Offline redbyrdz

  Re: Elon Musk
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,104
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #600 on: December 2, 2022, 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December  2, 2022, 09:35:23 pm
This fat waste of space is actually more boring and ridiculous than Trump. His inevitable run to be Republican President in 2028 is going to be fun

Luckily he's born in South Africa, so can't.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #601 on: December 2, 2022, 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  2, 2022, 10:38:12 pm
I didn't mistype it, you just took the ball and played rugby with it rather than footie. ;)
 
PS: anybody who managed to "misread" what I posted has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy. He's a Grade A Turd, and I've repeatedly described him as a Spacewasher and the nerd's equivalent of Taylor Swift, relying on an army of fanboys to steamroll in to defend him.

I'm honestly gobsmacked my post could have been read any other way!  I said in the post itself, it's image laundering! And that twitter had repeatedly exposed him!  There's nothing the least bit ambiguous about my post - you were just too damned lazy to read it properly and went all knee jerk!
'read it properly" ??  :)

come on man.  it is ambiguous to anyone - like me - who "has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy".

2 sentences, the first with a proper name as the subject, followed by "He" to start the next sentence .... can quite legitimately be read as referring to the same person.  if you used "Stark"instead of "He" we wouldn't be having this discussion.

(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #602 on: December 2, 2022, 11:10:52 pm »
Hes in the process of deflecting from the Kanye West thing, with this Hunter Biden how twitter buried the story line.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,962
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #603 on: December 2, 2022, 11:19:18 pm »
Is he deid yet?
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #604 on: December 2, 2022, 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  2, 2022, 11:19:18 pm
Is he deid yet?

Just after 5PM Eastern Standard Time today.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,243
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #605 on: December 2, 2022, 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  2, 2022, 10:49:33 pm


(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )

I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 12:13:59 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  2, 2022, 11:43:54 pm
I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)
if you cannot bring yourself to admit you wrote an ambiguous sentence, there's not much I can do to help you.
Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 01:49:22 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December  2, 2022, 10:49:33 pm
'read it properly" ??  :)

come on man.  it is ambiguous to anyone - like me - who "has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy".

2 sentences, the first with a proper name as the subject, followed by "He" to start the next sentence .... can quite legitimately be read as referring to the same person.  if you used "Stark"instead of "He" we wouldn't be having this discussion.

(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )

Exactly.

No idea who that poster is, but the idea we should keep in mind some track record of their posting history is weird. Do some people consider themselves notable... on RAWK? The post they made doesn't read like they insist it does, and it's weird they're doubling down on defending it rather than admitting a linguistic ballsup.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 02:05:35 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  2, 2022, 11:43:54 pm
I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)

I agree, he misread or misinterpreted  what you posted.
How anyone can spin that into you saying anything positive about Musk is bizarre to me.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 am »
Jesus the 'Twitter Files' on the Hunter Biden censoring by Matt Taibbi was, as expected a damp squip.

Absolutely, no links to any political influence (Dem/GOP) to bury the story just a couple of internal emails between staff not knowing how to manage a story.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 02:18:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:08:16 am
Jesus the 'Twitter Files' on the Hunter Biden censoring by Matt Taibbi was, as expected a damp squip.

Absolutely, no links to any political influence (Dem/GOP) to bury the story just a couple of internal emails between staff not knowing how to manage a story.

Much like SamLad's read of RB's post, so to speak...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  2, 2022, 11:43:54 pm
I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:13:59 am
if you cannot bring yourself to admit you wrote an ambiguous sentence, there's not much I can do to help you.

If you cannot bring yourself to stop creating pointless arguments, there is something the moderating team can do for you. :)
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 am »
Well, it looks like Musk is totally incapable of learning a lesson. His release of the 'Twitter Files', as BarryCrocker above suggested, is a total damp squib. But, reading the reaction of Musk followers and other malcontent 'freedom' warriors at Twitter, Musk is a hero and the release is a vindication of claims of 'governmental censorship'. Never mind that this occurred under the Trump presidency, or the reports were made using Twitter's own reporting functions by the non-governmental Biden campaign, or that the primary reason for Twitter's actions were that the 'story' around the Hunter Biden laptop violated Twitter's policy on disallowing (apparently) hacked information. I also note the release of Twitter employee names involved in the email discussion (after the decision had already been made to disallow the 'laptop' story.

Musk is turning Twitter into what TruthSocial (TS) is trying to be. And, if this goes on, it will end up in the same narrow membership and precarious position as TS. Musk is a fucking moron.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,781
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 am »
All he's really done is painted a target on the back of a few people, and stoked the masses who still don't seem to comprehend that the laptop was already investigated and nothing came of it.
Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,507
  • The only club that matters
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 10:41:34 am »
Disagree that this is a damp squib. Its showing that an important platform was ideologically skewed enough to try to stamp out a potentially key story on spurious grounds. Thats a big deal. Imagine if Twitter had squashed, say, the Steel dossier on similar grounds.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:41:34 am
Disagree that this is a damp squib. Its showing that an important platform was ideologically skewed enough to try to stamp out a potentially key story on spurious grounds. Thats a big deal. Imagine if Twitter had squashed, say, the Steel dossier on similar grounds.

Weird take for this forum.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:41:34 am
Disagree that this is a damp squib. Its showing that an important platform was ideologically skewed enough to try to stamp out a potentially key story on spurious grounds. Thats a big deal. Imagine if Twitter had squashed, say, the Steel dossier on similar grounds.

Skewed? Based on what?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 12:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:41:34 am
Disagree that this is a damp squib. Its showing that an important platform was ideologically skewed enough to try to stamp out a potentially key story on spurious grounds. Thats a big deal. Imagine if Twitter had squashed, say, the Steel dossier on similar grounds.
Was the Steel dossier complied from hacked/stolen data? Was the data source considered impeccable, or potentially another example of attempted election interference (which Twitter had already assisted in the previous election)? Your whataboutism is not even an equivalent 'whatabout'.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December  2, 2022, 09:35:23 pm
This fat waste of space is actually more boring and ridiculous than Trump. His inevitable run to be Republican President in 2028 is going to be fun

Can't run as he wasn't born in the U.S
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:08:47 am
If you cannot bring yourself to stop creating pointless arguments, there is something the moderating team can do for you. :)
yes, but ... no, but ... yes, but .... I mean ...

no probs Roy.  :)
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm
Can't run as he wasn't born in the U.S

Good. Hes still a fat waste of space who amplifies the worst right wing conspiracies to cover his own massive inadequacies and attracts weird hero worship from other inadequate men across the world.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 05:21:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December  2, 2022, 10:48:49 pm
Luckily he's born in South Africa, so can't.


He'd be the evil bastard behind the evil bastard who is right behind the evil bastard in the oval office.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 07:00:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December  2, 2022, 10:48:49 pm
Luckily he's born in South Africa, so can't.

Canadian born, Ted Cruz, who's dad was from Cuba was allowed to seek the nomination... I wouldn't rule out this bastard finding a way.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:00:32 pm
Canadian born, Ted Cruz, who's dad was from Cuba was allowed to seek the nomination... I wouldn't rule out this bastard finding a way.

Indeed. The Musk-Rittenhouse ticket is the one that party deserves.
Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,252
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:00:32 pm
Canadian born, Ted Cruz, who's dad was from Cuba was allowed to seek the nomination... I wouldn't rule out this bastard finding a way.

Yeah, but did Musk's dad help kill JFK? I don't think so... ;)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm
Indeed. The Musk-Rittenhouse ticket is the one that party deserves.
Musk-Shittenhouse has a better ring to it.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 08:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:52:14 pm
Musk-Shittenhouse has a better ring to it.

Well quite.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm »
So the 'Twitter Files' made zero mention of pressure or influence from the GOP/Dems or DOJ/FBI but that won't stop Donnie from saying the whole thing was a conspiracy which happened while him and his crew were running the country.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,011
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 09:03:48 pm »
Why does he have "Founders" in quotes?
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • Red since '64
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 09:03:48 pm
Why does he have "Founders" in quotes?

Because hes literally semi-literate?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,011
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Because hes literally semi-literate?

I think thats being generous
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 10:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 09:03:48 pm
Why does he have "Founders" in quotes?
Because he's a fucking "idiot".
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm
So the 'Twitter Files' made zero mention of pressure or influence from the GOP/Dems or DOJ/FBI but that won't stop Donnie from saying the whole thing was a conspiracy which happened while him and his crew were running the country.



And being quite open that he wants to overrule the constitution, which gives a sense of what hed try if hes successful next time and has a far right republican house
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,011
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #633 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
And being quite open that he wants to overrule the constitution, which gives a sense of what hed try if hes successful next time and has a far right republican house

Someone overriding the constitution to be placed back in a job where the sole purpose is to protect the constitution.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #634 on: Yesterday at 10:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm
Someone overriding the constitution to be placed back in a job where the sole purpose is to protect the constitution.

Yep. Although its a man who thinks the sole purpose of the office is to keep him out of prison.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #635 on: Today at 12:59:11 am »
Starting to stir shit in the already unsettled state of affairs in Brazil.

Quote
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Replying to
@OzraeliAvi
Ive seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, its possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
