to grow a pair and deal with it.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 01:19:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:06:39 pm
you just captured the problem in a nutshell.  "it's just a platform" is the biggest get-out-of-jail card ever. 

your argument completely ignores the fact that millions of Twitter users treat it as a news source.  they shouldn't, of course, but they do.

it should be regulated like any news source --not allowed to publish nonsense without verifying it has a credible and reliable source.

and don't come back with "what Twitter does isn't illegal" -- just because something is legal doesn't automatically make it right.

the US congress needs to grow a pair and deal with it.
If social media, in all its forms - including RAWK - are to survive, the solution is not to make platforms responsible for all the content published by their users. I think some changes might be required - and they probably will come at some stage - but we should be very careful of what we wish for. The kind of changes you seemingly desire would spell the end of all social media websites, and even ISPs and other conduits for content published on or over the Net by their users.

The kind of changes I'd like to see are in the governance of platforms (probably applicable over a certain size / number of users). Obviously, Musk is thoroughly unsuited to his role at Twitter. There should be ways to prevent his kind of behaviour.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 01:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:19:19 pm
If social media, in all its forms - including RAWK - are to survive, the solution is not to make platforms responsible for all the content published by their users. I think some changes might be required - and they probably will come at some stage - but we should be very careful of what we wish for. The kind of changes you seemingly desire would spell the end of all social media websites, and even ISPs and other conduits for content published on or over the Net by their users.

The kind of changes I'd like to see are in the governance of platforms (probably applicable over a certain size / number of users). Obviously, Musk is thoroughly unsuited to his role at Twitter. There should be ways to prevent his kind of behaviour.

I agree, there can't be a 1-to-1 correlation between a social media site and a newspaper or tv news outlet (MSM).  couldn't work.

I don't pretend to know what the specific model should be, but the longer the "platforms" continue - without any standards other then their own - to promulgate utter nonsense to weak-minded people the worse the world will get.
Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,575
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 01:34:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:16:55 am
It's like a Dan Brown/Tom Clancy novel.

At least those novels try to pull all the strings together to get the story to make sense.

MAGAwits just hop from one bullshit lillypad to the next without ever having a credible conclusion.

I just find it scary that there's so many of these types - both in the US and the UK.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • Red since '64
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 01:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 01:34:09 pm
At least those novels try to pull all the strings together to get the story to make sense.

MAGAwits just hop from one bullshit lillypad to the next without ever having a credible conclusion.

I just find it scary that there's so many of these types - both in the US and the UK.

A week or two back, I recommended The coming storm - Gabriel Gatehouses BBC radio 4 series of blogs exploring Qanon, the January 6th insurrection and other assorted rabbit holes. Given how social media has changed forever how people gather information, its a fascinating and worthwhile series. Of particular interest is the 1997 publication, The sovereign individual, penned by James Davidson and William Rees-Mogg. Its evidently been very influential, and Musk seems likely to have been one of its adherents.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,967
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm »
Isnt that book basically advocating a return to feudalism with the likes of Musk self-appointed Lords?
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • Red since '64
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 04:30:48 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm
Isnt that book basically advocating a return to feudalism with the likes of Musk self-appointed Lords?

Yep, something like that.

I confess Ive only read the Amazon summary and blurb - but Gatehouses interview with Louis Theroux (well worth a listen if youve neither the time nor inclination to listen to the whole thing) - available on BBC sounds - explores its relevance, which they both consider considerable. Heres the Amazon summary/description:


The Sovereign Individual details strategies necessary for adapting financially to the next phase of Western civilization.

Few observers of the late twentieth century have their fingers so presciently on the pulse of the global political and economic realignment ushering in the new millennium as do James Dale Davidson and Lord William Rees-Mogg. Their bold prediction of disaster on Wall Street in Blood in the Streets was borne out by Black Tuesday. In their ensuing bestseller, The Great Reckoning, published just weeks before the coup attempt against Gorbachev, they analyzed the pending collapse of the Soviet Union and foretold the civil war in Yugoslavia and other events that have proved to be among the most searing developments of the past few years.

In The Sovereign Individual, Davidson and Rees-Mogg explore the greatest economic and political transition in centuriesthe shift from an industrial to an information-based society. This transition, which they have termed "the fourth stage of human society," will liberate individuals as never before, irrevocably altering the power of government. This outstanding book will replace false hopes and fictions with new understanding and clarified values.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #665 on: Today at 01:33:45 am »
Back to The Twitter Files

Jessica Tarlov co-host of The Five saying that Biden was a private citizen when the supposed request to remove photos of Hunter Bidens junk from Twitter. Notes that Taibbi did provide links to the stuff that President Trump's team requested to be removed.

Quote
I cannot stand watching conservatives  like Kevin McCarthy was it doing this weekend, soon-to-be speaker of the House  talking about how this is about the First Amendment, Tarlov said. Joe Biden was not in elected office. He was a candidate. And what his team, according to the Matt Taibbi files what they wanted taken down  the links that he provided  were pictures provided were pictures of his sons penis.

Tarlov called the conservative reaction to the Biden teams concerns pathetic. She further noted Taibbi reported that then-President Trumps team had also reached out to Twitter seeking the removal of content unfavorable to Trump, who of course was president of the United States at the time.

Taibbi also admitted that the Trump campaign asked for campaign moderation, and then he left those links out, Tarlov continued. Why did he not tell us what the actual government was asking to have taken down when youre telling us what Joe Bidens team asked to be taken down? And by the way, thats a violation of the terms of service. Thats not even a favor. Thats someone pinging someone at Twitter and saying Hey, this is revenge porn.'

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/biden-was-not-in-elected-office-tarlov-flips-the-script-on-conservatives-by-wrecking-claim-he-chilled-free-speech/

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,549
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #666 on: Today at 06:54:56 am »
I think it's hilarious how excited the RWNJs are about this nothingburger, they are just desperate to equate Biden's behaviour with Trump's... It's basically a tacit admission that their bloke's as bent as a three pound note but they're too lost up his arse to realise it.
Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #667 on: Today at 07:40:45 am »
Dick pics on Twitter were against TOS and of course removed. The story was discussed constantly on there so it wasn't censored at all. This has been whipped up into a tornado of fury but no-one seems to have been engaged with Twitter at all during the event. The tweets that were removed were all tweets that would be removed today under even Musk's high threshold for censorship.
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,426
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #668 on: Today at 07:45:25 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:31:28 am
Twitter is the platform, it doesnt post anything itself.  Here the platform was squashing a political story for its own reasons, in the middle of an election.  Its not a question of the role of a media company, its a question of censorship by a carrier  its as if WH Smith were to go through all the newspapers it sells to cut out a story it doesnt like, or in the case of the NY Post to simply refuse to stock it for the duration of the election.  Sure a private company can constitutionally do that, but this is hardly the only principle involved here.

Whats spurious about it?  The story was true.  It concerned a candidates family member.  That person was enjoying influence way beyond what his own qualities appear to merit.  It was a legitimate story.  It is not a platforms job to decide that it should not be a public topic.

That's not a 1st Amendment issue and a private platform can do what it likes. RAWK has policies about what we do and don't allow on here. That includes not allowing people to post unsubstantiated and questionable stories. We also don't allow stories from that shit rag the S*n.

The 1st amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

The selected emails that Musk released to Taibi showed that the content moderation team were doing their job. The Hunter Biden laptop story does not show that "[Hunter Biden] was enjoying influence way beyond what his own qualities appear to merit..." because the source is questionable. And you're avoiding the fact that the Tweets that were taken down were of Hunter Biden's penis.

I don't understand why you're so keen to defend Musk on this. He's an awful right wing arsehole who is clearly using Twitter to enable and encourage the worst people. He's banned Ye again but why the fuck did eh allow an anti-semitic prick back in the first place?

He only ever seems to engage positively with the worst people on Twitter.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,426
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #669 on: Today at 07:46:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:33:45 am
Back to The Twitter Files

Jessica Tarlov co-host of The Five saying that Biden was a private citizen when the supposed request to remove photos of Hunter Bidens junk from Twitter. Notes that Taibbi did provide links to the stuff that President Trump's team requested to be removed.



I saw that this morning. Very good points.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,426
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #670 on: Today at 07:57:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:48:00 am
Youre assuming that the MAGA crowd will read beyond the headlines in their echo chamber and actually scrutinise what was released. No chance.

The narrative is that the dirty dems forced Twitter into censorship, thus stealing the 2020 election (which theyd already rigged anyway)

The MAGA crowd will do exactly as you say and that's why Trump-backed MAGA candidates failed so badly in the mid-terms. They excite each other but most people just think they're crazy. They're trying to do a 'second album' version of Hillary's emails but it just isn't getting any traction.

No one normal cares about Burisma. They don't even know what it/who/where it is. They think Biden is a decent man who has suffered personal tragedy and who clearly loves his son despite him being a bit of a dick. The right-wing are trying to make paint Biden as 'Sleepy Joe' who can barely speak and also a power mad, money crazed, monster. And the massive elephants on the room are Ivanka, Jared, Don jr, Eric and the man-baby himself who are so steeped on corruption every claim about Hunter can be met with "what about Jared and his $2 billion (thats two billion) from Saudi Arabia, Ivanka's Chinese trade marks etc.

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #671 on: Today at 08:13:24 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:40:45 am
Dick pics on Twitter were against TOS and of course removed. The story was discussed constantly on there so it wasn't censored at all. This has been whipped up into a tornado of fury but no-one seems to have been engaged with Twitter at all during the event. The tweets that were removed were all tweets that would be removed today under even Musk's high threshold for censorship.

Would love to see some sort of civil claim from the Twitter staff that Musk outed in the 'Twitter Files'. He could have easily put them at risk by publishing who they are and suggesting that their actions could have influenced the outcome of the 2020 election.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,547
  • The only club that matters
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #672 on: Today at 08:22:19 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:45:25 am
I don't understand why you're so keen to defend Musk on this. He's an awful right wing arsehole who is clearly using Twitter to enable and encourage the worst people.
I dont follow?  Musk only took over twitter a few weeks ago, he wasnt involved in this.  If youre forming your views based on what you think of Musk or what political side you favour, youre not taking the issue seriously.

My view is that a platform shouldnt be censoring news.  I can live with rawk doing it because rawk doesnt matter.  But the big internet companies are different because they hold dominant positions.  Looking at this through the lens of whether they are in public or private ownership isnt a useful metric for deciding how to govern public discourse.
