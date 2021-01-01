« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 23657 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm
This fat waste of space is actually more boring and ridiculous than Trump. His inevitable run to be Republican President in 2028 is going to be fun

Luckily he's born in South Africa, so can't.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
I didn't mistype it, you just took the ball and played rugby with it rather than footie. ;)
 
PS: anybody who managed to "misread" what I posted has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy. He's a Grade A Turd, and I've repeatedly described him as a Spacewasher and the nerd's equivalent of Taylor Swift, relying on an army of fanboys to steamroll in to defend him.

I'm honestly gobsmacked my post could have been read any other way!  I said in the post itself, it's image laundering! And that twitter had repeatedly exposed him!  There's nothing the least bit ambiguous about my post - you were just too damned lazy to read it properly and went all knee jerk!
'read it properly" ??  :)

come on man.  it is ambiguous to anyone - like me - who "has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy".

2 sentences, the first with a proper name as the subject, followed by "He" to start the next sentence .... can quite legitimately be read as referring to the same person.  if you used "Stark"instead of "He" we wouldn't be having this discussion.

(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 11:10:52 pm »
Hes in the process of deflecting from the Kanye West thing, with this Hunter Biden how twitter buried the story line.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,961
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm »
Is he deid yet?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Is he deid yet?

Just after 5PM Eastern Standard Time today.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,233
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm


(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )

I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #606 on: Today at 12:13:59 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)
if you cannot bring yourself to admit you wrote an ambiguous sentence, there's not much I can do to help you.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:49:22 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
'read it properly" ??  :)

come on man.  it is ambiguous to anyone - like me - who "has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy".

2 sentences, the first with a proper name as the subject, followed by "He" to start the next sentence .... can quite legitimately be read as referring to the same person.  if you used "Stark"instead of "He" we wouldn't be having this discussion.

(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )

Exactly.

No idea who that poster is, but the idea we should keep in mind some track record of their posting history is weird. Do some people consider themselves notable... on RAWK? The post they made doesn't read like they insist it does, and it's weird they're doubling down on defending it rather than admitting a linguistic ballsup.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #608 on: Today at 02:05:35 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
I'm going to bed, lad. If you can't fess up to misreading what I posted that's your lark, I'm not arsed. :)

I agree, he misread or misinterpreted  what you posted.
How anyone can spin that into you saying anything positive about Musk is bizarre to me.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #609 on: Today at 02:08:16 am »
Jesus the 'Twitter Files' on the Hunter Biden censoring by Matt Taibbi was, as expected a damp squip.

Absolutely, no links to any political influence (Dem/GOP) to bury the story just a couple of internal emails between staff not knowing how to manage a story.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #610 on: Today at 02:18:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:08:16 am
Jesus the 'Twitter Files' on the Hunter Biden censoring by Matt Taibbi was, as expected a damp squip.

Absolutely, no links to any political influence (Dem/GOP) to bury the story just a couple of internal emails between staff not knowing how to manage a story.

Much like SamLad's read of RB's post, so to speak...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 