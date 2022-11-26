Tesla phone has to be a meme surely, even if they made a great phone it would take years to get it out there, and even then there's little guarantee it would become popular due to the amount of competition. If there's a risk of the Twitter app being removed from Apple and possibly Google stores soon then by the time they have their own phone out it's too late.



Musk is playing up to the incels supporting him more and more, I don't think he realises that once a viable Twitter alternative starts to gain traction and people start leaving that'll be it.