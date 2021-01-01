« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 23443 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:35:23 pm
This fat waste of space is actually more boring and ridiculous than Trump. His inevitable run to be Republican President in 2028 is going to be fun

Luckily he's born in South Africa, so can't.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 10:38:12 pm
I didn't mistype it, you just took the ball and played rugby with it rather than footie. ;)
 
PS: anybody who managed to "misread" what I posted has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy. He's a Grade A Turd, and I've repeatedly described him as a Spacewasher and the nerd's equivalent of Taylor Swift, relying on an army of fanboys to steamroll in to defend him.

I'm honestly gobsmacked my post could have been read any other way!  I said in the post itself, it's image laundering! And that twitter had repeatedly exposed him!  There's nothing the least bit ambiguous about my post - you were just too damned lazy to read it properly and went all knee jerk!
'read it properly" ??  :)

come on man.  it is ambiguous to anyone - like me - who "has clearly not seen anything else I've posted on the guy".

2 sentences, the first with a proper name as the subject, followed by "He" to start the next sentence .... can quite legitimately be read as referring to the same person.  if you used "Stark"instead of "He" we wouldn't be having this discussion.

(can't believe I'm so bored as to continue this debate :) )
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #602 on: Today at 11:10:52 pm »
Hes in the process of deflecting from the Kanye West thing, with this Hunter Biden how twitter buried the story line.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,961
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #603 on: Today at 11:19:18 pm »
Is he deid yet?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #604 on: Today at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:19:18 pm
Is he deid yet?

Just after 5PM Eastern Standard Time today.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 