Yeah, my q3 still has physical climate control buttons but its big touchscreen is a distraction. But at least the etron hasnt got the climate control buried away in a menu. I get why companies are going for touchscreens - its cheaper than physical buttons - but its distracting.
I've only been half-following Musk's calamitous involvement with Twitter but feel like I've missed something there. What 'policy decision' (in the loosest sense of the term) does the emboldened part relate to? Thanks
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem. They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them
Not sure if this has already been mentioned about the EU bringing Twitter to heel?https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63816110
