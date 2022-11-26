« previous next »
Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 20614 times)

Online stoa

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #520 on: November 26, 2022, 06:17:50 pm
Haha... You know you've lost the plot when you're having Twitter-beef with KimDotcom... :lmao
Offline GreatEx

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 12:00:54 am
Ah, you gotta laugh at his selective approach to free speech... Let the market decide, the market fixes everything... You fucking weapons.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #522 on: Today at 07:22:09 pm
I rarely use Twitter but tested it out just now typing 'China'  and searching by 'top'  and 'latest'. 

It used to be that the results for 'top' for any topic listed the best quality sources such as the New York times,  Wall Street Journal etc over the past few days.

Now it's showing a bunch of no marks,  'latest'  contains no quality journos.  Browsing down a fair bit.

Is that the case for everyone?

If so,  there's a fantastic business opportunity for someone to set up a twitter rival built on source quality strength. 
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #523 on: Today at 07:29:03 pm
Actually 'china protest covid'  gives a better set of results.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #524 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:22:09 pm
I rarely use Twitter but tested it out just now typing 'China'  and searching by 'top'  and 'latest'. 

It used to be that the results for 'top' for any topic listed the best quality sources such as the New York times,  Wall Street Journal etc over the past few days.

Now it's showing a bunch of no marks,  'latest'  contains no quality journos.  Browsing down a fair bit.

Is that the case for everyone?

If so,  there's a fantastic business opportunity for someone to set up a twitter rival built on source quality strength.

Fox News was top result for me under top, followed by the Editor from HumanEvents (1.8m followers), then seemingly a few well followed accounts but mostly randoms.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #525 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm
Hes now trash  talking Apple for taking out less advertising on twitter

This is insanity. He needs their money. Sweet talk then, they are your customer!

If you get rid of your advertising tema what do you expect??
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #526 on: Today at 08:11:06 pm
Quote
Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but wont tell us why
:lmao

That would kill him


:lmao

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #527 on: Today at 08:16:09 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 08:11:06 pm
:lmao

That would kill him


:lmao

He's already been discussing launching his own phone (and OS) if this happens (along with Google kicking them off Android which has also been mentioned).

He should go and ask Microsoft how easy it is to break into the mobile operating system market...
Offline Zlen

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #528 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm
What a plonker.
Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #529 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm
Offline royhendo

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #530 on: Today at 09:40:33 pm
The way this fella treats staff there disgusts me. I find myself hoping this ends up sinking him.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #531 on: Today at 10:05:00 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 08:16:09 pm
He's already been discussing launching his own phone (and OS) if this happens (along with Google kicking them off Android which has also been mentioned).

He should go and ask Microsoft how easy it is to break into the mobile operating system market...

A new Tesla phone perhaps? Will Elon be able to wrestle control from Samsung re the exploding battery market?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #532 on: Today at 10:57:05 pm
I speculated a couple of weeks ago of the possibility of Musk having a breakdown. Social media is really bad for some people. Clearly, Musk is one of them.
Online Schmidt

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #533 on: Today at 11:18:08 pm
Tesla phone has to be a meme surely, even if they made a great phone it would take years to get it out there, and even then there's little guarantee it would become popular due to the amount of competition. If there's a risk of the Twitter app being removed from Apple and possibly Google stores soon then by the time they have their own phone out it's too late.

Musk is playing up to the incels supporting him more and more, I don't think he realises that once a viable Twitter alternative starts to gain traction and people start leaving that'll be it.
Online darragh85

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #534 on: Today at 11:22:56 pm
for someone who is meant to be so intelligent, he so isnt.
Online Machae

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #535 on: Today at 11:36:05 pm
It's always been about pride and ego, it'll be his downfall
