Isnt that book basically advocating a return to feudalism with the likes of Musk self-appointed Lords?



Yep, something like that.I confess Ive only read the Amazon summary and blurb - but Gatehouses interview with Louis Theroux (well worth a listen if youve neither the time nor inclination to listen to the whole thing) - available on BBC sounds - explores its relevance, which they both consider considerable.