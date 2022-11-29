« previous next »
stewil007

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 29, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
Yeah, my q3 still has physical climate control buttons but its big touchscreen is a distraction. But at least the etron hasnt got the climate control buried away in a menu. I get why companies are going for touchscreens - its cheaper than physical buttons - but its distracting.


The climate control on the model3 isn't buried in a menu, its on the main screen.  I'm trying to recall if its been that way since i've had the car (18 months)  The 'over the air' updates to constantly improve the layout etc.

Mumm-Ra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:57:51 am
I've only been half-following Musk's calamitous involvement with Twitter but feel like I've missed something there.  What 'policy decision' (in the loosest sense of the term) does the emboldened part relate to?  Thanks

I think Roy is referring to just the general spread of misinformation, that would influence elections, stoke fears/tensions/unrest and so on. It was proved that Cambridge Analytica (remember those guys) were influencing elections in Africa and S. Asia with Whatsapp misinformation campaigns. Elon's creating (ok, improving) twitter as a breeding ground for that kind of thing
Machae

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 09:20:03 pm »
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem.

They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them
Mumm-Ra

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:20:03 pm
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem.

They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them

Classic small government, staying out of the way of the private sector and letting the market decide
Snow

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
Not sure if this has already  been mentioned about the EU bringing Twitter to heel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63816110
spen71

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm »
Saw someone call him Space Karen.    Pretty apt really
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:44:45 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm
Not sure if this has already  been mentioned about the EU bringing Twitter to heel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63816110

I said it early days,doubt he gives a fuck though,guy is starting to think he's a God.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #567 on: Today at 01:41:01 am »
He's just a monumental dickhead isn't he?, he was initially funded by his fathers Emerald mine in (Apartheid) South Africa, he's bought Tesla and Twitter which were both founded by someone else, what's his actual contribution to society?
SamLad

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #568 on: Today at 02:25:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:41:01 am
what's his actual contribution to society?
With luck, it'll be the dismantling of Twitter.
