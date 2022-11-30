« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 22759 times)

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #560 on: November 30, 2022, 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 29, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
Yeah, my q3 still has physical climate control buttons but its big touchscreen is a distraction. But at least the etron hasnt got the climate control buried away in a menu. I get why companies are going for touchscreens - its cheaper than physical buttons - but its distracting.


The climate control on the model3 isn't buried in a menu, its on the main screen.  I'm trying to recall if its been that way since i've had the car (18 months)  The 'over the air' updates to constantly improve the layout etc.

Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #561 on: November 30, 2022, 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 30, 2022, 10:57:51 am
I've only been half-following Musk's calamitous involvement with Twitter but feel like I've missed something there.  What 'policy decision' (in the loosest sense of the term) does the emboldened part relate to?  Thanks

I think Roy is referring to just the general spread of misinformation, that would influence elections, stoke fears/tensions/unrest and so on. It was proved that Cambridge Analytica (remember those guys) were influencing elections in Africa and S. Asia with Whatsapp misinformation campaigns. Elon's creating (ok, improving) twitter as a breeding ground for that kind of thing
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #562 on: November 30, 2022, 09:20:03 pm »
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem.

They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #563 on: November 30, 2022, 09:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on November 30, 2022, 09:20:03 pm
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem.

They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them

Classic small government, staying out of the way of the private sector and letting the market decide
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #564 on: November 30, 2022, 09:51:36 pm »
Not sure if this has already  been mentioned about the EU bringing Twitter to heel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63816110
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #565 on: November 30, 2022, 10:01:42 pm »
Saw someone call him Space Karen.    Pretty apt really
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 12:44:45 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on November 30, 2022, 09:51:36 pm
Not sure if this has already  been mentioned about the EU bringing Twitter to heel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63816110

I said it early days,doubt he gives a fuck though,guy is starting to think he's a God.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,391
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 01:41:01 am »
He's just a monumental dickhead isn't he?, he was initially funded by his fathers Emerald mine in (Apartheid) South Africa, he's bought Tesla and Twitter which were both founded by someone else, what's his actual contribution to society?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 02:25:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:41:01 am
what's his actual contribution to society?
With luck, it'll be the dismantling of Twitter.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 05:46:20 am »
What a fcking whopper.

Quote
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but wont tell us why
5:43 am · 29 Nov 2022
Quote
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.
10:05 am · 1 Dec 2022

How about doing the normal business thing and talk to Apple privately about a rumour before you impact a publicly listed companies share value.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:51:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:46:20 am
What a fcking whopper.

How about doing the normal business thing and talk to Apple privately about a rumour before you impact a publicly listed companies share value.

For Elon, the "normal business thing" is to make public announcements regarding public companies, regardless of their relation to reality.
I'm amazed the SEC don't set up a special department just for him, it would easily be self-funded.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 10:56:26 am »
This is the problem with twitter. Too many spew a conscious stream of thought in real-time instead of practising discernment.

It really is just like a gang of drunks sometimes. Trump's another one like that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 10:56:26 am
This is the problem with twitter. Too many spew a conscious stream of thought in real-time instead of practising discernment.

It really is just like a gang of drunks sometimes. Trump's another one like that.

People are also being trained by social media to be controversial; balanced and thought out opinions don't generate engagement.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:49:40 am by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:37:15 am
People are also being trained by social media to be controversial; balanced and thought out opinions don't generate engagement.

Rise of the Rent-a-Gob.

It's sick. Spouting bullshit to deliberately antagonize sensible minded people, then trying to paint them as the crazy people for what is a perfectly legitimate reaction. In a relationship it would be called abusive narcissism.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,622
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:46:20 am
What a fcking whopper.

How about doing the normal business thing and talk to Apple privately about a rumour before you impact a publicly listed companies share value.

How performative everything needs to be these days is possibly the thing that annoys me the most as I age, because it infects just about everything, everywhere.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline MichaelA

  • MasterBaker, honey-trapper and 'concerned neighbour'. Beyond The Pale. Vermin on the ridiculous. Would love to leave Ashley Cole gasping for air. Dupe Snoop Extraordinaire. RAWK MARTYR #1. The proud owner of a new lower case a. Mickey Two Sheds.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,359
  • At the Academy
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 03:29:40 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 03:57:04 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 03:29:40 pm

Donate  :wave
But, does this mean Chaka will get a blue check mark? I think he was quite specific. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,539
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #577 on: Today at 04:24:06 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm
It's sick. Spouting bullshit to deliberately antagonize sensible minded people, then trying to paint them as the crazy people for what is a perfectly legitimate reaction.

Gaslighting. I ended up quitting another message board I used to visit because I could feel the psychological damage of engaging with this kind of personality.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #578 on: Today at 06:25:03 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 