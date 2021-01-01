I didn't mistype it, you just took the ball and played rugby with it rather than footie.



PS: anybody who managed to "misread" what I posted has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy. He's a Grade A Turd, and I've repeatedly described him as a Spacewasher and the nerd's equivalent of Taylor Swift, relying on an army of fanboys to steamroll in to defend him.



I'm honestly gobsmacked my post could have been read any other way! I said in the post itself, it's image laundering! And that twitter had repeatedly exposed him! There's nothing the least bit ambiguous about my post - you were just too damned lazy to read it properly and went all knee jerk!



like me

'read it properly" ??come on man. it is ambiguous to anyone -- who "has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy".2 sentences, the first with a proper name as the subject, followed by "He" to start the next sentence .... can quite legitimately be read as referring to the same person. if you used "Stark"instead of "He" we wouldn't be having this discussion.(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate