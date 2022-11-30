Yeah, my q3 still has physical climate control buttons but its big touchscreen is a distraction. But at least the etron hasnt got the climate control buried away in a menu. I get why companies are going for touchscreens - its cheaper than physical buttons - but its distracting.
I've only been half-following Musk's calamitous involvement with Twitter but feel like I've missed something there. What 'policy decision' (in the loosest sense of the term) does the emboldened part relate to? Thanks
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem. They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them
Not sure if this has already been mentioned about the EU bringing Twitter to heel?https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63816110
what's his actual contribution to society?
Elon Musk@elonmuskApple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but wont tell us why5:43 am · 29 Nov 2022
Elon Musk@elonmuskGood conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.10:05 am · 1 Dec 2022
What a fcking whopper.How about doing the normal business thing and talk to Apple privately about a rumour before you impact a publicly listed companies share value.
This is the problem with twitter. Too many spew a conscious stream of thought in real-time instead of practising discernment. It really is just like a gang of drunks sometimes. Trump's another one like that.
People are also being trained by social media to be controversial; balanced and thought out opinions don't generate engagement.
How do I get a blue verified checky marky thing on RAWK?
Donate
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
It's sick. Spouting bullshit to deliberately antagonize sensible minded people, then trying to paint them as the crazy people for what is a perfectly legitimate reaction.
